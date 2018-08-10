POSCO Thainox PCL : 10 Aug 2018Connected transaction about participation in Cash Pooling.

The transaction is with POSCO Group, which POSCO is the major shareholder of the Company.

Therefore, the transaction is a connected transaction. Type of transaction or financial assistance under the Notification of the Board of Directors

21/2008 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions And the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions BE 2546

Posco holds a stake. Group companies

Posco-Thainox PCL 84.78%

Posco (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 88.57% Posco Coated Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd.100.00%