POSCO-THAINOX PCL (INOX)
POSCO Thainox PCL : 10 Aug 2018Connected transaction about participation in Cash Pooling.

08/10/2018 | 04:00am CEST

August 9, 2018

Subject Connected transaction

ToManaging Director, The Stock Exchange of ThailandThe Meeting of the Board of Directors of Posco Thainox Public Company Limited No. 3/2018 held on May 14, 2018. Participation in "Cash Pooling" between the companies in the Posco

Group ("Connected Transaction") under the limit of Baht 100 million, details of the transaction are as follows:

1. Date of Transaction

After the approval of the Board of Directors

(Bank set up the system completed. And will started August 15, 2018)

2. Related parties

Lender

Posco-Thainox Public Company Limited Borrower

Posco (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Posco Coated Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship

The transaction is with POSCO Group, which POSCO is the major shareholder of the Company.

Therefore, the transaction is a connected transaction. Type of transaction or financial assistance under the Notification of the Board of Directors

21/2008 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions And the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions BE 2546

Posco holds a stake. Group companies

Posco-Thainox PCL 84.78%

Posco (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 88.57% Posco Coated Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd.100.00%

4. Size of transaction

Based on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of June 30, 2018, audited by the auditor of the Company, the transaction size is less than 100 million baht.(Less than 100 million baht / 0.03 of Net tangible assets (low value))

Net Tangible Assets = Total Assets - Intangible Assets - Liabilities = 9,326,482,375 Baht

Total Assets = 13,505,777,818 Baht Intangible Assets = 17,400,714 Baht Liabilities = 4,161,894,729 Baht 0.03 of Net tangible assets =279,794,471.25 Baht Therefore, The Company would like to get approval for entering into the transaction from the Board of Directors' meeting and disclose information to the SET.

5. Credit line

Not over 100 million baht (principal plus interest) The lending period is approximately 3 years.

Principle 95,000,000 Baht

Interest rate for 1 year(1.60% p.a. ) = 1,520,000 Baht Interest rate for 3 years = 4,560,000 Baht

Principle with interest for 3 years = 99,560,000 Baht

6. Interest rate

1.60% p.a.

7. Type of lending

At call

8. Reimbursement And risk of bad debt.

Companies can be call the loan every day when needed. It will be processed through the Cash management system of the bank immediately, which will result in the borrower with Bank instead. Type of Bank overdrafts And with the bank system that is pulling cash into the lender on every beginning day. Therefore, there is no risk of bad debt.

9. How to paid

Received interest every month. (Every 26th of the month if the holiday postponed to next business day)

10.Collateral

The borrower will sign a letter of guarantee agreement with the lender. For insure a full loan.

11.Service Provider Bank

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

12.Reasons for considers the loan to

Connected person.

Get more cash management returns for lender companies. Currently, savings interest rates are at. 0.25-1.00% p.a.

13.Benefits that the company will receive "besides interest.

Good relationships with companies in the group.

14.Source of funds of the lending company.

No loans, Because there is enough cash in hand

15.Criteria for Consideration of Loan

Decision

Because the same parent company.

16.Board of Directors' Opinion And

Audit Committee s' Opinion

Company should have a guarantee agreement with the borrower. This is to prevent the risk of bad debts.

17.Directors with conflict of interest

  • 1. Mr. Kyung Hwa Song

  • 2. Mr. Kyoung Jin Rhee

The Management of POSCO is not entitled to vote on this connected transaction.

18.Revealed after approval

Waiting for the availability of both the contract and the banking system.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours.

Yaowapha Komaintaksin

Company Secretary

POSCO-Thainox pcl published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:59:04 UTC
