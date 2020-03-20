Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  POSCO    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 03/18
147500 KRW   -5.14%
01:43aPOSCO : STEEL Hidden In Movies
PU
03/13POSCO : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer
PU
03/12POSCO : Consolidated 2020 - 4Q Audit Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : STEEL Hidden In Movies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:43am EDT

Expectations were high for the Korean film 'Parasite' since the beginning of its release in theatres being director Bong Joon Ho's film. Nonetheless, the winner of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival was considered a true phenomenon around a month ago, when it received four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was the first Korean film to win the Academy and the first non-English film to win Best Picture.

Now, this is a fact that most movie-lovers would already know. Apart from its numerous nominations, awards, and its astounding twist, the film was also recognized for its all-so-realistic movie setting. And 'steel' was one important material that was shown in some delicate scenes. It can be found easily in equipment used on movie sets as well. Let's take a look at the 'steel' hidden in movies.

l Parasite - the Significant 'Maya'

▲ The living room of the Park family. (Source: CJ ENM & Barunson E&A)

Those who saw 'Parasite' might be familiar with this scene showing the house of the wealthy Park family. The sophisticated house itself portrays the status of the Parks, but the arts on the walls are also quite significant. One of the major pieces would be the black-and-white image in the Park's living room. The image here isn't a painting or a picture. It's a piece depicting a forest made of stainless steel wire mesh.

This breathtaking forest image is an artwork of Seung-Mo Park and is one of the 'Maya' series. The artwork is made up of 11 layers of stainless-steel wires placed on top of each other. Due to its many layers, the whole 'forest' seems to be floating in mid-air. It even throws in a mysterious mood into the scene, giving it an impression that makes people think that the whole artwork might vanish into thin air. Steel is behind this stunning piece of art. The durability and the flexibility of steel could make possible the many layers and the delicate details needed.

Check out the past interview with Seung-Mo Park at POSCO Newsroom here

l The Magical Spot of La La Land

La La Land was another movie that was loved all around the world a couple of years ago. The film depicts a 'realistic' modern Hollywood style musical blending reality and fantasy together appropriately. The magnificent background of the film - Los Angeles - adds on to liven up the magical atmosphere throughout the movie.

PrevNext

When asked for the most memorable setting in La La Land, fans would definitely mention Griffith Observatory and its park. The most momentous scenes of the movie took place here. Then where would steel be hidden here? While steel was used in the 'set' of Parasite, steel became a 'background' in La La Land. It's a known fact that most buildings use steel in the construction, and Griffith Observatory isn't an exception.

▲ Griffith Observatory (1933), Los Angeles, California. (Source: Floyd B. Bariscale)

The three domes, which are the main features of Griffith Observatory, were first framed with steel and then wrapped with copper. The steel frame has kept the observatory safe and stable since it first opened in 1935. La La Land added to the popularity of Griffith Observatory, which was already a popular tourist attraction and has been one of the symbolic spots of LA.

In the movie scene, there is steel everywhere - both exposed and hidden. But that's not all. Steel also helps in the movie-making process itself. They can be found easily in equipment used on movie sets.

PrevNext

The cameras that film the scenes, the durable rigs that support the cameras, and perfect lightings - all these equipment are what really make the movie industry possible, and they all share a common factor. Most of them are made of steel. With the help of steel, smoother scenes and better shooting environment have been facilitated. One could even say that the film industry relies on steel as its material-of-choice.

The role of steel in the movie industry - whether in the scenes itself or the equipment on sets - is irreplaceable. There can be no substitute for it.

Want to know other interesting steel stories? See more at POSCO Newsroom - [STEEL Talk]

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 05:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POSCO
01:43aPOSCO : STEEL Hidden In Movies
PU
03/13POSCO : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer
PU
03/12POSCO : Consolidated 2020 - 4Q Audit Report
PU
03/12POSCO : Non-consolidated 2020 - 4Q Audit Report
PU
03/06POSCO : How Is Steel Delivered?
PU
03/02POSCO : The Story at PT.KRAKATAU POSCO, Indonesia
PU
02/26POSCO : Meet POS-AMI of POSCO-Mexico
PU
02/25POSCO : to Create Second ‘GEM Matching Fund' With U.S. Supplier
PU
02/24POSCO : Why Does POSCO Make Fertilizers?
PU
02/17POSCO : Steel Bridging Places Around the Globe
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 63 138 B
EBIT 2020 3 601 B
Net income 2020 2 118 B
Debt 2020 8 900 B
Yield 2020 7,10%
P/E ratio 2020 5,63x
P/E ratio 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales2020 177x
EV / Sales2021 172x
Capitalization 11 176 B
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 279 758,62  KRW
Last Close Price 139 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hag-Dong Kim Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Myung-Woo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO-5.75%8 914
NUCOR-47.85%8 834
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-3.66%7 741
ARCELORMITTAL-58.70%7 084
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%4 410
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.14%4 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group