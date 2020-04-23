Log in
POSCO

POSCO

(A005490)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Posco : 1Q Net Profit Plunged 44% on Weaker Steel Demand

04/23/2020 | 10:42pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Posco's first-quarter net profit plunged due to weaker steel demand and lower product prices, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on industrial sectors.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell 44% from a year earlier to 434.70 billion Korean won ($352.4 million), the South Korean steelmaker said Friday. It still beat a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW344.92 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 9.2% to KRW14.546 trillion, while operating profit declined 41% to KRW705.30 billion.

The Covid-19 global health crisis suppressed the demand for steel from auto, construction and other industrial sectors, dragging down steel-product prices and weakening earnings, it said.

It revised down its 2020 revenue forecast by 9.8%.

Posco shares last traded 0.6% lower after the release of its first-quarter results.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 62 101 B
EBIT 2020 2 891 B
Net income 2020 1 674 B
Debt 2020 8 697 B
Yield 2020 5,54%
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
EV / Sales2020 221x
EV / Sales2021 215x
Capitalization 13 740 B
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 255 642,86  KRW
Last Close Price 171 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 83,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hag-Dong Kim Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Tak Jeong Director, Senior EVP & Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO0.29%11 033
NUCOR-32.98%10 961
ARCELORMITTAL-40.39%9 646
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION3.85%6 889
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-0.56%5 843
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-29.29%4 858
