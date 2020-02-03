Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Posco Chemical Co Ltd    A003670   KR7003670007

POSCO CHEMICAL CO LTD

(A003670)
  Report
No quotes available
--   --.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesla's battery supplier stocks surge on Panasonic's first Gigafactory profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 09:59pm EST

Shares of Asian companies in Tesla Inc's battery supply chain surged on Tuesday after Panasonic Corp's report on the first profit at its battery venture with Tesla boosted investor confidence in the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Panasonic's first quarterly profit from its $1.6 billion investment in Tesla's so-called Gigafactory in Nevada gives another vindication for Tesla founder Elon Musk's bet on EVs against established automaking heavyweights including General Motors Co.

"When you look back, say two to three years ago, there were doubts about whether the EV era would arrive," said analyst Kang Dong-jin at Hyundai Investment & Securities in Seoul.

"But now there is more viability about the sector thanks to Tesla's strong sales and Europe's tougher emissions regulations," he said.

Panasonic stock jumped more than 9% in early Tuesday trade after the Japanese conglomerate the previous day reported its first quarterly profit at the battery venture.

The result helped drive Tesla's share price 20% higher overnight in its largest one-day gain since 2013.

Panasonic's first profit at the venture comes as the Japanese firm cedes its battery cell exclusivity, with Tesla entering into partnerships with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and China's CATL.

CATL said in a stock exchange filing on Monday it has signed an agreement with Tesla to supply batteries from July 2020 through June 2022.

Shares of LG Chem rose as much as 9% to their highest intraday level in about 10 months, driven by hopes of a turnaround in its money-losing EV battery business.

The South Korean firm on Monday said it expected a mid-single-digit profit margin in its EV battery business this year, citing regulatory push in Europe.

POSCO Chemical Co Ltd, which recently signed a $1.6 billion deal to supply battery-making materials to LG Chem, rose 4.6% in morning trade.

CATL shares briefly rose 10%.

Analysts said Tesla's diversified battery sourcing would give the U.S. automaker the upper hand on battery costs.

"This is likely to put pressure on Panasonic to improve yield and efficiency," wrote Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal in a note to clients.

Panasonic Chief Financial Officer Hirokazu Umeda, in an earnings briefing on Monday, said the company expects to stabilize profit at the Gigafactory by next year, and that there is a lot of room to improve production efficiency.

Panasonic first entered into a battery supply agreement in 2009 and invested $30 million in Tesla to deepen the partnership a year later.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul; Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.99% 33.72 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
PANASONIC CORPORATION -2.36% 1076 End-of-day quote.6.11%
POSCO CHEMICAL CO LTD End-of-day quote.
TESLA INC. 19.89% 780 Delayed Quote.55.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POSCO CHEMICAL CO LTD

- No features available -

More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 2 025 B
EBIT 2020 134 B
Net income 2020 113 B
Debt 2020 336 B
Yield 2020 0,69%
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales2020 1 753x
EV / Sales2021 1 378x
Capitalization 3 550 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 61 823,53  KRW
Last Close Price 58 200,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kyung-Joon Min Chief Executive Officer & Director
Won-Hee Kim Managing Director, Head-Planning & Finance
Han-Nam Jung Managing Director & Head-Technology Research
Jeon-Hyuk Lee Non-Executive Director
Gye-Hyun Yoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO CHEMICAL CO LTD3 090
CRH PLC-4.91%29 879
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-1.64%18 846
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED9.15%18 085
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-5.66%16 669
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-5.67%13 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group