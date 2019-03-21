Log in
POSCO : China sets antidumping measures on steel products from EU, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia

0
03/21/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Friday it will impose temporary antidumping measures on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia from March 23.

The ministry said it will collect deposits from companies including Japan's Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd and South Korea's POSCO ranging from 18.1 percent to 103.1 percent.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co Ltd, POSCO
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIPPON YAKIN KOGYO CO LTD 1.62% 251 End-of-day quote.11.56%
POSCO End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 65 527 B
EBIT 2019 5 018 B
Net income 2019 2 990 B
Debt 2019 9 831 B
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 7,21
P/E ratio 2020 6,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 22 363 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 345 750  KRW
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
In-Hwan Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Ju-Hyun Kim Chairman
Duk-Il Yoon Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO19 859
ARCELORMITTAL6.67%22 441
NUCOR12.24%17 758
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP7.67%17 154
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 742
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%13 188
