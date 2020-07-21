Log in
POSCO

Posco : 2Q Profit Beats Market Views -- Earnings Review

07/21/2020 | 01:56am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Posco reported its second-quarter results on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean steelmaker posted second-quarter net profit of 104.90 billion won ($87.3 million), down 85% from a year earlier due to sluggish steel demand.

REVENUE: Second-quarter revenue fell 16% from a year earlier to KRW13.722 trillion while operating profit dropped 84% to KRW167.70 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: The net profit was above a FactSet consensus forecast for KRW93.97 billion.

--RECOVERY: The better-than-expected earnings and gradually improving sales growth kept alive hopes that the steel industry may bottom out this year.

--REVENUE: The company trimmed its 2020 revenue forecast by 3.7% to KRW55.40 trillion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 58 191 B 48,6 B 48,6 B
Net income 2020 1 103 B 0,92 B 0,92 B
Net Debt 2020 8 950 B 7,47 B 7,47 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 14 933 B 12 419 M 12 469 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 257x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart POSCO
Duration : Period :
POSCO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 236 535,71 KRW
Last Close Price 187 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeong-Woo Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
In-Hwa Chang Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Seung-Kyu Lim Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Hag-Dong Kim Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Tak Jeong Director, Senior EVP & Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO-20.72%12 419
ARCELORMITTAL-34.92%12 712
NUCOR-27.68%12 425
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-37.30%9 008
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-8.70%5 925
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-22.21%5 639
