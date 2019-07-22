Log in
POSCO

POSCO

(005490)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

POSCO : 2Q Net Profit Up 17.4%, Helped by Myanmar Gas Project

0
07/22/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

POSCO's (005490.SE) second-quarter net profit rose 17.4% on year, supported by improved earnings from its gas-field project in Myanmar, the South Korean steel maker said Tuesday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 681.4 billion Korean won ($579 million) compared with KRW580.3 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The results beat the consensus forecast for KRW652 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 1.5% on year to KRW16.32 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was down 14.7% on year at KRW1.07 trillion.

For the first half of the year, net profit was KRW1.46 billion, while revenue was KRW32.34 trillion.

POSCO said earnings were lifted by its trading unit, POSCO International, which reaped solid profits from its gas-field investment in Myanmar.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 70 340 B
EBIT 2019 4 636 B
Net income 2019 2 088 B
Debt 2019 10 025 B
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 7,44x
P/E ratio 2020 6,90x
EV / Sales2019 269x
EV / Sales2020 266x
Capitalization 18 907 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 324 931,03  KRW
Last Close Price 236 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
In-Hwan Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Ju-Hyun Kim Chairman
Duk-Il Yoon Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO16 140
NUCOR9.46%17 192
ARCELORMITTAL-18.17%16 816
NIPPON STEEL CORP-3.81%15 227
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO7.60%14 755
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 755
