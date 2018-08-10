POSCO Thainox PCL : 10 Aug 2018Connected transaction about participation in Cash Pooling.

|
1. Date of Transaction
After the approval of the Board of Directors
(Bank set up the system completed. And will started August 15, 2018)
2. Related parties
Lender
Posco-Thainox Public Company Limited Borrower
Posco (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Posco Coated Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
3. Relationship
|
The transaction is with POSCO Group, which POSCO is the major shareholder of the Company.
Therefore, the transaction is a connected transaction. Type of transaction or financial assistance under the Notification of the Board of Directors
21/2008 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions And the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions BE 2546
Posco holds a stake. Group companies
Posco-Thainox PCL 84.78%
Posco (Thailand) Co., Ltd. 88.57% Posco Coated Steel (Thailand) Co., Ltd.100.00%
4. Size of transaction
Based on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of June 30, 2018, audited by the auditor of the Company, the transaction size is less than 100 million baht.(Less than 100 million baht / 0.03 of Net tangible assets (low value))
Net Tangible Assets = Total Assets - Intangible Assets - Liabilities = 9,326,482,375 Baht
Total Assets = 13,505,777,818 Baht Intangible Assets = 17,400,714 Baht Liabilities = 4,161,894,729 Baht 0.03 of Net tangible assets =279,794,471.25 Baht Therefore, The Company would like to get approval for entering into the transaction from the Board of Directors' meeting and disclose information to the SET.
5. Credit line
Not over 100 million baht (principal plus interest) The lending period is approximately 3 years.
Principle 95,000,000 Baht
Interest rate for 1 year(1.60% p.a. ) = 1,520,000 Baht Interest rate for 3 years = 4,560,000 Baht
Principle with interest for 3 years = 99,560,000 Baht
6. Interest rate
1.60% p.a.
7. Type of lending
At call
8. Reimbursement And risk of bad debt.
Companies can be call the loan every day when needed. It will be processed through the Cash management system of the bank immediately, which will result in the borrower with Bank instead. Type of Bank overdrafts And with the bank system that is pulling cash into the lender on every beginning day. Therefore, there is no risk of bad debt.
9. How to paid
Received interest every month. (Every 26th of the month if the holiday postponed to next business day)
10.Collateral
The borrower will sign a letter of guarantee agreement with the lender. For insure a full loan.
11.Service Provider Bank
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
12.Reasons for considers the loan to
Connected person.
Get more cash management returns for lender companies. Currently, savings interest rates are at. 0.25-1.00% p.a.
13.Benefits that the company will receive "besides interest.
Good relationships with companies in the group.
14.Source of funds of the lending company.
No loans, Because there is enough cash in hand
15.Criteria for Consideration of Loan
Decision
Because the same parent company.
16.Board of Directors' Opinion And
Audit Committee s' Opinion
Company should have a guarantee agreement with the borrower. This is to prevent the risk of bad debts.
17.Directors with conflict of interest
|
-
1. Mr. Kyung Hwa Song
-
2. Mr. Kyoung Jin Rhee
The Management of POSCO is not entitled to vote on this connected transaction.
18.Revealed after approval
Waiting for the availability of both the contract and the banking system.