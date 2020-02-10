Poseidon Nickel : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan
0
02/10/2020 | 11:28pm EST
Corporate Directory
ASX Code: POS
Shares on Issue: 2,638M
Market Cap: ≈$87M
Cash & equivalents at 31 Dec 2019
$51.6M
Board of Directors
Non-Executive Chairman
Derek La Ferla
Non-Executive Directors
Felicity Gooding
Karl Paganin
Geoffrey Brayshaw
Interim CEO
David Riekie
CFO & Joint Company Secretary
Brendan Shalders
Joint Company Secretary
Andrea Betti
Key Shareholders
Black Mountain Metals: 19.8%
Squadron Resources: 17.1%
Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%)
Black Swan/Silver Swan
Lake Johnston
Windarra
Principal & Registered Office
Unit 8 Churchill Court
331-335 Hay Street
Subiaco 6008
Western Australia
+61 8 6167 6600
+61 8 6167 6649
admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
www.poseidon-nickel.com.au
106% UPGRADE OF NICKEL RESERVE AT SILVER
SWAN
11 FEBRUARY 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Silver Swan Reserve Upgrade
Updated Ore Reserve for Silver Swan achieves a 106% increase in contained nickel metal to 130,000t @ 5.2% Ni (6,800 Ni tonnes)
Black Swan Exploration
Large electromagnetic (EM) anomaly consistent with Massive Sulphides detected beneath Black Swan open pit and previously mined Gosling deposit
Drilling of the EM anomaly to commence immediately
Windarra Exploration
Assays received from recent RC program at Windarra's Crazy Diamond Prospect; highlights
PNRC0309 intersects 5m @ 0.75% Ni from 12m (ex- sulphides) including 1m @ 1.38% (approx. 0.8m true width)
Anomalous gold mineralisation up to 0.5 g/t Au
Page 2
Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to announce the following updates:
A 106% increase in the Silver Swan Ore Reserve Estimate following on from the increase in Mineral Resources (see ASX announcement "Silver Swan Resource Upgrade" released 5th August 2019).
A large electromagnetic (EM) anomaly consistent with a massive sulphide EM response has been detected towards the base of the Black Swan mineralised sequence at depth below the open pit. An underground drill program to test the anomaly will commence immediately.
Assay results from the scout drilling at Crazy Diamond (Windarra Project) have confirmed both nickel and gold mineralisation.
Commenting Mr David Riekie, Interim CEO said;
"This healthy Silver Swan Reserve upgrade is an important and significant benefit from the ongoing derisking and restart studies on and around Black Swan operations north of Kalgoorlie.
The EM anomaly identified below the Black Swan open pit and previously mined Gosling deposit, offers some very exciting potential and is a focal point for a priority drilling program.
Collectively, these outcomes are important additions that are building on the certainties created from previous successful drilling, to allow Reserve status and upgrade, as well as highlighting potential within previously untested zones. The proximity and location of the anomaly is an exciting prospect.
The additional and ongoing successful exploration also extends to our Windarra tenements."
Silver Swan Ore Reserve Estimate
The Silver Swan Ore Reserve has been updated based on Mineral Resource that was announced to market on 5th August 2019.
The Ore Reserve estimate, prepared by Mining Consultants, Entech Pty Ltd is based on the mining methods, designs, schedules, cost estimates and modifying factors, which have been determined from a revision of the previous Silver Swan and Black Swan 2018 Feasibility Study (refer announcement 18 July 2018). The outcomes have been achieved as part of the ongoing derisking and restart studies being undertaken for Black Swan.
The Ore Reserve economics are based on a processing recovery of 92.5% for nickel, commercial offtake terms and a nickel price of A$22,335/t. Copper and cobalt grades in concentrate do not reach assumed payable levels.
The existing Indicated Resources have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves subject to mining modifying factors. Any Inferred material contained within the mine plan has been treated as waste. All material has been assumed to be processed at the Black Swan processing plant located at the site, in conjunction with material mined from the Black Swan open pit and surface stockpiles.
The Ore Reserve estimate mine design is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 2.
The Ore Reserve estimate for the Silver Swan ("SS") underground nickel mine as at February 2020 is 130,000 tonnes of ore grading 5.2% Ni for a total of 6,800 tonnes of contained Ni metal.
The final Ore Reserves summary is presented in Table A.
Page 4
Table A: December 2020 SS Ore Reserve Estimate
Ore (kt)
Grade (% Ni)
Ni metal (kt)
Silver Swan UG Proven Reserve
-
-
-
Silver Swan UG Probable Reserve
130
5.2%
6.8
Silver Swan UG Total Reserve
130
5.2%
6.8
*Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000t of ore, 0.1% Ni grade and 100 t of Ni metal
The Ore Reserve represents an update to the previous Ore Reserve announced to market on 26th May 2017. A comparison of this Ore Reserve estimate to the 2017 estimate is presented in Table B. There has been no mining or depletion of the 2017 Reserves since their estimation.
Table B:Comparison with Previous Ore Reserve
2020 Ore Reserve Estimate
2017 Ore Reserve Estimate
Variance
Ore
Grade (%
Ni metal
Ore
Grade (%
Ni metal
Ore
Grade (%
Ni metal
(kt)
Ni)
(kt)
(kt)
Ni)
(kt)
(kt)
Ni)
(kt)
Silver
Swan
UG
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proven Reserve
Silver
Swan
UG
130
5.2%
6.8
60
5.8%
3.3
70
-0.6%
3.5
Probable Reserve
Silver
Swan
UG
130
5.2%
6.8
60
5.2%
3.3
70
-0.6%
3.5
Total Reserve
*Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000t of ore, 0.1% Ni grade and 100 t of Ni metal
The Mineral Resource used as the basis for the Ore Reserve estimate was announced to market on 5th August 2019. Indicated Resources have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves subject to mine design physicals and an economic evaluation. No Measured material was contained in the Resource. Any Inferred material contained within the mine plan has been treated as host rock waste. The Ore Reserves have been defined at delivery to Black Swan processing plant, on the assumption that Silver Swan material will be processed alongside Black Swan open pit and surface stockpile material as detailed in the 2018 Feasibility Study.
The Ore Reserve estimate is based on financials and modifying factors determined as part of the 2018 Feasibility Study undertaken on the project. This statement relates to a global estimate.
Black Swan Exploration - Large Electromagnetic Anomaly Detected
A Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey has been conducted on PBSD002, a diamond hole drilled in 2019 sub-horizontally into the Black Swan deposit 900m below the Open Pit. The hole intersected disseminated to blebby nickel sulphides and provided the Company with an ideal DHEM platform to identify possible repeats similar to that of the Gosling Massive Sulphide Deposit (see Figure 3).
The DHEM survey managed and interpreted by Newexco, has resulted in a large, off-hole EM anomaly with a response consistent with massive sulphides. The anomaly is located 550m below and in the same stratigraphic location as the Gosling Massive Sulphide orebody. Gosling was mined in 2008 and produced 121,417 t @ 4.4 %Ni.
The DHEM anomaly is considered to be a high-priority drill target due to its basal contact location (stratigraphically favourable position to be nickeliferous) and the clean, late-time EM response which is consistent with massive sulphides at Black Swan and Silver Swan.
Page 5
Figure 3 - Location of DHEM anomaly with respect to the BSO workings
DHEM and Anomaly Details
PBSD002 intersected disseminated to blebby sulphides (289m @ 0.62%Ni, see ASX announcement "High Grade Nickel Intersections 27 May 2019). The DHEM survey utilized the DigiAtlantis probe on 5m to 10m stations and a 1km square surface loop with a base frequency of 0.5Hz.
The off-hole EM anomaly is located 450m down hole and 35m off to the west of PBSD002. The mineralisation intersected by the drilling is not in itself able to generate the highly conductive anomaly observed due to its disseminated sulphide nature.
A comparison of the Gosling EM response and the new anomaly by Newexco suggests that the source is larger and more conductive than historical EM surveys that found the Gosling deposit. Although this is at an early stage of interpretation this anomaly is interpreted to be caused by a highly conductive source that may be greater than the areal extent of Gosling.
Next Steps
A staged approach to the drilling will be adopted to assess the EM anomaly. Plans are currently being finalised as a priority to drill-test the modelled conductor plate to ascertain if the conductor composition is nickel sulphide.
Should the source of the anomaly contain nickel sulphides, a second hole will be drilled to ascertain the dip and width of mineralization.
The footwall parent hole will then be extended to 1000m depth and cased. This will allow for further DHEM surveying of the area of potential as highlighted in Figure 3. This program is anticipated to enable the majority of the zone of potential for massive sulphides between Gosling deposit and PBSD002 to be assessed.
Page 6
Windarra Exploration - Crazy Diamond Prospect
The Company has received the assays from the recent RC program at the Crazy Diamond Prospect near Windarra where both gold and nickel have been intersected. The Crazy Diamond Prospect is the next komatiite channel to the north of Poseidon's Cerberus Discovery (69,000 Ni metal tonnes, see ASX announcement "Resource Increase of 25% at Windarra Nickel Project" released 1st December 2011).
While intersecting nickel mineralisation was a secondary aim of the stratigraphic drilling, PNRC0309 did strike nickel enrichment in a 5m zone 10m below surface. Inspection of the drill chips revealed that the nickel enrichment is closely associated with gossanous oxide blebs which are interpreted to be weathered sulphides near the basal contact of a large komatiite flow. Importantly Poseidon does not consider the intersection to be related to the weathering profile. This is further confirmed by the underlying geochemistry as presented in the Table 5 attachment where manganese, iron, copper, chrome and magnesium appear as expected from weathered ultramafic and sulphides rather than from lateritic enrichment.
The intersection is interpreted to be at the base of the Upper Ultramafic, a subsequent komatiite flow to the Windarra Ultramafic (which hosts the Windarra, South Windarra and Cerberus Deposits). Poseidon's drilling to the north of the Cerberus Deposit in 2011 revealed minor sulphide nickel mineralisation in a similar stratigraphic position some 950m to the south of the recent intersection (referenced in Figure 5). Gossanous mineralisation had previously been uncovered in a trench 100m to the south of PNRC0309 however historical drilling by WMC and Poseidon under and around the gossan did not intersect anything further.
Figure 5 - Crazy Diamond Prospect and location of sulphide intercepts
Previous mapping had indicated that the basalt unit usually separating the Windarra and Upper Ultramafics elsewhere in the belt was 'missing' at Crazy Diamond, however due to the accumulation of sediments on the flood-plain, the Company could not ascertain the exact relationship between the two within the prospect. The drilling revealed that the Upper Ultramafic has indeed displaced the basalt in the stratigraphic sequence and also that the Upper Ultramafic and basalt are geologically and geochemically separate units. Therefore, it is interpreted that the Upper Ultramafic has thermally eroded the basalt and come to lie directly above the Windarra Ultramafic. Chert horizons logged in Cerberus at the top of the Windarra Ultramafic could therefore be a likely sulphide source for the nickel mineralisation located by PNRC0309.
Gold Mineralisation
An arsenic anomaly associated with hydrothermal veining within the basal chert and intruding felsics was also evident from the assays. A small group of selected samples were resubmitted for gold resulting in 1m
0.51 g/t Au in PNRC0264 from 30m (1m true width) and 2m @ 0.45 g/t Au in PNRC0278 from 33m (2m true width). Additional intersections >0.1 g/t Au also occur and are considered highly anomalous (refer to Table 6 in attachments).
Page 8
Poseidon acknowledges that Focus Minerals' exploration at the Beasley Creek Gold Mine (particularly along the Thompson Well Fault) runs in a northwest line some 1,900m to the northeast of the intersections at Crazy Diamond. Poseidon's recent mapping has noted a similar, parallel trend of shearing and quartz veining occurring through the prospect, particularly at the contacts between the basal chert and the Corridor Ultramafic, and then again between the Upper Ultramafic and the overlying Basalts. This compares favourably with the Beasley Creek geology and structural setting (see Figure 6).
Additional assaying of the RC samples will be undertaken based upon a detailed structural interpretation with more of a focus on potential gold mineralisation. This will then be augmented with Poseidon's existing gold geochemical dataset to assist further exploration.
Figure 6 - Crazy Diamond Prospect in relation to regional gold trends
Page 9
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Poseidon Nickel Limited.
David Riekie
Interim CEO
For further information contact David Riekie: + 61 (0)8 6167 6600 or admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
About Poseidon Nickel Limited
Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS, "Poseidon"), is a West Australian focussed nickel company that owns
three previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mta). The processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.
Poseidon released an upgrade to the resource at the Silver Swan deposit on 5th August 2019.
Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking and restart safety works and similar initiatives at and around Black Swan.
Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.
Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.
The current Resource Statement below shows a combined Nickel resource of 395,530 tonnes of Nickel (which should be read with the Competent Person statements below).
Page 10
MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT
Table 1: Nickel Projects Mineral Resource Statement
Nickel Sulphide
JORC
Cut Off
Resources
Compliance
Grade
MINERAL RESOURCE CATEGORY
INDICATED
INFERRED
TOTAL
Tonnes
Ni%
Ni Metal
Tonnes
Ni%
Ni Metal
Tonnes
Ni%
Ni Metal
Co%
Co Metal
Cu%
Cu Metal
(Kt)
Grade
(t)
(Kt)
Grade
(t)
(Kt)
Grade
(t)
Grade
(t)
Grade
(t)
BLACK SWAN PROJECT
Black Swan
2012
0.40%
9,600
0.68
65,000
21,100
0.54
114,000
30,700
0.58
179,000
0.01
4,200
NA
-
Silver Swan
2012
4.50%
108
9.4
10,130
61
9.7
5,900
168
9.5
16,030
0.19
316
0.4
679
LAKE JOHNSTON PROJECT
Maggie Hays
2012
0.80%
2,600
1.60
41,900
900
1.17
10,100
3,500
1.49
52,000
0.05
1,800
0.10
3,400
WINDARRA PROJECT
Mt Windarra
2012
0.90%
922
1.56
14,000
3,436
1.66
57,500
4,358
1.64
71,500
0.03
1,200
0.13
5,700
South Windarra
2004
0.80%
772
0.98
8,000
-
-
-
772
0.98
8,000
NA
-
NA
-
Cerberus
2004
0.75%
2,773
1.25
35,000
1,778
1.91
34,000
4,551
1.51
69,000
NA
-
0.08
3,600
TOTAL
Total Ni, Co, Cu
2004 & 2012
16,775
1.04
174,030
27,275
0.81
221,500
44,049
0.90
395,530
0.02
7,516
0.03
13,379
Resources
Note: totals may not sum exactly due to rounding. NA = information Not Available from reported resource model. The Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Ore Reserves.
Black Swan Resource as at 22 July 2014 (see ASX announcement "Poseidon Announces Black Swan Mineral Resource" released 4th August 2014) Silver Swan Resource as at 5 August 2019 (see ASX announcement "Silver Swan Resource Upgrade…" released 5th August 2019)
Maggie Hays Resource as at 17 March 2015 (see ASC announcement "50% Increase in Indicated Resources at Lake Johnston" released 17th March 2015)
Mt Windarra Resource as at t November 2014 (see ASX announcement "Poseidon Announces Revised Mt Windarra Resource" released 7th November 2014)
South Windarra and Cerberus Resource as at 30 April 2013 (see ASX announcement "Resource Increase of 25% at Windarra Nickel Project" released 1st December 2011)
The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Table 2: Gold Tailings Project Mineral Resource Statement
Gold Tailings
JORC
Cut Off
Resources
Compliance
Grade
MINERAL RESOURCE CATEGORY
INDICATED
INFERRED
TOTAL
Tonnes
Grade
Au
Tonnes
Grade
Au
Tonnes
Grade
Au
(Kt)
(g/t)
(oz)
(Kt)
(g/t)
(oz)
(Kt)
(g/t)
(oz)
WINDARRA GOLD TAILINGS PROJECT
Gold Tailings
2004
NA
11,000
0.52
183,000
-
-
-
11,000
0.52
183,000
TOTAL
Total Au
2004
11,000
0.52
183,000
-
-
-
11,000
0.52
183,000
Resources
Note: totals may not sum exactly due to rounding.
Windarra Gold Tailings Resource as at 30 April 2013 (see ASX announcement "Windarra Definitive Feasibility Study Supports Low Cost, Long Life Nickel Operation" released 30th April 2013).
The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Page 11
ORE RESERVE STATEMENT
Table 3: Nickel Projects Ore Reserve Statement
ORE RESERVE CATEGORY
JORC
Nickel Sulphide Reserves
PROBABLE
Compliance
Tonnes
Ni%
Ni Metal
(Kt)
Grade
(t)
SILVER SWAN PROJECT
Silver Swan Underground
2012
130
5.2
6,800
Black Swan Open pit
2012
3,370
0.63
21,500
TOTAL
Total Ni Reserves
2012
3,500
0.81
28,300
Note: Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 t of ore, 0.01 % Ni grade 100 t Ni metal.
Co & Cu grades and metal content for Black Swan and Silver Swan require additional modelling prior to reserve estimation.
Silver Swan Underground Reserve as at 11 February 2020 (see ASX announcement "106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan."
Black Swan Open Pit Reserve as at 5 November 2014 (see ASX announcement "Poseidon Announces Black Swan Ore Reserve" dated 5th November 2014).
The Company is aware that the 2019 upgrade to the Silver Swan Indicated Resource will materially affect the Silver Swan Reserve above which was based upon the 2015 Silver Swan Resource Estimate (refer to Table 1 above for the new Silver Swan Resource estimate). Such information is based on the information complied by the Company's Geologists and the Competent Persons as listed below in the Competent Person Statements.
The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements for the Black Swan Open Pit Reserve. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Page 12
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS:
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and reviewed by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd. The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and who is a Members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Kahan Cervoj who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Matthew Keenan who is a full-time employee of Entech Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
The information in this report which relates to the Lake Johnston Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at the Windarra Nickel Project and Gold Tailings Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Ian Glacken who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The Windarra Project contains Mineral Resources which are reported under JORC 2004 Guidelines as there has been no Material Change or Re-estimation of the Mineral Resource since the introduction of the JORC 2012 Codes. Future estimations will be completed to JORC 2012 Guidelines.
Mr Warriner, Mr Cervoj, Mr Weeks, Mr Glacken and Mr Keenan all have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code 2012). Mr Warriner, Mr Cervoj, Mr Weeks, Mr Glacken and Mr Keenan have consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The Company notes that an Inferred Resource has a lower level of confidence than an Indicated Resource and that the JORC Codes, 2012 advises that to be an Inferred Resource it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Resource would be upgraded to an Indicated Resource with continued exploration. Based on advice from relevant competent Persons, the Company has a high degree of confidence that the Inferred Resource for the Silver Swan deposit will upgrade to an Indicated Resource with further exploration work.
The Company believes it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statement in this announcement, including with respect to any production targets, based on the information contained in this announcement and in particular, the JORC Code, 2012 Mineral Resource for Silver Swan as of May 2016, together with independent geotechnical studies, determination of production targets, mine design and scheduling, metallurgical testwork, external commodity price and exchange rate forecasts and worldwide operating cost data.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This release contains certain forward looking statements including nickel production targets. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "except", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production and expected costs. Indications of, and guidance on future earnings, cash flows, costs, financial position and performance are also forward looking statements
Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change, without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance.
Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility and potential development of the Silver Swan underground mine.
Page 13
Table 4 - Collar and Survey Details
HoleID
Type
Size
Depth
Dip
MGA_Azi
MGA_Grid MGA_East MGA_North
MGA_RL
PNRC0230
RC
5.5"
49
-60
234
MGA94_51
428743
6840463
431
PNRC0231
RC
5.5"
54
-60
233
MGA94_51
428775
6840487
431
PNRC0232
RC
5.5"
54
-60
232
MGA94_51
428808
6840507
431
PNRC0233
RC
5.5"
54
-60
235
MGA94_51
428835
6840530
431
PNRC0234
RC
5.5"
54
-60
235
MGA94_51
428872
6840553
431
PNRC0235
RC
5.5"
54
-60
233
MGA94_51
428907
6840576
431
PNRC0236
RC
5.5"
54
-60
235
MGA94_51
428940
6840600
431
PNRC0237
RC
5.5"
54
-60
235
MGA94_51
428975
6840620
431
PNRC0238
RC
5.5"
40
-60
232
MGA94_51
429089
6840569
431
PNRC0239
RC
5.5"
36
-60
237
MGA94_51
429048
6840561
431
PNRC0240
RC
5.5"
42
-60
233
MGA94_51
429022
6840531
431
PNRC0241
RC
5.5"
18
-60
232
MGA94_51
429003
6840496
431
PNRC0242
RC
5.5"
53
-60
235
MGA94_51
428965
6840480
431
PNRC0243
RC
5.5"
54
-60
237
MGA94_51
428925
6840464
431
PNRC0244
RC
5.5"
54
-60
231
MGA94_51
428894
6840449
431
PNRC0245
RC
5.5"
54
-60
237
MGA94_51
428861
6840422
431
PNRC0246
RC
5.5"
54
-70
234
MGA94_51
428903
6840457
431
PNRC0247
RC
5.5"
54
-50
231
MGA94_51
428888
6840437
431
PNRC0248
RC
5.5"
54
-60
235
MGA94_51
428826
6840518
431
PNRC0249
RC
5.5"
54
-60
223
MGA94_51
428688
6840520
431
PNRC0250
RC
5.5"
54
-60
219
MGA94_51
428705
6840545
431
PNRC0251
RC
5.5"
54
-60
218
MGA94_51
428728
6840565
431
PNRC0252
RC
5.5"
54
-60
217
MGA94_51
428752
6840583
431
PNRC0253
RC
5.5"
54
-60
235
MGA94_51
428780
6840598
431
PNRC0254
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428678
6840618
431
PNRC0255
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428658
6840591
431
PNRC0256
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428638
6840573
431
PNRC0257
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428616
6840554
431
PNRC0258
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428695
6840643
431
PNRC0259
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428708
6840669
431
PNRC0260
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428735
6840685
431
PNRC0261
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428758
6840706
431
PNRC0262
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428775
6840744
431
PNRC0263
RC
5.5"
54
-60
220
MGA94_51
428800
6840761
431
PNRC0264
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428567.5
6840752
436.5
PNRC0265
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428592.2
6840767
436
PNRC0266
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428618
6840784
436
PNRC0267
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428640
6840804
435.9
PNRC0268
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428665
6840818
435.8
PNRC0269
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428550.8
6840810
439.5
PNRC0270
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428574
6840828
439.2
PNRC0271
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428597.4
6840848
440
PNRC0272
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428622.3
6840864
439.9
PNRC0273
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428690
6840835
439
PNRC0274
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428715
6840854
439
PNRC0275
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428643
6840884
439
PNRC0276
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428667
6840905
439
PNRC0277
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428502
6840852
440
PNRC0278
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428527
6840868
440
PNRC0279
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428551
6840886
439
PNRC0280
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428575
6840904
439
PNRC0281
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428599
6840921
438
PNRC0282
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428624
6840940
437.5
PNRC0283
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428482
6840985
439
PNRC0284
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428506
6841003
439
PNRC0285
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428529
6841023
438
PNRC0286
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428550
6841044
437.2
PNRC0287
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428575
6841061
436.6
PNRC0288
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428598
6841081
435.9
PNRC0289
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428385
6841063
436
PNRC0290
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428404
6841086
436
PNRC0291
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428432
6841100
436
PNRC0292
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428449
6841124
435.5
PNRC0293
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428482
6841131
435.3
PNRC0294
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428498
6841161
435
PNRC0295
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428306
6841158
435
PNRC0296
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428330
6841181
435
PNRC0297
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428354
6841201
435
PNRC0298
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428378
6841219
435
PNRC0299
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428188
6841258
435
PNRC0300
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428210
6841281
435
Page 14
PNRC0301
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428238
6841295
435
PNRC0302
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428264
6841302
435
PNRC0303
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428288
6841323
435
PNRC0304
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428162
6841244
434
PNRC0305
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428144
6841225
434
PNRC0306
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428137
6841218
434
PNRC0307
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428115
6841206
434
PNRC0308
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428651
6840952
436.7
PNRC0309
RC
5.5"
54
-70
235
MGA94_51
428677
6840965
436
Page 15
Table 5 - Significant Nickel Assay Results
HoleId
mFrom
mTo
SampleNo
Al
Co
Cr
Cu
Fe
MgO
Mn
Ni
S
Ti
PNRC0309
0.00
1.00
20694
2.44
0.0
0.04
0.0
2.83
6.13
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.15
PNRC0309
1.00
2.00
20695
2.12
0.0
0.09
0.0
3.91
14.52
0.05
0.05
0.01
0.17
PNRC0309
2.00
3.00
20696
2.76
0.01
0.18
0.0
6.21
20.27
0.08
0.09
0.03
0.25
PNRC0309
3.00
4.00
20697
3.22
0.01
0.26
0.0
7.24
21.79
0.09
0.10
0.04
0.17
PNRC0309
4.00
5.00
20698
3.53
0.01
0.28
0.01
7.55
22.08
0.10
0.09
0.02
0.18
PNRC0309
5.00
6.00
20699
3.02
0.01
0.26
0.0
6.68
24.12
0.11
0.10
0.02
0.14
PNRC0309
6.00
7.00
20700
2.95
0.01
0.26
0.0
6.80
24.61
0.12
0.11
0.02
0.13
PNRC0309
7.00
8.00
20501
3.01
0.01
0.26
0.0
6.93
23.18
0.13
0.10
0.0
0.14
PNRC0309
8.00
9.00
20502
3.09
0.01
0.26
0.0
7.28
22.18
0.14
0.09
0.0
0.15
PNRC0309
9.00
10.00
20503
3.04
0.01
0.25
0.0
6.88
22.87
0.13
0.10
0.02
0.14
PNRC0309
10.00
11.00
20504
3.27
0.01
0.27
0.0
7.14
23.01
0.12
0.09
0.02
0.15
PNRC0309
11.00
12.00
20505
2.75
0.01
0.25
0.01
6.38
24.15
0.11
0.15
0.0
0.14
PNRC0309
12.00
13.00
20506
1.63
0.01
0.20
0.02
5.96
25.48
0.10
0.50
0.01
0.08
PNRC0309
13.00
14.00
20507
1.79
0.01
0.24
0.03
6.27
25.05
0.10
0.73
0.02
0.11
PNRC0309
14.00
15.00
20508
2.18
0.02
0.22
0.03
6.49
25.68
0.10
0.73
0.01
0.10
PNRC0309
15.00
16.00
20509
2.36
0.03
0.42
0.11
12.45
20.96
0.08
1.38
0.02
0.13
PNRC0309
16.00
17.00
20510
2.71
0.01
0.25
0.01
6.75
23.78
0.15
0.42
0.0
0.13
PNRC0309
17.00
18.00
20511
1.59
0.01
0.19
0.0
5.09
25.44
0.08
0.18
0.0
0.08
PNRC0309
18.00
19.00
20512
1.55
0.01
0.17
0.0
4.30
24.47
0.10
0.14
0.0
0.08
PNRC0309
19.00
20.00
20513
4.42
0.01
0.12
0.0
8.95
16.05
0.14
0.07
0.0
0.40
PNRC0309
20.00
21.00
20514
7.03
0.01
0.02
0.03
11.38
6.41
0.16
0.01
0.03
0.73
PNRC0309
21.00
22.00
20515
3.27
0.01
0.25
0.0
7.28
20.39
0.12
0.10
0.0
0.16
PNRC0309
22.00
23.00
20516
2.12
0.01
0.18
0.0
5.08
22.94
0.10
0.11
0.0
0.11
PNRC0309
23.00
24.00
20517
2.26
0.01
0.20
0.0
5.55
23.59
0.11
0.11
0.0
0.11
PNRC0309
24.00
25.00
20518
2.85
0.01
0.24
0.0
6.41
22.26
0.10
0.10
0.0
0.14
PNRC0309
25.00
26.00
20519
4.77
0.01
0.12
0.0
8.58
14.66
0.14
0.06
0.0
0.40
PNRC0309
26.00
27.00
20520
6.54
0.0
0.02
0.01
9.71
8.12
0.19
0.01
0.01
0.58
PNRC0309
27.00
28.00
20521
6.77
0.0
0.02
0.01
9.87
7.31
0.17
0.01
0.02
0.57
PNRC0309
28.00
29.00
20522
6.99
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.32
6.22
0.17
0.0
0.0
0.62
PNRC0309
29.00
30.00
20523
6.87
0.0
0.02
0.01
10.47
6.27
0.17
0.0
0.02
0.65
PNRC0309
30.00
31.00
20524
7.17
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.48
5.69
0.16
0.0
0.0
0.67
PNRC0309
31.00
32.00
20525
7.01
0.0
0.02
0.02
10.49
6.26
0.17
0.0
0.0
0.66
PNRC0309
32.00
33.00
20526
7.06
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.66
6.24
0.18
0.0
0.0
0.66
PNRC0309
33.00
34.00
20527
7.06
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.69
6.45
0.17
0.0
0.02
0.66
PNRC0309
34.00
35.00
20528
7.06
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.73
6.45
0.18
0.0
0.0
0.66
PNRC0309
35.00
36.00
20529
7.28
0.0
0.01
0.02
11.27
6.75
0.18
0.0
0.0
0.68
PNRC0309
36.00
37.00
20530
6.84
0.01
0.01
0.02
10.43
6.70
0.18
0.0
0.02
0.64
PNRC0309
37.00
38.00
20531
7.37
0.01
0.02
0.02
10.36
6.23
0.16
0.0
0.05
0.66
PNRC0309
38.00
39.00
20532
7.02
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.53
6.01
0.17
0.0
0.03
0.65
PNRC0309
39.00
40.00
20533
6.79
0.0
0.01
0.01
10.26
6.45
0.17
0.0
0.05
0.60
PNRC0309
40.00
41.00
20534
7.06
0.01
0.03
0.01
11.35
7.94
0.18
0.02
0.05
0.65
PNRC0309
41.00
42.00
20535
4.60
0.01
0.26
0.0
9.04
20.15
0.15
0.07
0.0
0.29
PNRC0309
42.00
43.00
20536
3.73
0.01
0.29
0.0
7.63
22.19
0.12
0.09
0.0
0.20
PNRC0309
43.00
44.00
20537
3.19
0.01
0.27
0.0
6.98
23.86
0.11
0.11
0.0
0.15
PNRC0309
44.00
45.00
20538
2.34
0.01
0.22
0.0
5.79
25.34
0.10
0.11
0.0
0.14
PNRC0309
45.00
46.00
20539
2.09
0.01
0.21
0.0
5.27
26.12
0.08
0.14
0.15
0.09
PNRC0309
46.00
47.00
20540
2.09
0.01
0.22
0.0
5.47
26.07
0.09
0.14
0.33
0.11
PNRC0309
47.00
48.00
20541
2.74
0.01
0.24
0.0
6.48
24.27
0.14
0.11
0.01
0.12
PNRC0309
48.00
49.00
20542
2.78
0.01
0.25
0.0
6.45
25.68
0.10
0.12
0.17
0.13
PNRC0309
49.00
50.00
20543
3.55
0.01
0.28
0.0
7.65
24.00
0.12
0.09
0.0
0.16
PNRC0309
50.00
51.00
20544
2.94
0.01
0.25
0.0
6.74
25.00
0.13
0.11
0.0
0.14
PNRC0309
51.00
52.00
20545
2.31
0.01
0.20
0.0
5.95
25.27
0.15
0.12
0.04
0.11
PNRC0309
52.00
53.00
20546
2.97
0.01
0.23
0.0
6.71
25.83
0.11
0.12
0.02
0.16
PNRC0309
53.00
54.00
20547
2.72
0.01
0.23
0.0
6.43
25.39
0.12
0.12
0.0
0.13
Page 16
Table 6 - Significant Gold Assay Results
HoleId
mFrom
mTo
SampleNo
As
Cu
Fe
Pb
S
Si
Zn
Au
PNRC0264
22
23
19784
0.00
0.010
3.980
0.00
0.080
43.940
0.00
0.005
PNRC0264
23
24
19785
0.00
0.010
9.860
0.00
0.660
38.730
0.00
0.015
PNRC0264
24
25
19786
0.00
0.020
13.020
0.00
0.960
28.930
0.010
0.006
PNRC0264
25
26
19787
0.00
0.050
16.180
0.010
1.010
23.960
0.010
0.006
PNRC0264
26
27
19788
0.00
0.030
25.010
0.010
0.170
25.820
0.00
0.002
PNRC0264
27
28
19789
0.020
0.010
39.690
0.00
0.070
18.690
0.00
0.008
PNRC0264
28
29
19790
0.030
0.00
40.820
0.00
0.070
18.370
0.00
0.031
PNRC0264
29
30
19791
0.040
0.00
42.960
0.00
0.080
14.370
0.00
0.512
PNRC0264
30
31
19792
0.060
0.00
52.640
0.00
0.090
7.750
0.00
0.016
PNRC0264
31
32
19793
0.030
0.010
30.070
0.00
0.080
25.590
0.00
0.030
PNRC0264
32
33
19794
0.020
0.030
38.370
0.00
0.090
18.520
0.010
0.290
PNRC0264
33
34
19795
0.030
0.00
30.090
0.00
0.090
24.500
0.00
0.035
PNRC0264
34
35
19796
0.00
0.00
36.750
0.00
0.130
20.190
0.00
0.044
PNRC0264
35
36
19797
0.00
0.00
28.410
0.00
0.110
27.420
0.00
0.028
PNRC0264
36
37
19798
0.00
0.00
15.120
0.00
0.410
31.450
0.00
0.054
PNRC0264
37
38
19799
0.00
0.010
10.810
0.00
0.720
29.690
0.00
0.138
PNRC0264
38
39
19800
0.020
0.010
17.830
0.00
18.800
21.820
0.00
0.048
PNRC0264
39
40
19801
0.020
0.010
16.250
0.00
15.200
25.310
0.00
0.044
PNRC0264
40
41
19802
0.00
0.00
6.750
0.00
6.150
27.430
0.00
0.017
PNRC0264
41
42
19803
0.00
0.00
5.150
0.00
0.440
39.670
0.00
0.012
PNRC0264
42
43
19804
0.00
0.00
16.350
0.00
9.250
27.430
0.030
0.013
PNRC0264
43
44
19805
0.010
0.00
22.850
0.00
21.120
20.640
0.00
0.024
PNRC0264
44
45
19806
0.00
0.00
20.330
0.00
14.150
25.360
0.00
0.020
PNRC0269
34
35
20228
0.010
0.020
21.080
0.00
11.260
12.710
0.100
0.037
PNRC0269
35
36
20229
0.00
0.020
24.560
0.00
19.150
21.490
0.00
0.055
PNRC0269
36
37
20230
0.030
0.00
37.100
0.010
37.850
8.140
0.00
0.042
PNRC0269
37
38
20231
0.030
0.00
39.240
0.010
40.460
8.010
0.00
0.048
PNRC0269
38
39
20232
0.030
0.00
38.220
0.00
38.250
9.670
0.00
0.045
PNRC0269
39
40
20233
0.00
0.020
24.580
0.00
10.670
21.040
0.020
0.030
PNRC0269
40
41
20234
0.00
0.010
26.750
0.00
8.320
19.940
0.020
0.017
PNRC0269
41
42
20235
0.00
0.020
27.410
0.00
11.480
19.070
0.010
0.022
PNRC0269
42
43
20236
0.00
0.00
19.500
0.00
6.060
26.160
0.020
0.022
PNRC0269
43
44
20237
0.00
0.00
13.810
0.00
6.520
31.900
0.010
0.021
PNRC0269
44
45
20238
0.030
0.00
5.730
0.00
3.360
41.380
0.00
0.017
PNRC0269
45
46
20239
0.020
0.00
10.730
0.00
7.850
35.720
0.030
0.036
PNRC0269
46
47
20240
0.00
0.00
12.830
0.00
5.320
33.940
0.010
0.012
PNRC0269
47
48
20241
0.00
0.00
21.980
0.00
13.610
24.050
0.00
0.014
PNRC0269
48
49
20242
0.00
0.00
13.180
0.020
6.490
30.540
0.00
0.017
PNRC0269
49
50
20243
0.00
0.00
10.100
0.00
7.280
36.090
0.00
0.021
PNRC0269
50
51
20244
0.00
0.00
11.130
0.00
6.730
34.030
0.00
0.013
PNRC0270
44
45
20292
0.00
0.00
16.980
0.00
4.510
24.050
0.030
0.008
PNRC0270
45
46
20293
0.00
0.020
12.510
0.00
5.660
28.100
0.050
0.009
PNRC0270
46
47
20294
0.020
0.020
14.060
0.00
11.280
25.690
0.070
0.031
PNRC0270
47
48
20295
0.00
0.010
12.460
0.00
10.160
32.320
0.040
0.015
PNRC0270
48
49
20296
0.00
0.020
16.480
0.00
10.810
28.560
0.020
0.010
PNRC0270
49
50
20297
0.00
0.00
11.790
0.00
5.030
24.360
0.020
0.004
PNRC0270
50
51
20298
0.040
0.00
25.880
0.00
24.830
17.390
0.060
0.044
PNRC0270
51
52
20299
0.040
0.00
34.310
0.020
36.090
11.250
0.020
0.043
PNRC0270
52
53
20300
0.040
0.00
38.720
0.00
40.830
5.180
0.020
0.042
PNRC0270
53
54
20301
0.020
0.00
33.800
0.00
26.180
12.220
0.020
0.031
PNRC0277
12
13
20476
0.00
0.010
17.730
0.00
0.060
26.320
0.010
0.013
PNRC0277
13
14
20477
0.00
0.00
18.580
0.00
0.050
32.670
0.00
0.065
PNRC0277
14
15
20478
0.010
0.00
15.930
0.020
0.040
34.970
0.00
0.056
PNRC0277
15
16
20479
0.00
0.00
12.190
0.00
0.040
38.690
0.00
0.072
PNRC0277
16
17
20480
0.00
0.00
6.730
0.00
0.050
42.840
0.00
0.044
PNRC0277
17
18
20481
0.00
0.00
7.720
0.00
0.030
41.970
0.00
0.016
PNRC0277
18
19
20482
0.030
0.00
21.060
0.00
0.100
31.600
0.00
0.004
PNRC0277
19
20
20483
0.030
0.00
23.990
0.010
0.090
28.810
0.00
0.006
PNRC0277
20
21
20484
0.040
0.00
40.210
0.020
0.170
17.020
0.00
0.021
PNRC0277
21
22
20485
0.060
0.00
22.700
0.010
0.080
30.400
0.00
0.005
PNRC0277
22
23
20486
0.00
0.00
5.290
0.00
0.030
43.700
0.00
0.002
PNRC0277
23
24
20487
0.00
0.00
6.230
0.00
0.040
43.190
0.00
0.005
PNRC0277
24
25
20488
0.020
0.00
5.810
0.00
0.040
42.870
0.00
0.003
PNRC0277
25
26
20489
0.030
0.010
6.940
0.010
0.100
41.300
0.00
0.002
PNRC0277
26
27
20490
0.00
0.00
5.210
0.00
0.040
43.340
0.00
0.002
PNRC0277
27
28
20491
0.00
0.00
5.500
0.00
0.030
44.210
0.00
0.008
PNRC0277
28
29
20492
0.00
0.00
9.800
0.00
0.060
39.450
0.00
0.004
PNRC0277
29
30
20493
0.010
0.00
9.390
0.00
0.070
36.280
0.00
0.002
PNRC0277
30
31
20494
0.010
0.00
2.360
0.010
0.050
42.990
0.00
0.002
Page 17
PNRC0277
31
32
20495
0.020
0.00
2.110
0.030
0.120
36.830
0.00
0.004
PNRC0277
32
33
20496
0.010
0.00
9.920
0.070
0.620
33.720
0.00
0.049
PNRC0278
28
29
21046
0.00
0.020
14.920
0.00
0.020
19.630
0.020
0.003
PNRC0278
29
30
21047
0.00
0.030
21.420
0.00
0.300
27.160
0.020
0.006
PNRC0278
30
31
21048
0.00
0.00
15.880
0.00
0.170
34.080
0.00
0.011
PNRC0278
31
32
21049
0.020
0.00
19.920
0.00
0.530
28.590
0.020
0.023
PNRC0278
32
33
21050
0.010
0.020
15.310
0.00
0.290
26.820
0.060
0.048
PNRC0278
33
34
21051
0.00
0.020
9.510
0.00
0.270
33.530
0.020
0.443
PNRC0278
34
35
21052
0.040
0.020
36.100
0.00
0.290
17.180
0.060
0.465
PNRC0278
35
36
21053
0.030
0.020
25.100
0.00
3.590
17.930
0.050
0.064
PNRC0278
36
37
21054
0.050
0.00
41.670
0.030
43.640
4.700
0.00
0.012
PNRC0278
37
38
21055
0.030
0.010
30.320
0.010
29.240
14.390
0.010
0.137
PNRC0278
38
39
21056
0.00
0.00
33.160
0.00
13.380
11.650
0.050
0.027
PNRC0278
39
40
21057
0.00
0.00
32.180
0.00
9.330
14.230
0.030
0.022
PNRC0278
40
41
21058
0.00
0.00
24.490
0.00
8.460
21.240
0.020
0.026
PNRC0278
41
42
21059
0.010
0.00
24.030
0.00
11.800
22.080
0.020
0.048
PNRC0278
42
43
21060
0.00
0.00
16.430
0.00
5.460
27.050
0.050
0.014
PNRC0278
43
44
21061
0.00
0.00
10.760
0.00
5.700
36.230
0.040
0.010
PNRC0278
44
45
21062
0.030
0.00
6.500
0.030
5.900
37.020
0.040
0.020
PNRC0278
45
46
21063
0.020
0.010
9.040
0.110
6.840
36.160
0.040
0.027
PNRC0278
46
47
21064
0.00
0.00
12.000
0.00
5.360
34.480
0.050
0.012
PNRC0278
47
48
21065
0.00
0.00
11.970
0.00
6.160
30.950
0.030
0.017
PNRC0279
44
45
21116
0.00
0.00
10.280
0.00
0.050
21.460
0.010
0.004
PNRC0279
45
46
21117
0.00
0.020
19.720
0.00
9.080
24.410
0.020
0.003
PNRC0279
46
47
21118
0.00
0.040
15.580
0.00
9.860
26.010
0.030
0.008
PNRC0279
47
48
21119
0.010
0.010
13.880
0.00
12.630
31.040
0.040
0.011
PNRC0279
48
49
21120
0.00
0.00
9.380
0.00
3.090
23.410
0.040
0.003
PNRC0279
49
50
21121
0.040
0.00
38.010
0.010
39.360
7.260
0.020
0.072
PNRC0279
50
51
21122
0.050
0.00
41.120
0.020
44.290
4.200
0.020
0.186
PNRC0279
51
52
21123
0.050
0.00
38.990
0.010
41.020
6.300
0.200
0.087
PNRC0279
52
53
21124
0.040
0.00
34.750
0.010
34.130
8.660
0.030
0.071
PNRC0279
53
54
21125
0.010
0.00
31.960
0.00
24.130
13.480
0.030
0.056
PNRC0283
36
37
21326
0.00
0.00
39.930
0.00
0.170
18.660
0.010
0.044
PNRC0283
37
38
21327
0.00
0.00
11.340
0.00
0.080
39.160
0.00
0.019
PNRC0283
38
39
21328
0.00
0.00
10.400
0.00
0.080
39.930
0.00
0.016
PNRC0283
39
40
21329
0.00
0.00
11.990
0.00
0.080
37.900
0.00
0.008
PNRC0283
40
41
21330
0.00
0.00
27.060
0.00
0.090
27.650
0.00
0.013
PNRC0283
41
42
21331
0.00
0.00
15.240
0.00
0.120
36.860
0.00
0.007
PNRC0283
42
43
21332
0.00
0.00
17.760
0.00
0.140
34.170
0.00
0.003
PNRC0283
43
44
21333
0.050
0.030
28.510
0.00
0.180
23.380
0.030
0.010
PNRC0283
44
45
21334
0.020
0.010
30.640
0.010
12.810
15.060
0.040
0.025
PNRC0283
45
46
21335
0.010
0.010
27.680
0.150
17.050
18.260
0.200
0.048
PNRC0283
46
47
21336
0.00
0.00
19.340
0.020
6.680
28.740
0.040
0.014
PNRC0283
47
48
21337
0.00
0.00
22.810
0.00
10.290
24.650
0.020
0.015
PNRC0283
48
49
21338
0.00
0.00
34.460
0.00
10.090
12.540
0.020
0.016
PNRC0283
49
50
21339
0.00
0.00
25.860
0.00
5.380
23.500
0.020
0.005
PNRC0283
50
51
21340
0.00
0.00
19.240
0.00
2.700
30.050
0.00
0.010
Page 18
ATTACHMENT A
JORC (2012) Table 1
EXPLORATION RESULTS
Page 19
EXPLORATION RESULTS WINDARRA NICKEL PROJECT
SECTION 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain samples. The drill rig was an Atlas-Copco H8, specifically built to collect grade-control samples in an open pit environment and utilises the latest technology to ensure sample integrity and quality. Samples were collected every metre by a cyclone and splitter with reject material and samples being placed separately on the ground. 98% of the samples were dry.
All samples and sample numbers were checked for integrity prior to shipping for assay.
Drilling techniques
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary
Reverse Circulation, see item above.
air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter,
triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,
etc.).
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Recoveries were good with the exception of the first metre due to the loose, sandy cover.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
All RC samples are geologically logged prior to shipment to the lab.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
RC samples were collected by use of a cone splitter.
No field sample duplicates or standards were used as the drilling was intended for geological purposes. Duplicate samples were performed by the laboratory along with internal standards and blanks. All QAQC samples exceeded industry standards.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors
Pulps were prepared by acid digest and analysed for the nickel suite of elements by ICP-OES using standard laboratory practices. Gold assays were prepared from the same pulps where a 50g charge was digested for fire assay. The laboratory's internal QAQC was used. No external lab checks were necessary at this stage.
Page 20
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Logging and assay data is electronically captured and up loaded into excel for processing as per industry standards and best practise.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
All collar surveys were completed to an accuracy of 3-5m using a handheld Garmin GPS. Holes were gyro surveyed upon completion and no significant deviation was reported over the short hole lengths drilled.
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Samples were collected every meter. Hole spacing was determined by geology and holes were located where deemed necessary, maintaining a maximum 20m hole spacing.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Drill hole orientation was perpendicular to known and mapped geological continuity.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples were collected by Poseidon personnel and loaded onto a truck for direct shipment to the lab.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
Internal sample audits revealed no issues with sample numbering or collection.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
The Crazy Diamond Prospect and Cerberus Deposit along with the Mt Windarra and South Windarra Mines are located on Special Act Lease MSA261, wholly owned by Poseidon Nickel Limited. The tenement is in good standing.
The Black Swan and Silver Swan deposits are situated on M27/200, wholly owned by Poseidon Nickel Limited. The tenement is in good standing.
Exploration Done by Other Parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Newexco geological consultants continue to take an active part in Poseidon's exploration programs at Windarra, Lake Johnston and Black Swan, and their assistance and advice is appreciated. Newexco supply advice, geological and geophysical support and interpretation. Newexco has a long history of involvement in exploration at the Black Swan Project.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The exploration results relate to mineralisation encountered in a known Kambalda-style nickel environment dominated by high-MgO komatiite lava flows. Northwest orientated shears are thought to be the source of
Page 21
gold-bearing fluids which then travel along lithological contacts.
Drill Hole Information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
Refer to Table 1 above.
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for
all Material drill holes:
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception depth
hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data Aggregation Methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Grades have been aggregated using the length weighted average. SG information is not available due to the type of drilling and sampling employed.
See Table 2 and Table 3 for individual sample grades..
Relationship Between Mineralisation Widths and Intercept Lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
True widths are noted above where appropriate.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
Refer to the body of text above.
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported
These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar
locations and appropriate sectional views
Balanced Reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
Not applicable.
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or
widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Other Substantive Exploration Data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
Refer to body of text above.
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,
groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious
or contaminating substances.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral
Refer to body of text above.
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including
the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided
this information is not commercially sensitive.
Page 22
ATTACHMENT B
JORC (2012) Table 1
SILVER SWAN RESERVE ESTIMATE
Page 23
SILVER SWAN RESERVE ESTIMATE
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves
Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.
Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves.
The Silver Swan Mineral Resource used as the basis of this Ore Reserve were estimated by Optiro Pty Ltd and was announced to market in August 2019.
Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserves
Site visits
Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.
If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.
The Competent Person (Mr Matthew Keenan) visited the site on 7th June 2016. The visit included inspection of the Silver Swan underground workings and surface infrastructure.
The site visits did not give the Competent Person any reason to believe that any portion of the Reserve Estimate will not be mineable.
Study status
The type and level of study undertaken to enable Mineral Resources to be converted to Ore Reserves.
The Code requires that a study to at least Pre-Feasibility Study level has been undertaken to convert Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves. Such studies will have been carried out and will have determined a mine plan that is technically achievable and economically viable, and that material Modifying Factors have been considered.
A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in 2017 for the Silver Swan material being converted from Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve ("2017 FS").
Modifying factors accurate to the study level have been applied based on detailed stope design analysis. Modelling indicates that the resulting mine plan is technically achievable and economically viable.
Cut-off parameters
The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied.
Cut-off grade parameters for the underground ore were determined based on
the 2017 FS financial analysis and an underground contractor tender process
carried out in late 2018 for mining costs. The Silver Swan material was assumed
to be processed at the Black Swan Operations processing plant located at the
site. The fully costed stoping cut-off grade applied for the Silver Swan
underground was 2.9% Ni, and the incremental stoping cut-off grade was 2.5%
Ni.
A nickel price of $US7.00/lb and a USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.69 was used to
determine the cut-off grades..
Mining factors or assumptions
The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre- Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).
The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.
The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (e.g. pit slopes, stope sizes, etc.), grade control and pre-production drilling.
The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).
The mining dilution factors used.
The mining recovery factors used.
Any minimum mining widths used.
The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.
The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods.
Detailed mine designs were carried out on the Silver Swan underground, and these were used as the basis of the Reserve estimate.
The Silver Swan Ore Reserve is planned to be mined using a bottom-up modified Avoca method with cemented rock backfill. This mining method has been selected based on detailed dynamic geotechnical modelling. Diesel powered trucks and loaders will be used for materials handling. Diesel-electric jumbo drill rigs will be used for development and ground support installation, and diesel- electric longhole rigs used for production drilling.
The mining methods chosen are well-known and widely used in the local mining industry and production rates and costing can be predicted with a suitable degree of accuracy. Suitable access is available through the existing workings, which have been kept pumped dry during care and maintenance.
Re-entry and refurbishment of capital development was costed in the Silver Swan mine plan based on detailed independent expert inspection.
Independent geotechnical consultants MineGeotech Pty Ltd and Beck Engineering Pty Ltd contributed appropriate geotechnical analyses to a suitable level of detail. These form the basis of mine design, ground support and mining method selection for the Reserve estimate.
Underground stopes were designed inclusive of minimum mining width of 2.5 m plus dilution volumes determined by independent geotechnical analysis and dynamic modelling. A global unplanned waste dilution of 7% was applied. An extra 2% of waste dilution at zero grade was applied to allow for overbog of fill. Non-fill dilution was assumed to carry a grade of 0.35% Ni, based on Mineral Resource information provided by Poseidon. Sub-level intervals are 25 m based on geotechnical advice. Maximum stope spans opened prior to filling are 5 m along strike. A mining recovery of 95% has been applied to all stopes. Ore development had an assumed 100% mining recovery, based on historical
Page 24
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
experience and industry standards.
Only the Indicated portion of the Mineral Resource was used to estimate the Ore Reserve. All Inferred material has had grade set to waste for the purposes of evaluation. The Ore Reserve is technically and economically viable without the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resource material. No Measured material was contained within the Mineral Resource
Most of the infrastructure required for the operations is already in place and has been under care and maintenance for approximately 11 years, including a processing plant and associated infrastructure, access roads, offices and ablutions, connections to the Western Power grid, power reticulation, and borefields. Allowance has been made for refurbishment of this infrastructure where required based on quotes provided by reputable independent vendors to an appropriate standard of detail.
Metallurgical factors or assumptions
The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.
Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.
The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.
Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.
The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.
For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications?
The Silver Swan Reserve estimate has been determined based on processing the material at the Black Swan Operations processing plant, in parallel with material from the Black Swan open pit and surface stockpiles. This processing plant is a conventional sulphide flotation concentrator consisting of a crushing circuit, grinding circuit, flotation circuit, thickening circuit and concentrate storage and handling facilities.
The Black Swan concentrator was successfully operated at throughput rates up to 2.2Mtpa during previous operations. All Reserve ore is expected to be processed through this concentrator at a nominal production rate of 1.1 Mtpa (inclusive of all ore sources). Suitable associated infrastructure is in place including power, water supply and storage, reagents storage, and tailings disposal and storage systems.
Extensive historical data exists on metallurgical characteristics of the Reserve orebodies.
Allowance has been made for the presence of deleterious elements (As and MgO) in the concentrate, based on historical realised penalties during sales from previous operations.
The metallurgical process is conventional, well understood and has many years of operational data to support the flotation responses of the Silver Swan ores. A metallurgical recovery of 92.5% has been applied to the Silver Swan ore material for economic analysis, based on this data.
The mineral value is not defined by a specification
Environmental
The status of studies of potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. Details of waste rock characterisation and the consideration of potential sites, status of design options considered and, where applicable, the status of approvals for process residue storage and waste dumps should be reported.
Geochemical characterisation studies have been conducted that indicate that the rock mass is non-acid forming.
Poseidon has advised that most required approvals already issued under the Mining Act and Environmental Protection Act from previous operations remain current.
An additional geochemical study was conducted by MBS Environmental to assess the potential implications of storing tailings from the proposed ore blend on top of existing material in the tailings storage facility (TSF).
Works for the Stage 5 lift of the TSF commenced prior to the project being placed in care and maintenance. These works were incomplete and, as such, certification of the works by the Department of Environmental Regulation (DER) could not be obtained. The Works Approval authorising construction of the new embankment raise has since lapsed. A new Works Approval will be required prior to completing the lift. Under current approvals tailings cannot be deposited above RL11378.5 m.
Based on current approvals, it is estimated that there is currently 4 years of storage capacity in the TSF. This is sufficient to cover storage of tailings generated by processing the estimated Reserve ore.
At this point in time the Competent Person sees no reason permitting will not be granted within a reasonable time frame.
Infrastructure
The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or
The project site is already developed and on care and maintenance. The underground workings are powered and kept dry through the installed pumping system.
Page 25
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
accessed.
All required surface infrastructure is already in place and requires only minor
refurbishment.
Most required underground infrastructure is in place to commence mining
including primary ventilation fans, escapeways, high voltage power reticulation,
service water and compressed air. Allowance has been made for refurbishment
and recommissioning of this infrastructure based on inspections and detailed
quotes. Allowance has also been made for installation and hire of a refrigeration
plant for cooling of air flowing into the workings
As the site is 53 km from Kalgoorlie along well maintained gazetted roads, a
residential workforce will commute to site daily.
The mine is connected to the Western Power grid through two lines, one feeding
the concentrator and one feeding the other surface infrastructure and
underground workings. Allowance has been made for additional diesel
generated power to supplement this underground feed.
The existing water supplies from the Black Swan borefield, Silver Swan
underground dewatering system, Black Swan pit dewatering and the Federal pit
are sufficient to operate the plant at a throughput of 1.1Mtpa
Costs
The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.
The methodology used to estimate operating costs. Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements. The source of exchange rates used in the study. Derivation of transportation charges.
The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.
The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private.
The cost of plant refurbishment and site restart has been determined to an FS standard of accuracy. The Silver Swan ore will be processed in conjunction with the Black Swan open pit and therefore these costs were assumed to be shared between the ore sources.
The Silver Swan DFS capital and operating mining costs are based on detailed quotes from suppliers and mining contractors gathered as part of a contract tender process involving four reputable and experienced underground contractor firms carried out in May 2018. These were also benchmarked against similar operations in the WA Goldfields and historical data from previous operations at Silver Swan.
Operating costs for the processing plant were estimated from a combination of first principles, 2008/2009 historic operating costs and recent contractor quotations. They were also benchmarked against similar sized concentrators.
Allowance has been made for the presence of deleterious elements (As and MgO) in the concentrate, based on historical realised penalties during sales from previous operations.
The USD:AUD exchange rate assumed for the cost modelling was 0.69 based on recent market conditions.
Road and sea transport charges for concentrate are based on quotes from suppliers.
Treatment and refining charges are included in the payability factors determined from detailed discussions with potential offtake partners.
WA state royalties of 2.5 % and a third-party royalty of 1% have been applied to gross concentrate nickel revenues.
Revenue factors
The derivation of, or assumptions made regarding revenue factors including head grade, metal or commodity price(s) exchange rates, transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc.
The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co-products.
Forecasts for head grade delivered to the plant are based on detailed mine plans and mining factors.
A global payability has been applied to the Silver Swan Reserve Ore concentrate based on detailed discussions with potential offtake partners
A flat USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.69 was used in the financial model based on recent market conditions
A flat nickel price of US$7.00/lb has been assumed for the financial analysis, based on recent market pricing.
No value was assigned to any co-products as the forecast concentrate grades for these elements will not be sufficient to trigger payability.
Market assessment
The demand, supply and stock situation for the particular commodity, consumption trends and factors likely to affect supply and demand into the future.
A customer and competitor analysis along with the identification of likely market windows for the product. Price and volume forecasts and the basis for these forecasts.
Poseidon is currently reviewing offtake agreements with several potential offtake partners.
The volume of concentrate produced by processing the estimated Reserve will be too small to have an impact on the global market of nickel sulphide concentrate.
Page 26
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and
The product is not an industrial mineral.
acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract.
Economic
The inputs to the economic analysis to produce the net present value (NPV) in the study, the source and confidence of these economic inputs including estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.
NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations in the significant assumptions and inputs.
The Silver Swan underground Ore Reserve has been assessed in a detailed financial model assuming cost and revenue factors described above.
The Reserve plan is economically viable and has a positive NPV at a 10% discount rate at the stated commodity price and exchange rate. Inflation has not been applied to the model.
Sensitivity analysis shows that the project is most sensitive to commodity price/exchange rate movements. The mine plan is still NPV positive at negative commodity price/exchange rate movements of 10%.
Social
The status of agreements with key stakeholders and matters leading to social licence to operate.
A compensation agreement exists between the Black Swan Nickel Operations and Mt Vetters Pastoral Station. This has been updated periodically as the operation has changed. Compensation previously paid under this agreement has been adequate to address all impacts of the project. No further compensation is required under the terms of this agreement. However, previous practice may have resulted in an expectation of additional compensation if significant additional land clearance is proposed. Significant land clearance is not required under the current Reserve estimate plan.
Poseidon will continue to communicate and negotiate in good faith with key stakeholders
Other
To the extent relevant, the impact of the following on the project and/or on the estimation and classification of the Ore Reserves:
Any identified material naturally occurring risks.
The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements.
The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent.
A formal process to assess and mitigate naturally occurring risks will be undertaken prior to execution. Currently, all naturally occurring risks are assumed to have adequate prospects for control and mitigation.
No marketing agreement has been signed but it is expected that such an agreement is highly likely to be arrived upon. Interest has been expressed by various potential offtake partners for the concentrate and it was successfully marketed during previous operations.
Based on the information provided, the Competent Person sees no reason all required approvals will not be successfully granted within the anticipated timeframe
Classification
The basis for the classification of the Ore Reserves into varying confidence categories.
Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.
The proportion of Probable Ore Reserves that have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources (if any).
The Probable Ore Reserve is based on that portion of the Indicated Mineral Resource within the mine designs that may be economically extracted and includes an allowance for dilution and ore loss.
None of the Probable Ore Reserves have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources.
The result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of Ore Reserve estimates.
The Ore Reserve estimate, along with the mine design and life of mine plan, has been peer-reviewed by Entech internally.
Discussion of relative accuracy/confidence
Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Ore Reserve estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the reserve within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors which could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.
The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.
Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific
The Silver Swan design, schedule, and financial model on which the Ore Reserve is based has been completed to a Definitive Feasibility study standard, with a corresponding level of confidence.
Considerations in favour of a high confidence in the Ore Reserves include:
The mine plan assumes a low complexity mechanised mining method that has been successfully implemented at various sites in the local area;
The mine has been successfully operated previously and has been kept dry and accessible during the care and maintenance period, allowing detailed inspection of the workings and infrastructure;
Material from the SS area has previously been successfully processed through the BSN plant and sufficient historical data exists to forecast metallurgical performance with a high degree of accuracy;
Concentrate generated from SS ore has previously been successfully
Page 27
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a
-
marketed; and
material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are
The project, as previously operated, has a very high likelihood of being
remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage.
successfully permitted
It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in
Considerations in favour of a lower confidence in Ore Reserves include:
all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and
-
There is a degree of uncertainty associated with geological estimates. The
confidence of the estimate should be compared with production
Reserve classifications reflect the levels of geological confidence in the
data, where available.
estimates;
-
Nickel price and exchange rate assumptions are subject to market forces
and present an area of uncertainty;
-
There is a degree of uncertainty regarding estimates of impacts of natural
phenomena including geotechnical assumptions, hydrological
assumptions, and the modifying mining factors, commensurate with the
-
DFS level of detail of the study; and
No offtake agreement has yet been signed for the Silver Swan product
and there is no guarantee that such an agreement will be reached
The Ore Reserve is based on a global estimate. Modifying factors have been
applied at a local scale.
Further, i.e. quantitative, analysis of risk is not warranted or appropriate at the
Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:27:05 UTC