POSCO Thainox PCL : 13 Aug 2019Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2) (Revised)

Headline: Reviewed Quarter 2 F/S (F45-2) (Revised) Security Symbol: INOX Announcement Details The Company Financial Statement (F45-2) Company name POSCO-THAINOX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Quarter Quarter 2 (In thousands) The Financial Statement which the Equity Method is applied Quarter 2 For 6 Months Status Reviewed Reviewed Ending 30 June 30 June Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net profit (loss) 421 258,187 (42,009) 455,339 EPS (baht) 0.0001 0.0331 (0.0054) 0.0584 The Company Financial Statement Quarter 2 For 6 Months Status Reviewed Reviewed Ending 30 June 30 June Year 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net profit (loss) (791) 256,769 (42,553) 451,468 EPS (baht) (0.0001) (Update) 0.0329 (0.0055) 0.0579 Type of report Unqualified opinion

Please see details in financial statements, auditor's report and remarks from SET SMART

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal), and has also submitted the original report to the Securities and Exchange Commission."

