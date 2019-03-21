POSCO : China sets antidumping measures on steel products from EU, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia
03/21/2019 | 09:41pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday it will impose temporary antidumping measures on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia from March 23.
The ministry said it will collect deposits from companies including Japan's Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd and South Korea's POSCO ranging from 18.1 percent to 103.1 percent.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)