Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  POSCO    005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(005490)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

POSCO : Named ‘Lighthouse Factory' by World Economic Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:03am EDT

l At Davos 2019, POSCO announced a 'Lighthouse Factory' by WEF - an unprecedented achievement for a Korean company
l Through government collaboration, POSCO to play a catalytic role in pioneering transformations for the manufacturing industry
l As a corporate citizen, POSCO to expand smart factory establishment as a way to enhance the capacities of SMEs

POSCO has been named a 'lighthouse factory' by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for spearheading innovation in manufacturing. POSCO is the first South Korean company to receive such recognition.
At its annual meeting held in the Chinese city of Dalian from July 1 to July 3, WEF welcomed POSCO and nine other factories into the global Lighthouse Network.

The 'lighthouses' were chosen for their leadership in innovation applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to drive impact. The Lighthouse Network represents a range of industries and geographies and provides a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices for scaling up technology adoption. Twice a year, WEF selects lighthouse factories that are considered front runners in applying fourth industrial revolution technologies.
Along with nine new factories, POSCO became a member of WEF's lighthouse network joining the existing list of 16 lighthouse factories - nine of which are based in Europe, five in China, one in the United States, and one in Saudi Arabia. Top global enterprises like Siemens, BMW, Johnson & Johnson, Foxconn were chosen in the past.

On POSCO's selection, WEF cites, 'POSCO leverages artificial intelligence to drive productivity and quality improvements in the steel industry. It is building its own smart-factory platform through a collaboration with a local ecosystem of academia, SMEs and start-ups.'

Since last year, POCO CEO Jeong-Woo Choi's leadership took the company into a proactive journey towards the establishment of POSCO smart factory. The CEO is determined to charge ahead to the next level where POSCO's top competitiveness contributes to expanding smart technology across sectors. POSCO expects the cutting-edge technology will be conducive to the sustainable supply of the company's World Top Premium products.

POSCO's capacity to manufacture top quality products is due to the combination of veteran knowledge and new technology - with 50-year operation under its belt, the company abounds in the industry knowledge, on top of which POSCO's nimble adaptation of cutting-edge technology such as IoT, AI, and the Big Data continues taking the company forward. Through such combination, POSCO optimized the production process, pioneering new directions in every step of the way.

Prior to the selection, POSCO submitted to the WEF the following briefs on how the company utilized AI technology in the field: smart blast furnace; AI based coating weight control, etc.

Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has specifically designated POSCO's CGL (continuous galvanizing line) automatic coating weight control and smart blast furnace as Korea's 'Core Technology' identifying smart factory as the core strength of Korea's manufacturing sector.

Through the WEF announcement, POSCO's World Top Premium products also received global recognition for its technological merit.

Going forward, POSCO will expand the application of smart technology and help to establish smart factories for SMEs and startups to enhance the partners' competitiveness, thereby fulfilling its due role as a corporate citizen. POSCO also plans to establish systems to help upgrade Korea's overall economic ecosystem.

* World Economic Forum: Also known as Davos Forum, WEF is the international organization for public-private cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

▲ A POSCO employee conducts regular monitoring of the factory utilizing the data collected through POSCO's smart factory

▲ Various data collected through POSCO's smart factory is being applied to the factory's daily operation

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 13:02:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSCO
09:03aPOSCO : Named ‘Lighthouse Factory' by World Economic Forum
PU
09:03aPOSCO : Steel Bids Farewell to Plastics, FinalStraw
PU
07/03POSCO : Launches an Innovative Trading Platform for Crypto and Forex and a New T..
AQ
06/27POSCO : Job fair for foreign students to be held in October
AQ
06/27POSCO : Launches Innovative Trading Platform for Crypto and Forex and a New Trad..
AQ
06/27POSCO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23Exxon-Qatar venture among 12 companies vying for Bangladesh LNG project - doc..
RE
06/21South Korea's POSCO drops plans for Chilean battery material plant
RE
06/21POSCO : keen to set up steel plant in Andhra Pradesh
AQ
06/20POSCO : ‘Steel' with Us
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 66 049 B
EBIT 2019 4 640 B
Net income 2019 2 841 B
Debt 2019 8 231 B
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,51x
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
EV / Sales2019 297x
EV / Sales2020 292x
Capitalization 19 628 B
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 327 000  KRW
Last Close Price 245 000  KRW
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
In-Hwan Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Ju-Hyun Kim Chairman
Duk-Il Yoon Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO16 800
ARCELORMITTAL-14.77%17 606
NUCOR6.43%16 852
NIPPON STEEL CORP0.24%15 859
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO8.39%14 863
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About