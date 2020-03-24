POSCO : CEO Letter to Shareholders

March 23, 2020

Dear Shareholders of POSCO,

First, I sincerely thank you for your ongoing support and trust in POSCO. I am sure that the recent COVID-19 outbreak has changed much of your work and daily life. I hope all the situation will return to normal as soon as it can.

In 2019, the global steel industry underwent one of the hardest periods due to multiple reasons from economic recession caused by trade dispute and

addition to this, we are in an expansion of cathode and anode capacity to prepare for the new mobility era with our strong growth potential in the secondary battery material business.

Based on this strategy, POSCO recorded 2.6 trillion KRW of operating profit on a parent basis with 8.5% operating margin and 3.9 trillion KRW consolidated operating profit in 2019, demonstrating its sound performance in comparison to global peers. In January BOD meeting, POSCO board members resolved to pay out 10,000 KRW per share dividend for the fiscal year of 2019 maintaining the leveled up DPS for two consecutive years, in which we will seek for the approval from our shareholders in the upcoming AGM.