Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  POSCO    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 03/31
161000 KRW   +0.63%
08:21aPOSCO : The Story at POSCO Thainox, Thailand
PU
03/30POSCO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/26POSCO : Artificial Intelligence, Steel and the Future of Shipping
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POSCO : The Story at POSCO Thainox, Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:21am EDT
﻿﻿?

*This footage was taken before the outbreak of COVID-19.

In the first series of 'How Do You Like POSCO?' POSCO Newsroom sat down with the employees of PT.KRAKATAU POSCO in Indonesia. This time, the newsroom headed to Thailand to meet the special guests of today. Thailand is known to be the largest automobile market in Southeast Asia and one of the world's Top 10 automobile manufacturers.

Among the three manufacturing subsidiaries that POSCO operates in Thailand, POSCO-Thailand PC(Processing Center) is the oldest. Launched in 1997, POSCO-Thailand PC is still under operation and supplies automobile and home appliance steel products. In 2011, POSCO acquired Thainox, the sole stainless rolling mill in Thailand, to expand the product range. POSCO ventured further by establishing POSCO-TCS in 2016 to meet the demands of global automobile steel products. POSCO-TCS manufactures premium galvanized steel for automobiles.

All three subsidiaries sit in 'Rayong,' Thailand's largest industrial complex located 170 km away from the capital, Bangkok. POSCO Newsroom met with four employees of POSCO-Thainox online and got a chance to hear their stories.

■ 'Making History with POSCO-Thainox!' Q1. Tell us briefly about yourself and how you became to join POSCO-Thainox.
PrevNext
Q2. Tell us about your job in detail. Q3. How do people around you react when you tell them you work at POSCO-Thainox?
Next
■ 'Growing Together with the Best Colleagues' Q4. What makes POSCO-Thainox special compared to other local companies? Q5. How are your Korean colleagues? How do you get along with the local employees?

Ever since POSCO and Thainox came together in 2011, POSCO-Thainox has grown into Thailand's No.1 stainless steel plate producer. POSCO Newsroom hopes the four employees here - along with the 568 employees working at POSCO-Thainox - will grow with POSCO and become the leaders of tomorrow. At the end of the interview, Paiboon, Prateep, Sujira, and Ji-Yeon expressed their hopes for the company.

Meet SV Min Keun Bae - The Master of POSCO-Thainox

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 12:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POSCO
08:21aPOSCO : The Story at POSCO Thainox, Thailand
PU
03/30POSCO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/26POSCO : Artificial Intelligence, Steel and the Future of Shipping
PU
03/24POSCO : CEO Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/20POSCO : STEEL Hidden In Movies
PU
03/13POSCO : SEC Filing (6-K) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer
PU
03/12POSCO : Consolidated 2020 - 4Q Audit Report
PU
03/12POSCO : Non-consolidated 2020 - 4Q Audit Report
PU
03/06POSCO : How Is Steel Delivered?
PU
03/02POSCO : The Story at PT.KRAKATAU POSCO, Indonesia
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 63 004 B
EBIT 2020 3 459 B
Net income 2020 2 000 B
Debt 2020 8 709 B
Yield 2020 6,15%
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales2020 205x
EV / Sales2021 199x
Capitalization 12 899 B
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 273 142,86  KRW
Last Close Price 161 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hag-Dong Kim Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Myung-Woo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO-0.31%10 610
NUCOR-36.00%10 847
ARCELORMITTAL-44.63%9 633
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION4.27%7 918
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 514
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-33.78%4 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group