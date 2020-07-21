Posco : 2Q Profit Beats Market Views -- Earnings Review

By Kwanwoo Jun

Posco reported its second-quarter results on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean steelmaker posted second-quarter net profit of 104.90 billion won ($87.3 million), down 85% from a year earlier due to sluggish steel demand.

REVENUE: Second-quarter revenue fell 16% from a year earlier to KRW13.722 trillion while operating profit dropped 84% to KRW167.70 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: The net profit was above a FactSet consensus forecast for KRW93.97 billion.

--RECOVERY: The better-than-expected earnings and gradually improving sales growth kept alive hopes that the steel industry may bottom out this year.

--REVENUE: The company trimmed its 2020 revenue forecast by 3.7% to KRW55.40 trillion.

