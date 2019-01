The world's fifth-biggest steelmaker on Wednesday released full-year 2018 numbers in a filing, without disclosing fourth-quarter figures. But calculations showed consolidated operating profit for October-December was 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) compared with 1.2 trillion won a year earlier, and an average analyst estimate of 1.3 trillion won in an I/B/E/S Refinitiv poll.

(Reporting by Jane Chung and Ju-min Park; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)