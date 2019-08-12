POSCO Thainox PCL : 13 Aug 2019Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2) (Revised)

|
Headline:
|
Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2) (Revised)
|
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
INOX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company Financial Statement (F45-2)
|
|
|
|
Company name
|
POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter
|
Quarter 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
The Financial Statement which the Equity Method is applied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter 2
|
|
For 6 Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
Reviewed
|
|
Reviewed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending
|
30 June
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
421
|
258,187
|
(42,009)
|
455,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS (baht)
|
0.0001
|
0.0331
|
(0.0054)
|
0.0584
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company Financial Statement
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter 2
|
|
For 6 Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
Reviewed
|
|
Reviewed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending
|
30 June
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (loss)
|
(791)
|
256,769
|
(42,553)
|
451,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS (baht)
|
(0.0001) (Update)
|
0.0329
|
(0.0055)
|
0.0579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of report
|
Unqualified opinion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART
"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."
Signature ___________________________
(Mr. Young Chul Kwon)
Chairman of the Board
Authorized Persons to Disclose Information
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and
completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
POSCO-Thainox pcl published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 01:41:05 UTC