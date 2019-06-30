POSCO Thainox PCL : 01 Jul 2019List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more

List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more

Currently, there are 19 listed companies that have not met the free float requirement for two consecutive years or more1 as follows.

HITACHI CHEMICAL STORAGE BATTERY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BAT-3K) CIMB THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CIMBT) CAPITAL NOMURA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CNS) POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (INOX) KING WAI GROUP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KWG)

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MAKRO) M PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MPIC) PICO THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PICO) PATUM RICE MILL AND GRANARY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMTED (PRG) PRINCIPAL CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PRINC) QUALITY CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (Q-CON) ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (ROH) SYN MUN KONG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SMK) SERMSUK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SSC) SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SVH) THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TCCC) UNIQUE MINING SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (UMS) UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (UOBKH) WE RETAIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (WR)

These listed companies must report their progress in rectifying the distribution of shareholdings every six months until the free float requirement is met.

1 SET's announcement is according to the Regulation of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Listing of Ordinary Shares or Preferred Shares as Listed Securities B.E. 2558 (2015), concerning the Maintaining the Status of Listed Companies on the Exchange that the listed companies must have minority shareholders not less than 150 and such shareholders shall hold shares not less than 15% of the company's paid-up capital, as shown on the shareholder list used for a company's annual general meeting of shareholders.