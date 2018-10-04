Egypt's GASC Receives 17 Offers in Wheat Tender

By David Hodari



LONDON--Egypt's state grain buyer received at least 17 offers in its latest wheat tender, with Russian grain comprising most of the offers, traders said Thursday.

Russian Black Sea wheat has dominated wheat tenders from Egypt's General Authority For Supply Commodities in recent months. In its last wheat tender in mid-September, GASC bought 475,000 metric tons from Russia and Ukraine in two tranches. Egypt is the world's largest grain importer.

Traders said late Wednesday that the state grain-buying agency has issued a tender for wheat, for delivery between Dec. 1 and 10.

On this occasion, the state body received six non-Russian offers, with four from Romania, one from France and one from Ukraine.

Two of the five Russian offers came from trading house Aston at $235.80 and $237.80 a metric ton excluding shipping fees and two more from Garant Logistic at $237 and $239.90 a ton.

Two more came from GTCS at $239 and $241 a ton, with Posco Daewoo, Cargill and ECTP making offers at $233.95, $236.90 and $238 a ton respectively. Glencore made a single Russian wheat offer at $241.86 a ton.

ADM offered one Russian cargo at $242.15 a ton, and one Romanian cargo at $246.23 a ton. Ameropa offered two cargoes of Romanian wheat at $240.39 a ton and $242.69 a ton. The other Romanian offer came from CHS at $247.74 a ton.

Soufflet made one French offer at $247.75 a ton, and Louis Dreyfus Company made a Ukrainian offer at $248 a ton.

The average price of tender offers without shipping fees was $240.95 a ton.

The results of the tender are due later Thursday.

Write to David Hodari at david.hodari@wsj.com