POSCO-Thainox PCL    INOX   TH0814010Y05

POSCO-THAINOX PCL

(INOX)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

POSCO Thainox PCL : 13 Aug 2019Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2) (Revised)

08/12/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

Headline:

Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2) (Revised)

Security Symbol:

INOX

Announcement Details

The Company Financial Statement (F45-2)

Company name

POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 2

(In thousands)

The Financial Statement which the Equity Method is applied

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net profit (loss)

421

258,187

(42,009)

455,339

EPS (baht)

0.0001

0.0331

(0.0054)

0.0584

The Company Financial Statement

Quarter 2

For 6 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net profit (loss)

(791)

256,769

(42,553)

451,468

EPS (baht)

(0.0001) (Update)

0.0329

(0.0055)

0.0579

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Young Chul Kwon)

Chairman of the Board

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and

completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

POSCO-Thainox pcl published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 01:41:05 UTC
