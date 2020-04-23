Posco : 1Q Net Profit Plunged 44% on Weaker Steel Demand

By Kwanwoo Jun



Posco's first-quarter net profit plunged due to weaker steel demand and lower product prices, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on industrial sectors.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell 44% from a year earlier to 434.70 billion Korean won ($352.4 million), the South Korean steelmaker said Friday. It still beat a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW344.92 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 9.2% to KRW14.546 trillion, while operating profit declined 41% to KRW705.30 billion.

The Covid-19 global health crisis suppressed the demand for steel from auto, construction and other industrial sectors, dragging down steel-product prices and weakening earnings, it said.

It revised down its 2020 revenue forecast by 9.8%.

Posco shares last traded 0.6% lower after the release of its first-quarter results.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com