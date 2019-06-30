Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  POSCO-Thainox PCL    INOX   TH0814010Y05

POSCO-THAINOX PCL

(INOX)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSCO Thainox PCL : 01 Jul 2019List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more

Currently, there are 19 listed companies that have not met the free float requirement for two consecutive years or more1 as follows.

  1. HITACHI CHEMICAL STORAGE BATTERY (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BAT-3K)
  2. CIMB THAI BANK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CIMBT)
  3. CAPITAL NOMURA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CNS)
  4. POSCO-THAINOXPUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (INOX)
  5. KING WAI GROUP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KWG)
  1. SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MAKRO)
  2. M PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MPIC)
  3. PICO THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PICO)
  4. PATUM RICE MILL AND GRANARY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMTED (PRG)
  5. PRINCIPAL CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PRINC)
  6. QUALITY CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (Q-CON)
  7. ROYAL ORCHID HOTEL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (ROH)
  8. SYN MUN KONG INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SMK)
  9. SERMSUK PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SSC)
  10. SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SVH)
  11. THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TCCC)
  12. UNIQUE MINING SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (UMS)
  13. UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (UOBKH)
  14. WE RETAIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (WR)

These listed companies must report their progress in rectifying the distribution of shareholdings every six months until the free float requirement is met.

***************************************

1 SET's announcement is according to the Regulation of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Listing of Ordinary Shares or Preferred Shares as Listed Securities B.E. 2558 (2015), concerning the Maintaining the Status of Listed Companies on the Exchange that the listed companies must have minority shareholders not less than 150 and such shareholders shall hold shares not less than 15% of the company's paid-up capital, as shown on the shareholder list used for a company's annual general meeting of shareholders.

Disclaimer

POSCO-Thainox pcl published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSCO-THAINOX PCL
10:43pPOSCO THAINOX PCL : 01 Jul 2019List of companies not meeting free-float requirem..
PU
03/22POSCO THAINOX PCL : 22 Mar 2019Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
PU
02/15POSCO THAINOX PCL : 15 Feb 2019Audited Yearly F/S (F45-2)
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 09 Nov 2018Reviewed Quarter 3 F/S (F45-2)
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 10 Aug 2018Connected transaction about participation in Cash..
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 10 Aug 2018Connected transaction about participation in Cash..
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 09 Aug 2018Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2)
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 02 Jul 2018List of companies not meeting free-float requirem..
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 14 May 2018Reviewed Quarter 1 F/S (F45-2)
PU
2018POSCO THAINOX PCL : 15 Feb 2018Audited Yearly F/S (F45-2)
PU
More news
Chart POSCO-THAINOX PCL
Duration : Period :
POSCO-Thainox PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kyung Hwa Song Chairman & President
Byung Joo Choi Chief Financial Officer
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri Director
Noppadon Sarawasi Independent Director
Man Jae Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSCO-THAINOX PCL214
VALE1.61%71 094
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.0.00%21 092
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED115.27%19 463
POSCO--.--%18 461
ARCELORMITTAL-13.25%18 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About