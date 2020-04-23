Log in
POSCO    A005490   KR7005490008

POSCO

(A005490)
Posco : 1Q Operating Profit Weighed by Covid-19 -- Earnings Review

04/23/2020 | 11:11pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Posco reported its first-quarter results on Friday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean steelmaker posted first-quarter net profit of 434.70 billion Korean won ($352.4 million), down 44% from a year earlier.

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue fell 9.2% from a year earlier to KRW14.546 trillion while operating profit declined 41% to KRW705.30 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--CORONAVIRUS: The Covid-19 global health crisis suppressed steel demand from auto, construction and other industrial sectors, dragging down steel-product prices and weakening earnings.

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: Despite its fall, the 1Q net profit still beat a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW344.92 billion.

--REVENUE: The company said it revised down its 2020 revenue forecast by 9.8%.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

