Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  POSCO    005490   KR7005490008

POSCO (005490)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

POSCO : What's in POSCO's Smart Safety Helmet?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:39pm CET

With a view to implementing the company's 'Safety With POSCO' principle, POSCO is committed to ensuring the prevention of accidents and safety hazards in the workplace. Smart safety helmets POSCO introduced earlier last year were one such measure.

The smart safety helmets which POSCO developed in-house are essentially a 'smart' version of regular safety helmets where a 'smart' band is attached to the helmet. Jung-Hoon Lee from POSCO's Smart Solution Task Force Team oversaw the production and explains how POSCO developed the device. POSCO Newsroom reports.

The Beginning

The idea for smart safety helmets was initially born out of POSCO 's Smart Safety Ideation Contest in 2016. Various ideas on smart technology application for worksite safety emerged, and smart safety helmets were considered a breakthrough.

'Based on the idea from the initial concept stage, we started building prototypes. Since safety helmets are mandatory at all production sites, we sought to promote extra efficiency in preventing worksite hazards by adding smart functions.

To create the current wearable version, the R & D team went through countless trial and error. During the prototype stage, there were only design concepts in which POSCO employees' contribution was central. Designing -and building- various safety-related IoT sensors in short timespan proved to be challenging.

'Applying 'All-In-One' method on a single band added too much weight to the helmet. We also tried connecting a cable to a smartphone to operate sensors while communicating with the server. But the employees' feedback was that the helmets were heavy and the wires impeded with their performance. It took a lot of time and effort until the current wireless version was produced.'

Smart Helmets, Smart Operation

The smart helmet comes with 15 components such as camera, lantern, gas detector, high-voltage detector, vibration motor, wireless in-ear microphone, smart tag, etc.

On the front side, a camera is attached to the smart band allowing full visibility from the control room for all corners of the production sites. The LED lantern attached around the camera enables image recording in darkness. The recorded images can be played back on smartphones, control rooms, and offices.

'Throughout the development process - from the initial ideation stage to the current wireless device via wired-version - we actively sought feedback from the employees in the field. We held evaluation sessions with mock-ups and discussed design and functions in detail. After months of relentless testing, we focused on making the helmet lightweight and wireless. During the process, we only left the most essential functions: the current features including emergency trigger, voice call, CO detectors, etc.'

The CO and O2 detector attached to the rear of the helmet measures harmful gas and oxygen concentration level - and SOS button can be activated in case of emergency.

A Helmet That Looks to the Future

With the support from Yangso Safety Disaster Prevention Group, 50 units of smart safety helmets had been deployed to Pohang Works and Gwangyang Works respectively. The current wireless headsets will be tested early next year from which point future development directions will be discussed.

The helmet detects harmful gas even in situations where a portable gas detector isn't mandatory, and it can help evaluate on-site situations as it enables video calls between the field and the control room during the inspection. In this way, POSCO plans to regularly monitor the VoC (Voice of Customer) in order to constantly optimize the device by discovering actual cases from the field.

In the era of Fourth Industrial Revolution, POSCO is in the process of completing Smart Factory. For the past three years, the company has devoted more than 1 billion KRW (approx. $ 899.7 million) to safety, recruited safety and health experts, newly established departments dedicated to safety, and upgraded safety equipment to prevent major disasters. As a company that prioritizes corporate citizenship, safety is and always will be POSCO's foundational principle as it steps forward into the Fourth Revolution and beyond.

Disclaimer

POSCO published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 12:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSCO
01:39pPOSCO : What's in POSCO's Smart Safety Helmet?
PU
09:23aSouth Koreans seek Nippon Steel asset seizure in 'forced labour' case
RE
2018POSCO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MEET MIN-SOO KIM : A Korean Tony Stark Making the Iron Man
PU
2018POSCO : Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Secondary Batteries
PU
2018POSCO : Consolidated 2018 - 3Q Audit Report
PU
2018POSCO : Non-consolidated 2018 - 3Q Audit Report
PU
2018POSCO : Winners of the ‘POSCO Industrial AI Solution Challenge' Says, &ldq..
PU
2018POSCO : Indian Metal Crafts, Embedded in Seoul
PU
2018POSCO : Steel Brings Magic to Thanksgiving Dinner
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 64 483 B
EBIT 2018 5 590 B
Net income 2018 3 372 B
Debt 2018 10 500 B
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 6,16
P/E ratio 2019 6,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 21 186 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 377 038  KRW
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
In-Hwan Oh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Jeong-Woo Choi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Ju-Hyun Kim Chairman
Duk-Il Yoon Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO18 941
ARCELORMITTAL0.00%21 260
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP0.00%16 476
NUCOR0.00%16 265
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 587
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%11 376
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.