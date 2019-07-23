Log in
POSCO

POSCO

(005490)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Posco : Sees Global Steel Demand Slowing This Year -- Commodity Comment

0
07/23/2019 | 12:36am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun



Posco, South Korea's largest steelmaker, provided the following outlook on steel and raw materials with its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.



Global steel demand to slow

"Despite a slowing economy and trade disputes between the U.S. and China, Chinese steel demand forecast is lifted in 2019 from previous zero growth to 1%."

"In 2H, effects from expanding infrastructure investment and tax reduction will be seen in full swing" in China.

"Economic boost in China, strong raw material prices will sustain steel prices..."

"Emerging economies including India and Southeast Asia will show 5%-7% growth while geographical risks will drag demand growth in [the] MENA region."

Iron-ore prices to improve

"While supply condition improves as Vale increases production, market will still be tight as Chinese port re-stocking is prolonged. Meanwhile, measures to cool down overheated futures market are expected, such as lifting trading fee on the Dalian Commodity Exchange(DCE), which will limit the magnitude of further price hike."

"3Q fine ore price expected at U$100110/ton"

Coking coal prices to decline

Coking coal "price is forecast to decline QoQ as [the] Chinese government puts stricter regulations regarding coal import on major ports such as Jintang and Caofeidian while operation of railways and port infrastructure in East Australia is back to normal as [the] rainy season [has] ended. Weakening spot trading in India with the start of [the] monsoon period will also lower price."

"3Q HCC price expected at U$170180/ton"

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

