MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Poseidon Nickel Limited POS AU000000POS4 POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED (POS) Add to my list End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/10 0.036 AUD +9.09% 02/10 POSEIDON NICKEL : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan PU 01/30 POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 31 December 2019 PU 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3X – Mr Derek La Ferla PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Poseidon Nickel : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan 0 02/10/2020 | 11:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Directory ASX Code: POS Shares on Issue: 2,638M Market Cap: ≈$87M Cash & equivalents at 31 Dec 2019 $51.6M Board of Directors Non-Executive Chairman Derek La Ferla Non-Executive Directors Felicity Gooding Karl Paganin Geoffrey Brayshaw Interim CEO David Riekie CFO & Joint Company Secretary Brendan Shalders Joint Company Secretary Andrea Betti Key Shareholders Black Mountain Metals: 19.8% Squadron Resources: 17.1% Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%) Black Swan/Silver Swan Lake Johnston Windarra Principal & Registered Office Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco 6008 Western Australia +61 8 6167 6600 +61 8 6167 6649 admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au www.poseidon-nickel.com.au 106% UPGRADE OF NICKEL RESERVE AT SILVER SWAN 11 FEBRUARY 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Silver Swan Reserve Upgrade Updated Ore Reserve for Silver Swan achieves a 106% increase in contained nickel metal to 130,000t @ 5.2% Ni (6,800 Ni tonnes) Black Swan Exploration Large electromagnetic (EM) anomaly consistent with Massive Sulphides detected beneath Black Swan open pit and previously mined Gosling deposit

Drilling of the EM anomaly to commence immediately Windarra Exploration Assays received from recent RC program at Windarra's Crazy Diamond Prospect; highlights PNRC0309 intersects 5m @ 0.75% Ni from 12m (ex- sulphides) including 1m @ 1.38% (approx. 0.8m true width) Anomalous gold mineralisation up to 0.5 g/t Au Page 2 Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to announce the following updates: A 106% increase in the Silver Swan Ore Reserve Estimate following on from the increase in Mineral Resources (see ASX announcement "Silver Swan Resource Upgrade" released 5th August 2019).

A large electromagnetic (EM) anomaly consistent with a massive sulphide EM response has been detected towards the base of the Black Swan mineralised sequence at depth below the open pit. An underground drill program to test the anomaly will commence immediately.

Assay results from the scout drilling at Crazy Diamond (Windarra Project) have confirmed both nickel and gold mineralisation. Commenting Mr David Riekie, Interim CEO said; "This healthy Silver Swan Reserve upgrade is an important and significant benefit from the ongoing derisking and restart studies on and around Black Swan operations north of Kalgoorlie. The EM anomaly identified below the Black Swan open pit and previously mined Gosling deposit, offers some very exciting potential and is a focal point for a priority drilling program. Collectively, these outcomes are important additions that are building on the certainties created from previous successful drilling, to allow Reserve status and upgrade, as well as highlighting potential within previously untested zones. The proximity and location of the anomaly is an exciting prospect. The additional and ongoing successful exploration also extends to our Windarra tenements." Silver Swan Ore Reserve Estimate The Silver Swan Ore Reserve has been updated based on Mineral Resource that was announced to market on 5th August 2019. The Ore Reserve estimate, prepared by Mining Consultants, Entech Pty Ltd is based on the mining methods, designs, schedules, cost estimates and modifying factors, which have been determined from a revision of the previous Silver Swan and Black Swan 2018 Feasibility Study (refer announcement 18 July 2018). The outcomes have been achieved as part of the ongoing derisking and restart studies being undertaken for Black Swan. The Ore Reserve economics are based on a processing recovery of 92.5% for nickel, commercial offtake terms and a nickel price of A$22,335/t. Copper and cobalt grades in concentrate do not reach assumed payable levels. The existing Indicated Resources have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves subject to mining modifying factors. Any Inferred material contained within the mine plan has been treated as waste. All material has been assumed to be processed at the Black Swan processing plant located at the site, in conjunction with material mined from the Black Swan open pit and surface stockpiles. The Ore Reserve estimate mine design is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 2. Page 3 Figure 1 - Ore Reserve Estimate Mine Design (Long-Section Looking W) Figure 2 - Ore Reserve Estimate Mine Design (Cross-Section Looking S) Ore Reserve Estimate Statement The Ore Reserve estimate for the Silver Swan ("SS") underground nickel mine as at February 2020 is 130,000 tonnes of ore grading 5.2% Ni for a total of 6,800 tonnes of contained Ni metal. The final Ore Reserves summary is presented in Table A. Page 4 Table A: December 2020 SS Ore Reserve Estimate Ore (kt) Grade (% Ni) Ni metal (kt) Silver Swan UG Proven Reserve - - - Silver Swan UG Probable Reserve 130 5.2% 6.8 Silver Swan UG Total Reserve 130 5.2% 6.8 *Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000t of ore, 0.1% Ni grade and 100 t of Ni metal The Ore Reserve represents an update to the previous Ore Reserve announced to market on 26th May 2017. A comparison of this Ore Reserve estimate to the 2017 estimate is presented in Table B. There has been no mining or depletion of the 2017 Reserves since their estimation. Table B:Comparison with Previous Ore Reserve 2020 Ore Reserve Estimate 2017 Ore Reserve Estimate Variance Ore Grade (% Ni metal Ore Grade (% Ni metal Ore Grade (% Ni metal (kt) Ni) (kt) (kt) Ni) (kt) (kt) Ni) (kt) Silver Swan UG - - - - - - - - - Proven Reserve Silver Swan UG 130 5.2% 6.8 60 5.8% 3.3 70 -0.6% 3.5 Probable Reserve Silver Swan UG 130 5.2% 6.8 60 5.2% 3.3 70 -0.6% 3.5 Total Reserve *Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000t of ore, 0.1% Ni grade and 100 t of Ni metal The Mineral Resource used as the basis for the Ore Reserve estimate was announced to market on 5th August 2019. Indicated Resources have been converted to Probable Ore Reserves subject to mine design physicals and an economic evaluation. No Measured material was contained in the Resource. Any Inferred material contained within the mine plan has been treated as host rock waste. The Ore Reserves have been defined at delivery to Black Swan processing plant, on the assumption that Silver Swan material will be processed alongside Black Swan open pit and surface stockpile material as detailed in the 2018 Feasibility Study. The Ore Reserve estimate is based on financials and modifying factors determined as part of the 2018 Feasibility Study undertaken on the project. This statement relates to a global estimate. Black Swan Exploration - Large Electromagnetic Anomaly Detected A Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey has been conducted on PBSD002, a diamond hole drilled in 2019 sub-horizontally into the Black Swan deposit 900m below the Open Pit. The hole intersected disseminated to blebby nickel sulphides and provided the Company with an ideal DHEM platform to identify possible repeats similar to that of the Gosling Massive Sulphide Deposit (see Figure 3). The DHEM survey managed and interpreted by Newexco, has resulted in a large, off-hole EM anomaly with a response consistent with massive sulphides. The anomaly is located 550m below and in the same stratigraphic location as the Gosling Massive Sulphide orebody. Gosling was mined in 2008 and produced 121,417 t @ 4.4 %Ni. The DHEM anomaly is considered to be a high-priority drill target due to its basal contact location (stratigraphically favourable position to be nickeliferous) and the clean, late-time EM response which is consistent with massive sulphides at Black Swan and Silver Swan. Page 5 Figure 3 - Location of DHEM anomaly with respect to the BSO workings DHEM and Anomaly Details PBSD002 intersected disseminated to blebby sulphides (289m @ 0.62%Ni, see ASX announcement "High Grade Nickel Intersections 27 May 2019). The DHEM survey utilized the DigiAtlantis probe on 5m to 10m stations and a 1km square surface loop with a base frequency of 0.5Hz. The off-hole EM anomaly is located 450m down hole and 35m off to the west of PBSD002. The mineralisation intersected by the drilling is not in itself able to generate the highly conductive anomaly observed due to its disseminated sulphide nature. A comparison of the Gosling EM response and the new anomaly by Newexco suggests that the source is larger and more conductive than historical EM surveys that found the Gosling deposit. Although this is at an early stage of interpretation this anomaly is interpreted to be caused by a highly conductive source that may be greater than the areal extent of Gosling. Next Steps A staged approach to the drilling will be adopted to assess the EM anomaly. Plans are currently being finalised as a priority to drill-test the modelled conductor plate to ascertain if the conductor composition is nickel sulphide. Should the source of the anomaly contain nickel sulphides, a second hole will be drilled to ascertain the dip and width of mineralization. The footwall parent hole will then be extended to 1000m depth and cased. This will allow for further DHEM surveying of the area of potential as highlighted in Figure 3. This program is anticipated to enable the majority of the zone of potential for massive sulphides between Gosling deposit and PBSD002 to be assessed. Page 6 Windarra Exploration - Crazy Diamond Prospect The Company has received the assays from the recent RC program at the Crazy Diamond Prospect near Windarra where both gold and nickel have been intersected. The Crazy Diamond Prospect is the next komatiite channel to the north of Poseidon's Cerberus Discovery (69,000 Ni metal tonnes, see ASX announcement "Resource Increase of 25% at Windarra Nickel Project" released 1st December 2011). While intersecting nickel mineralisation was a secondary aim of the stratigraphic drilling, PNRC0309 did strike nickel enrichment in a 5m zone 10m below surface. Inspection of the drill chips revealed that the nickel enrichment is closely associated with gossanous oxide blebs which are interpreted to be weathered sulphides near the basal contact of a large komatiite flow. Importantly Poseidon does not consider the intersection to be related to the weathering profile. This is further confirmed by the underlying geochemistry as presented in the Table 5 attachment where manganese, iron, copper, chrome and magnesium appear as expected from weathered ultramafic and sulphides rather than from lateritic enrichment. Figure 4 - Windarra Nickel Project historical geochemistry and identified komatiite channels Page 7 The intersection is interpreted to be at the base of the Upper Ultramafic, a subsequent komatiite flow to the Windarra Ultramafic (which hosts the Windarra, South Windarra and Cerberus Deposits). Poseidon's drilling to the north of the Cerberus Deposit in 2011 revealed minor sulphide nickel mineralisation in a similar stratigraphic position some 950m to the south of the recent intersection (referenced in Figure 5). Gossanous mineralisation had previously been uncovered in a trench 100m to the south of PNRC0309 however historical drilling by WMC and Poseidon under and around the gossan did not intersect anything further. Figure 5 - Crazy Diamond Prospect and location of sulphide intercepts Previous mapping had indicated that the basalt unit usually separating the Windarra and Upper Ultramafics elsewhere in the belt was 'missing' at Crazy Diamond, however due to the accumulation of sediments on the flood-plain, the Company could not ascertain the exact relationship between the two within the prospect. The drilling revealed that the Upper Ultramafic has indeed displaced the basalt in the stratigraphic sequence and also that the Upper Ultramafic and basalt are geologically and geochemically separate units. Therefore, it is interpreted that the Upper Ultramafic has thermally eroded the basalt and come to lie directly above the Windarra Ultramafic. Chert horizons logged in Cerberus at the top of the Windarra Ultramafic could therefore be a likely sulphide source for the nickel mineralisation located by PNRC0309. Gold Mineralisation An arsenic anomaly associated with hydrothermal veining within the basal chert and intruding felsics was also evident from the assays. A small group of selected samples were resubmitted for gold resulting in 1m 0.51 g/t Au in PNRC0264 from 30m (1m true width) and 2m @ 0.45 g/t Au in PNRC0278 from 33m (2m true width). Additional intersections >0.1 g/t Au also occur and are considered highly anomalous (refer to Table 6 in attachments). Page 8 Poseidon acknowledges that Focus Minerals' exploration at the Beasley Creek Gold Mine (particularly along the Thompson Well Fault) runs in a northwest line some 1,900m to the northeast of the intersections at Crazy Diamond. Poseidon's recent mapping has noted a similar, parallel trend of shearing and quartz veining occurring through the prospect, particularly at the contacts between the basal chert and the Corridor Ultramafic, and then again between the Upper Ultramafic and the overlying Basalts. This compares favourably with the Beasley Creek geology and structural setting (see Figure 6). Additional assaying of the RC samples will be undertaken based upon a detailed structural interpretation with more of a focus on potential gold mineralisation. This will then be augmented with Poseidon's existing gold geochemical dataset to assist further exploration. Figure 6 - Crazy Diamond Prospect in relation to regional gold trends Page 9 This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Poseidon Nickel Limited. David Riekie Interim CEO For further information contact David Riekie: + 61 (0)8 6167 6600 or admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au About Poseidon Nickel Limited Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS, "Poseidon"), is a West Australian focussed nickel company that owns three previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mta). The processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs. Poseidon released an upgrade to the resource at the Silver Swan deposit on 5th August 2019. Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking and restart safety works and similar initiatives at and around Black Swan. Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018. Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well. The current Resource Statement below shows a combined Nickel resource of 395,530 tonnes of Nickel (which should be read with the Competent Person statements below). Page 10 MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT Table 1: Nickel Projects Mineral Resource Statement Nickel Sulphide JORC Cut Off Resources Compliance Grade MINERAL RESOURCE CATEGORY INDICATED INFERRED TOTAL Tonnes Ni% Ni Metal Tonnes Ni% Ni Metal Tonnes Ni% Ni Metal Co% Co Metal Cu% Cu Metal (Kt) Grade (t) (Kt) Grade (t) (Kt) Grade (t) Grade (t) Grade (t) BLACK SWAN PROJECT Black Swan 2012 0.40% 9,600 0.68 65,000 21,100 0.54 114,000 30,700 0.58 179,000 0.01 4,200 NA - Silver Swan 2012 4.50% 108 9.4 10,130 61 9.7 5,900 168 9.5 16,030 0.19 316 0.4 679 LAKE JOHNSTON PROJECT Maggie Hays 2012 0.80% 2,600 1.60 41,900 900 1.17 10,100 3,500 1.49 52,000 0.05 1,800 0.10 3,400 WINDARRA PROJECT Mt Windarra 2012 0.90% 922 1.56 14,000 3,436 1.66 57,500 4,358 1.64 71,500 0.03 1,200 0.13 5,700 South Windarra 2004 0.80% 772 0.98 8,000 - - - 772 0.98 8,000 NA - NA - Cerberus 2004 0.75% 2,773 1.25 35,000 1,778 1.91 34,000 4,551 1.51 69,000 NA - 0.08 3,600 TOTAL Total Ni, Co, Cu 2004 & 2012 16,775 1.04 174,030 27,275 0.81 221,500 44,049 0.90 395,530 0.02 7,516 0.03 13,379 Resources Note: totals may not sum exactly due to rounding. NA = information Not Available from reported resource model. The Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Ore Reserves. Black Swan Resource as at 22 July 2014 (see ASX announcement "Poseidon Announces Black Swan Mineral Resource" released 4th August 2014) Silver Swan Resource as at 5 August 2019 (see ASX announcement "Silver Swan Resource Upgrade…" released 5th August 2019) Maggie Hays Resource as at 17 March 2015 (see ASC announcement "50% Increase in Indicated Resources at Lake Johnston" released 17th March 2015) Mt Windarra Resource as at t November 2014 (see ASX announcement "Poseidon Announces Revised Mt Windarra Resource" released 7th November 2014) South Windarra and Cerberus Resource as at 30 April 2013 (see ASX announcement "Resource Increase of 25% at Windarra Nickel Project" released 1st December 2011) The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Table 2: Gold Tailings Project Mineral Resource Statement Gold Tailings JORC Cut Off Resources Compliance Grade MINERAL RESOURCE CATEGORY INDICATED INFERRED TOTAL Tonnes Grade Au Tonnes Grade Au Tonnes Grade Au (Kt) (g/t) (oz) (Kt) (g/t) (oz) (Kt) (g/t) (oz) WINDARRA GOLD TAILINGS PROJECT Gold Tailings 2004 NA 11,000 0.52 183,000 - - - 11,000 0.52 183,000 TOTAL Total Au 2004 11,000 0.52 183,000 - - - 11,000 0.52 183,000 Resources Note: totals may not sum exactly due to rounding. Windarra Gold Tailings Resource as at 30 April 2013 (see ASX announcement "Windarra Definitive Feasibility Study Supports Low Cost, Long Life Nickel Operation" released 30th April 2013). The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Page 11 ORE RESERVE STATEMENT Table 3: Nickel Projects Ore Reserve Statement ORE RESERVE CATEGORY JORC Nickel Sulphide Reserves PROBABLE Compliance Tonnes Ni% Ni Metal (Kt) Grade (t) SILVER SWAN PROJECT Silver Swan Underground 2012 130 5.2 6,800 Black Swan Open pit 2012 3,370 0.63 21,500 TOTAL Total Ni Reserves 2012 3,500 0.81 28,300 Note: Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 t of ore, 0.01 % Ni grade 100 t Ni metal. Co & Cu grades and metal content for Black Swan and Silver Swan require additional modelling prior to reserve estimation. Silver Swan Underground Reserve as at 11 February 2020 (see ASX announcement "106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan." Black Swan Open Pit Reserve as at 5 November 2014 (see ASX announcement "Poseidon Announces Black Swan Ore Reserve" dated 5th November 2014). The Company is aware that the 2019 upgrade to the Silver Swan Indicated Resource will materially affect the Silver Swan Reserve above which was based upon the 2015 Silver Swan Resource Estimate (refer to Table 1 above for the new Silver Swan Resource estimate). Such information is based on the information complied by the Company's Geologists and the Competent Persons as listed below in the Competent Person Statements. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant market announcements for the Black Swan Open Pit Reserve. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. Page 12 COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and reviewed by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd. The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and who is a Members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Kahan Cervoj who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Matthew Keenan who is a full-time employee of Entech Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Lake Johnston Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at the Windarra Nickel Project and Gold Tailings Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Steve Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Ian Glacken who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The Windarra Project contains Mineral Resources which are reported under JORC 2004 Guidelines as there has been no Material Change or Re-estimation of the Mineral Resource since the introduction of the JORC 2012 Codes. Future estimations will be completed to JORC 2012 Guidelines. Mr Warriner, Mr Cervoj, Mr Weeks, Mr Glacken and Mr Keenan all have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code 2012). Mr Warriner, Mr Cervoj, Mr Weeks, Mr Glacken and Mr Keenan have consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT - INFERRED RESOURCE STATEMENTS: The Company notes that an Inferred Resource has a lower level of confidence than an Indicated Resource and that the JORC Codes, 2012 advises that to be an Inferred Resource it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Resource would be upgraded to an Indicated Resource with continued exploration. Based on advice from relevant competent Persons, the Company has a high degree of confidence that the Inferred Resource for the Silver Swan deposit will upgrade to an Indicated Resource with further exploration work. The Company believes it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statement in this announcement, including with respect to any production targets, based on the information contained in this announcement and in particular, the JORC Code, 2012 Mineral Resource for Silver Swan as of May 2016, together with independent geotechnical studies, determination of production targets, mine design and scheduling, metallurgical testwork, external commodity price and exchange rate forecasts and worldwide operating cost data. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains certain forward looking statements including nickel production targets. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "except", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production and expected costs. Indications of, and guidance on future earnings, cash flows, costs, financial position and performance are also forward looking statements Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change, without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility and potential development of the Silver Swan underground mine. Page 13 Table 4 - Collar and Survey Details HoleID Type Size Depth Dip MGA_Azi MGA_Grid MGA_East MGA_North MGA_RL PNRC0230 RC 5.5" 49 -60 234 MGA94_51 428743 6840463 431 PNRC0231 RC 5.5" 54 -60 233 MGA94_51 428775 6840487 431 PNRC0232 RC 5.5" 54 -60 232 MGA94_51 428808 6840507 431 PNRC0233 RC 5.5" 54 -60 235 MGA94_51 428835 6840530 431 PNRC0234 RC 5.5" 54 -60 235 MGA94_51 428872 6840553 431 PNRC0235 RC 5.5" 54 -60 233 MGA94_51 428907 6840576 431 PNRC0236 RC 5.5" 54 -60 235 MGA94_51 428940 6840600 431 PNRC0237 RC 5.5" 54 -60 235 MGA94_51 428975 6840620 431 PNRC0238 RC 5.5" 40 -60 232 MGA94_51 429089 6840569 431 PNRC0239 RC 5.5" 36 -60 237 MGA94_51 429048 6840561 431 PNRC0240 RC 5.5" 42 -60 233 MGA94_51 429022 6840531 431 PNRC0241 RC 5.5" 18 -60 232 MGA94_51 429003 6840496 431 PNRC0242 RC 5.5" 53 -60 235 MGA94_51 428965 6840480 431 PNRC0243 RC 5.5" 54 -60 237 MGA94_51 428925 6840464 431 PNRC0244 RC 5.5" 54 -60 231 MGA94_51 428894 6840449 431 PNRC0245 RC 5.5" 54 -60 237 MGA94_51 428861 6840422 431 PNRC0246 RC 5.5" 54 -70 234 MGA94_51 428903 6840457 431 PNRC0247 RC 5.5" 54 -50 231 MGA94_51 428888 6840437 431 PNRC0248 RC 5.5" 54 -60 235 MGA94_51 428826 6840518 431 PNRC0249 RC 5.5" 54 -60 223 MGA94_51 428688 6840520 431 PNRC0250 RC 5.5" 54 -60 219 MGA94_51 428705 6840545 431 PNRC0251 RC 5.5" 54 -60 218 MGA94_51 428728 6840565 431 PNRC0252 RC 5.5" 54 -60 217 MGA94_51 428752 6840583 431 PNRC0253 RC 5.5" 54 -60 235 MGA94_51 428780 6840598 431 PNRC0254 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428678 6840618 431 PNRC0255 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428658 6840591 431 PNRC0256 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428638 6840573 431 PNRC0257 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428616 6840554 431 PNRC0258 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428695 6840643 431 PNRC0259 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428708 6840669 431 PNRC0260 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428735 6840685 431 PNRC0261 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428758 6840706 431 PNRC0262 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428775 6840744 431 PNRC0263 RC 5.5" 54 -60 220 MGA94_51 428800 6840761 431 PNRC0264 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428567.5 6840752 436.5 PNRC0265 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428592.2 6840767 436 PNRC0266 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428618 6840784 436 PNRC0267 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428640 6840804 435.9 PNRC0268 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428665 6840818 435.8 PNRC0269 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428550.8 6840810 439.5 PNRC0270 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428574 6840828 439.2 PNRC0271 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428597.4 6840848 440 PNRC0272 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428622.3 6840864 439.9 PNRC0273 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428690 6840835 439 PNRC0274 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428715 6840854 439 PNRC0275 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428643 6840884 439 PNRC0276 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428667 6840905 439 PNRC0277 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428502 6840852 440 PNRC0278 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428527 6840868 440 PNRC0279 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428551 6840886 439 PNRC0280 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428575 6840904 439 PNRC0281 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428599 6840921 438 PNRC0282 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428624 6840940 437.5 PNRC0283 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428482 6840985 439 PNRC0284 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428506 6841003 439 PNRC0285 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428529 6841023 438 PNRC0286 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428550 6841044 437.2 PNRC0287 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428575 6841061 436.6 PNRC0288 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428598 6841081 435.9 PNRC0289 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428385 6841063 436 PNRC0290 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428404 6841086 436 PNRC0291 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428432 6841100 436 PNRC0292 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428449 6841124 435.5 PNRC0293 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428482 6841131 435.3 PNRC0294 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428498 6841161 435 PNRC0295 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428306 6841158 435 PNRC0296 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428330 6841181 435 PNRC0297 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428354 6841201 435 PNRC0298 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428378 6841219 435 PNRC0299 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428188 6841258 435 PNRC0300 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428210 6841281 435 Page 14 PNRC0301 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428238 6841295 435 PNRC0302 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428264 6841302 435 PNRC0303 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428288 6841323 435 PNRC0304 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428162 6841244 434 PNRC0305 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428144 6841225 434 PNRC0306 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428137 6841218 434 PNRC0307 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428115 6841206 434 PNRC0308 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428651 6840952 436.7 PNRC0309 RC 5.5" 54 -70 235 MGA94_51 428677 6840965 436 Page 15 Table 5 - Significant Nickel Assay Results HoleId mFrom mTo SampleNo Al Co Cr Cu Fe MgO Mn Ni S Ti PNRC0309 0.00 1.00 20694 2.44 0.0 0.04 0.0 2.83 6.13 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.15 PNRC0309 1.00 2.00 20695 2.12 0.0 0.09 0.0 3.91 14.52 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.17 PNRC0309 2.00 3.00 20696 2.76 0.01 0.18 0.0 6.21 20.27 0.08 0.09 0.03 0.25 PNRC0309 3.00 4.00 20697 3.22 0.01 0.26 0.0 7.24 21.79 0.09 0.10 0.04 0.17 PNRC0309 4.00 5.00 20698 3.53 0.01 0.28 0.01 7.55 22.08 0.10 0.09 0.02 0.18 PNRC0309 5.00 6.00 20699 3.02 0.01 0.26 0.0 6.68 24.12 0.11 0.10 0.02 0.14 PNRC0309 6.00 7.00 20700 2.95 0.01 0.26 0.0 6.80 24.61 0.12 0.11 0.02 0.13 PNRC0309 7.00 8.00 20501 3.01 0.01 0.26 0.0 6.93 23.18 0.13 0.10 0.0 0.14 PNRC0309 8.00 9.00 20502 3.09 0.01 0.26 0.0 7.28 22.18 0.14 0.09 0.0 0.15 PNRC0309 9.00 10.00 20503 3.04 0.01 0.25 0.0 6.88 22.87 0.13 0.10 0.02 0.14 PNRC0309 10.00 11.00 20504 3.27 0.01 0.27 0.0 7.14 23.01 0.12 0.09 0.02 0.15 PNRC0309 11.00 12.00 20505 2.75 0.01 0.25 0.01 6.38 24.15 0.11 0.15 0.0 0.14 PNRC0309 12.00 13.00 20506 1.63 0.01 0.20 0.02 5.96 25.48 0.10 0.50 0.01 0.08 PNRC0309 13.00 14.00 20507 1.79 0.01 0.24 0.03 6.27 25.05 0.10 0.73 0.02 0.11 PNRC0309 14.00 15.00 20508 2.18 0.02 0.22 0.03 6.49 25.68 0.10 0.73 0.01 0.10 PNRC0309 15.00 16.00 20509 2.36 0.03 0.42 0.11 12.45 20.96 0.08 1.38 0.02 0.13 PNRC0309 16.00 17.00 20510 2.71 0.01 0.25 0.01 6.75 23.78 0.15 0.42 0.0 0.13 PNRC0309 17.00 18.00 20511 1.59 0.01 0.19 0.0 5.09 25.44 0.08 0.18 0.0 0.08 PNRC0309 18.00 19.00 20512 1.55 0.01 0.17 0.0 4.30 24.47 0.10 0.14 0.0 0.08 PNRC0309 19.00 20.00 20513 4.42 0.01 0.12 0.0 8.95 16.05 0.14 0.07 0.0 0.40 PNRC0309 20.00 21.00 20514 7.03 0.01 0.02 0.03 11.38 6.41 0.16 0.01 0.03 0.73 PNRC0309 21.00 22.00 20515 3.27 0.01 0.25 0.0 7.28 20.39 0.12 0.10 0.0 0.16 PNRC0309 22.00 23.00 20516 2.12 0.01 0.18 0.0 5.08 22.94 0.10 0.11 0.0 0.11 PNRC0309 23.00 24.00 20517 2.26 0.01 0.20 0.0 5.55 23.59 0.11 0.11 0.0 0.11 PNRC0309 24.00 25.00 20518 2.85 0.01 0.24 0.0 6.41 22.26 0.10 0.10 0.0 0.14 PNRC0309 25.00 26.00 20519 4.77 0.01 0.12 0.0 8.58 14.66 0.14 0.06 0.0 0.40 PNRC0309 26.00 27.00 20520 6.54 0.0 0.02 0.01 9.71 8.12 0.19 0.01 0.01 0.58 PNRC0309 27.00 28.00 20521 6.77 0.0 0.02 0.01 9.87 7.31 0.17 0.01 0.02 0.57 PNRC0309 28.00 29.00 20522 6.99 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.32 6.22 0.17 0.0 0.0 0.62 PNRC0309 29.00 30.00 20523 6.87 0.0 0.02 0.01 10.47 6.27 0.17 0.0 0.02 0.65 PNRC0309 30.00 31.00 20524 7.17 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.48 5.69 0.16 0.0 0.0 0.67 PNRC0309 31.00 32.00 20525 7.01 0.0 0.02 0.02 10.49 6.26 0.17 0.0 0.0 0.66 PNRC0309 32.00 33.00 20526 7.06 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.66 6.24 0.18 0.0 0.0 0.66 PNRC0309 33.00 34.00 20527 7.06 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.69 6.45 0.17 0.0 0.02 0.66 PNRC0309 34.00 35.00 20528 7.06 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.73 6.45 0.18 0.0 0.0 0.66 PNRC0309 35.00 36.00 20529 7.28 0.0 0.01 0.02 11.27 6.75 0.18 0.0 0.0 0.68 PNRC0309 36.00 37.00 20530 6.84 0.01 0.01 0.02 10.43 6.70 0.18 0.0 0.02 0.64 PNRC0309 37.00 38.00 20531 7.37 0.01 0.02 0.02 10.36 6.23 0.16 0.0 0.05 0.66 PNRC0309 38.00 39.00 20532 7.02 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.53 6.01 0.17 0.0 0.03 0.65 PNRC0309 39.00 40.00 20533 6.79 0.0 0.01 0.01 10.26 6.45 0.17 0.0 0.05 0.60 PNRC0309 40.00 41.00 20534 7.06 0.01 0.03 0.01 11.35 7.94 0.18 0.02 0.05 0.65 PNRC0309 41.00 42.00 20535 4.60 0.01 0.26 0.0 9.04 20.15 0.15 0.07 0.0 0.29 PNRC0309 42.00 43.00 20536 3.73 0.01 0.29 0.0 7.63 22.19 0.12 0.09 0.0 0.20 PNRC0309 43.00 44.00 20537 3.19 0.01 0.27 0.0 6.98 23.86 0.11 0.11 0.0 0.15 PNRC0309 44.00 45.00 20538 2.34 0.01 0.22 0.0 5.79 25.34 0.10 0.11 0.0 0.14 PNRC0309 45.00 46.00 20539 2.09 0.01 0.21 0.0 5.27 26.12 0.08 0.14 0.15 0.09 PNRC0309 46.00 47.00 20540 2.09 0.01 0.22 0.0 5.47 26.07 0.09 0.14 0.33 0.11 PNRC0309 47.00 48.00 20541 2.74 0.01 0.24 0.0 6.48 24.27 0.14 0.11 0.01 0.12 PNRC0309 48.00 49.00 20542 2.78 0.01 0.25 0.0 6.45 25.68 0.10 0.12 0.17 0.13 PNRC0309 49.00 50.00 20543 3.55 0.01 0.28 0.0 7.65 24.00 0.12 0.09 0.0 0.16 PNRC0309 50.00 51.00 20544 2.94 0.01 0.25 0.0 6.74 25.00 0.13 0.11 0.0 0.14 PNRC0309 51.00 52.00 20545 2.31 0.01 0.20 0.0 5.95 25.27 0.15 0.12 0.04 0.11 PNRC0309 52.00 53.00 20546 2.97 0.01 0.23 0.0 6.71 25.83 0.11 0.12 0.02 0.16 PNRC0309 53.00 54.00 20547 2.72 0.01 0.23 0.0 6.43 25.39 0.12 0.12 0.0 0.13 Page 16 Table 6 - Significant Gold Assay Results HoleId mFrom mTo SampleNo As Cu Fe Pb S Si Zn Au PNRC0264 22 23 19784 0.00 0.010 3.980 0.00 0.080 43.940 0.00 0.005 PNRC0264 23 24 19785 0.00 0.010 9.860 0.00 0.660 38.730 0.00 0.015 PNRC0264 24 25 19786 0.00 0.020 13.020 0.00 0.960 28.930 0.010 0.006 PNRC0264 25 26 19787 0.00 0.050 16.180 0.010 1.010 23.960 0.010 0.006 PNRC0264 26 27 19788 0.00 0.030 25.010 0.010 0.170 25.820 0.00 0.002 PNRC0264 27 28 19789 0.020 0.010 39.690 0.00 0.070 18.690 0.00 0.008 PNRC0264 28 29 19790 0.030 0.00 40.820 0.00 0.070 18.370 0.00 0.031 PNRC0264 29 30 19791 0.040 0.00 42.960 0.00 0.080 14.370 0.00 0.512 PNRC0264 30 31 19792 0.060 0.00 52.640 0.00 0.090 7.750 0.00 0.016 PNRC0264 31 32 19793 0.030 0.010 30.070 0.00 0.080 25.590 0.00 0.030 PNRC0264 32 33 19794 0.020 0.030 38.370 0.00 0.090 18.520 0.010 0.290 PNRC0264 33 34 19795 0.030 0.00 30.090 0.00 0.090 24.500 0.00 0.035 PNRC0264 34 35 19796 0.00 0.00 36.750 0.00 0.130 20.190 0.00 0.044 PNRC0264 35 36 19797 0.00 0.00 28.410 0.00 0.110 27.420 0.00 0.028 PNRC0264 36 37 19798 0.00 0.00 15.120 0.00 0.410 31.450 0.00 0.054 PNRC0264 37 38 19799 0.00 0.010 10.810 0.00 0.720 29.690 0.00 0.138 PNRC0264 38 39 19800 0.020 0.010 17.830 0.00 18.800 21.820 0.00 0.048 PNRC0264 39 40 19801 0.020 0.010 16.250 0.00 15.200 25.310 0.00 0.044 PNRC0264 40 41 19802 0.00 0.00 6.750 0.00 6.150 27.430 0.00 0.017 PNRC0264 41 42 19803 0.00 0.00 5.150 0.00 0.440 39.670 0.00 0.012 PNRC0264 42 43 19804 0.00 0.00 16.350 0.00 9.250 27.430 0.030 0.013 PNRC0264 43 44 19805 0.010 0.00 22.850 0.00 21.120 20.640 0.00 0.024 PNRC0264 44 45 19806 0.00 0.00 20.330 0.00 14.150 25.360 0.00 0.020 PNRC0269 34 35 20228 0.010 0.020 21.080 0.00 11.260 12.710 0.100 0.037 PNRC0269 35 36 20229 0.00 0.020 24.560 0.00 19.150 21.490 0.00 0.055 PNRC0269 36 37 20230 0.030 0.00 37.100 0.010 37.850 8.140 0.00 0.042 PNRC0269 37 38 20231 0.030 0.00 39.240 0.010 40.460 8.010 0.00 0.048 PNRC0269 38 39 20232 0.030 0.00 38.220 0.00 38.250 9.670 0.00 0.045 PNRC0269 39 40 20233 0.00 0.020 24.580 0.00 10.670 21.040 0.020 0.030 PNRC0269 40 41 20234 0.00 0.010 26.750 0.00 8.320 19.940 0.020 0.017 PNRC0269 41 42 20235 0.00 0.020 27.410 0.00 11.480 19.070 0.010 0.022 PNRC0269 42 43 20236 0.00 0.00 19.500 0.00 6.060 26.160 0.020 0.022 PNRC0269 43 44 20237 0.00 0.00 13.810 0.00 6.520 31.900 0.010 0.021 PNRC0269 44 45 20238 0.030 0.00 5.730 0.00 3.360 41.380 0.00 0.017 PNRC0269 45 46 20239 0.020 0.00 10.730 0.00 7.850 35.720 0.030 0.036 PNRC0269 46 47 20240 0.00 0.00 12.830 0.00 5.320 33.940 0.010 0.012 PNRC0269 47 48 20241 0.00 0.00 21.980 0.00 13.610 24.050 0.00 0.014 PNRC0269 48 49 20242 0.00 0.00 13.180 0.020 6.490 30.540 0.00 0.017 PNRC0269 49 50 20243 0.00 0.00 10.100 0.00 7.280 36.090 0.00 0.021 PNRC0269 50 51 20244 0.00 0.00 11.130 0.00 6.730 34.030 0.00 0.013 PNRC0270 44 45 20292 0.00 0.00 16.980 0.00 4.510 24.050 0.030 0.008 PNRC0270 45 46 20293 0.00 0.020 12.510 0.00 5.660 28.100 0.050 0.009 PNRC0270 46 47 20294 0.020 0.020 14.060 0.00 11.280 25.690 0.070 0.031 PNRC0270 47 48 20295 0.00 0.010 12.460 0.00 10.160 32.320 0.040 0.015 PNRC0270 48 49 20296 0.00 0.020 16.480 0.00 10.810 28.560 0.020 0.010 PNRC0270 49 50 20297 0.00 0.00 11.790 0.00 5.030 24.360 0.020 0.004 PNRC0270 50 51 20298 0.040 0.00 25.880 0.00 24.830 17.390 0.060 0.044 PNRC0270 51 52 20299 0.040 0.00 34.310 0.020 36.090 11.250 0.020 0.043 PNRC0270 52 53 20300 0.040 0.00 38.720 0.00 40.830 5.180 0.020 0.042 PNRC0270 53 54 20301 0.020 0.00 33.800 0.00 26.180 12.220 0.020 0.031 PNRC0277 12 13 20476 0.00 0.010 17.730 0.00 0.060 26.320 0.010 0.013 PNRC0277 13 14 20477 0.00 0.00 18.580 0.00 0.050 32.670 0.00 0.065 PNRC0277 14 15 20478 0.010 0.00 15.930 0.020 0.040 34.970 0.00 0.056 PNRC0277 15 16 20479 0.00 0.00 12.190 0.00 0.040 38.690 0.00 0.072 PNRC0277 16 17 20480 0.00 0.00 6.730 0.00 0.050 42.840 0.00 0.044 PNRC0277 17 18 20481 0.00 0.00 7.720 0.00 0.030 41.970 0.00 0.016 PNRC0277 18 19 20482 0.030 0.00 21.060 0.00 0.100 31.600 0.00 0.004 PNRC0277 19 20 20483 0.030 0.00 23.990 0.010 0.090 28.810 0.00 0.006 PNRC0277 20 21 20484 0.040 0.00 40.210 0.020 0.170 17.020 0.00 0.021 PNRC0277 21 22 20485 0.060 0.00 22.700 0.010 0.080 30.400 0.00 0.005 PNRC0277 22 23 20486 0.00 0.00 5.290 0.00 0.030 43.700 0.00 0.002 PNRC0277 23 24 20487 0.00 0.00 6.230 0.00 0.040 43.190 0.00 0.005 PNRC0277 24 25 20488 0.020 0.00 5.810 0.00 0.040 42.870 0.00 0.003 PNRC0277 25 26 20489 0.030 0.010 6.940 0.010 0.100 41.300 0.00 0.002 PNRC0277 26 27 20490 0.00 0.00 5.210 0.00 0.040 43.340 0.00 0.002 PNRC0277 27 28 20491 0.00 0.00 5.500 0.00 0.030 44.210 0.00 0.008 PNRC0277 28 29 20492 0.00 0.00 9.800 0.00 0.060 39.450 0.00 0.004 PNRC0277 29 30 20493 0.010 0.00 9.390 0.00 0.070 36.280 0.00 0.002 PNRC0277 30 31 20494 0.010 0.00 2.360 0.010 0.050 42.990 0.00 0.002 Page 17 PNRC0277 31 32 20495 0.020 0.00 2.110 0.030 0.120 36.830 0.00 0.004 PNRC0277 32 33 20496 0.010 0.00 9.920 0.070 0.620 33.720 0.00 0.049 PNRC0278 28 29 21046 0.00 0.020 14.920 0.00 0.020 19.630 0.020 0.003 PNRC0278 29 30 21047 0.00 0.030 21.420 0.00 0.300 27.160 0.020 0.006 PNRC0278 30 31 21048 0.00 0.00 15.880 0.00 0.170 34.080 0.00 0.011 PNRC0278 31 32 21049 0.020 0.00 19.920 0.00 0.530 28.590 0.020 0.023 PNRC0278 32 33 21050 0.010 0.020 15.310 0.00 0.290 26.820 0.060 0.048 PNRC0278 33 34 21051 0.00 0.020 9.510 0.00 0.270 33.530 0.020 0.443 PNRC0278 34 35 21052 0.040 0.020 36.100 0.00 0.290 17.180 0.060 0.465 PNRC0278 35 36 21053 0.030 0.020 25.100 0.00 3.590 17.930 0.050 0.064 PNRC0278 36 37 21054 0.050 0.00 41.670 0.030 43.640 4.700 0.00 0.012 PNRC0278 37 38 21055 0.030 0.010 30.320 0.010 29.240 14.390 0.010 0.137 PNRC0278 38 39 21056 0.00 0.00 33.160 0.00 13.380 11.650 0.050 0.027 PNRC0278 39 40 21057 0.00 0.00 32.180 0.00 9.330 14.230 0.030 0.022 PNRC0278 40 41 21058 0.00 0.00 24.490 0.00 8.460 21.240 0.020 0.026 PNRC0278 41 42 21059 0.010 0.00 24.030 0.00 11.800 22.080 0.020 0.048 PNRC0278 42 43 21060 0.00 0.00 16.430 0.00 5.460 27.050 0.050 0.014 PNRC0278 43 44 21061 0.00 0.00 10.760 0.00 5.700 36.230 0.040 0.010 PNRC0278 44 45 21062 0.030 0.00 6.500 0.030 5.900 37.020 0.040 0.020 PNRC0278 45 46 21063 0.020 0.010 9.040 0.110 6.840 36.160 0.040 0.027 PNRC0278 46 47 21064 0.00 0.00 12.000 0.00 5.360 34.480 0.050 0.012 PNRC0278 47 48 21065 0.00 0.00 11.970 0.00 6.160 30.950 0.030 0.017 PNRC0279 44 45 21116 0.00 0.00 10.280 0.00 0.050 21.460 0.010 0.004 PNRC0279 45 46 21117 0.00 0.020 19.720 0.00 9.080 24.410 0.020 0.003 PNRC0279 46 47 21118 0.00 0.040 15.580 0.00 9.860 26.010 0.030 0.008 PNRC0279 47 48 21119 0.010 0.010 13.880 0.00 12.630 31.040 0.040 0.011 PNRC0279 48 49 21120 0.00 0.00 9.380 0.00 3.090 23.410 0.040 0.003 PNRC0279 49 50 21121 0.040 0.00 38.010 0.010 39.360 7.260 0.020 0.072 PNRC0279 50 51 21122 0.050 0.00 41.120 0.020 44.290 4.200 0.020 0.186 PNRC0279 51 52 21123 0.050 0.00 38.990 0.010 41.020 6.300 0.200 0.087 PNRC0279 52 53 21124 0.040 0.00 34.750 0.010 34.130 8.660 0.030 0.071 PNRC0279 53 54 21125 0.010 0.00 31.960 0.00 24.130 13.480 0.030 0.056 PNRC0283 36 37 21326 0.00 0.00 39.930 0.00 0.170 18.660 0.010 0.044 PNRC0283 37 38 21327 0.00 0.00 11.340 0.00 0.080 39.160 0.00 0.019 PNRC0283 38 39 21328 0.00 0.00 10.400 0.00 0.080 39.930 0.00 0.016 PNRC0283 39 40 21329 0.00 0.00 11.990 0.00 0.080 37.900 0.00 0.008 PNRC0283 40 41 21330 0.00 0.00 27.060 0.00 0.090 27.650 0.00 0.013 PNRC0283 41 42 21331 0.00 0.00 15.240 0.00 0.120 36.860 0.00 0.007 PNRC0283 42 43 21332 0.00 0.00 17.760 0.00 0.140 34.170 0.00 0.003 PNRC0283 43 44 21333 0.050 0.030 28.510 0.00 0.180 23.380 0.030 0.010 PNRC0283 44 45 21334 0.020 0.010 30.640 0.010 12.810 15.060 0.040 0.025 PNRC0283 45 46 21335 0.010 0.010 27.680 0.150 17.050 18.260 0.200 0.048 PNRC0283 46 47 21336 0.00 0.00 19.340 0.020 6.680 28.740 0.040 0.014 PNRC0283 47 48 21337 0.00 0.00 22.810 0.00 10.290 24.650 0.020 0.015 PNRC0283 48 49 21338 0.00 0.00 34.460 0.00 10.090 12.540 0.020 0.016 PNRC0283 49 50 21339 0.00 0.00 25.860 0.00 5.380 23.500 0.020 0.005 PNRC0283 50 51 21340 0.00 0.00 19.240 0.00 2.700 30.050 0.00 0.010 Page 18 ATTACHMENT A JORC (2012) Table 1 EXPLORATION RESULTS Page 19 EXPLORATION RESULTS WINDARRA NICKEL PROJECT SECTION 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain samples. The drill rig was an Atlas-Copco H8, specifically built to collect grade-control samples in an open pit environment and utilises the latest technology to ensure sample integrity and quality. Samples were collected every metre by a cyclone and splitter with reject material and samples being placed separately on the ground. 98% of the samples were dry. All samples and sample numbers were checked for integrity prior to shipping for assay. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary Reverse Circulation, see item above. air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Recoveries were good with the exception of the first metre due to the loose, sandy cover. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All RC samples are geologically logged prior to shipment to the lab. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. RC samples were collected by use of a cone splitter. No field sample duplicates or standards were used as the drilling was intended for geological purposes. Duplicate samples were performed by the laboratory along with internal standards and blanks. All QAQC samples exceeded industry standards. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors Pulps were prepared by acid digest and analysed for the nickel suite of elements by ICP-OES using standard laboratory practices. Gold assays were prepared from the same pulps where a 50g charge was digested for fire assay. The laboratory's internal QAQC was used. No external lab checks were necessary at this stage. Page 20 JORC Code explanation Commentary applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Logging and assay data is electronically captured and up loaded into excel for processing as per industry standards and best practise. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All collar surveys were completed to an accuracy of 3-5m using a handheld Garmin GPS. Holes were gyro surveyed upon completion and no significant deviation was reported over the short hole lengths drilled. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Samples were collected every meter. Hole spacing was determined by geology and holes were located where deemed necessary, maintaining a maximum 20m hole spacing. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drill hole orientation was perpendicular to known and mapped geological continuity. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were collected by Poseidon personnel and loaded onto a truck for direct shipment to the lab. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Internal sample audits revealed no issues with sample numbering or collection. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Crazy Diamond Prospect and Cerberus Deposit along with the Mt Windarra and South Windarra Mines are located on Special Act Lease MSA261, wholly owned by Poseidon Nickel Limited. The tenement is in good standing. The Black Swan and Silver Swan deposits are situated on M27/200, wholly owned by Poseidon Nickel Limited. The tenement is in good standing. Exploration Done by Other Parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Newexco geological consultants continue to take an active part in Poseidon's exploration programs at Windarra, Lake Johnston and Black Swan, and their assistance and advice is appreciated. Newexco supply advice, geological and geophysical support and interpretation. Newexco has a long history of involvement in exploration at the Black Swan Project. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The exploration results relate to mineralisation encountered in a known Kambalda-style nickel environment dominated by high-MgO komatiite lava flows. Northwest orientated shears are thought to be the source of Page 21 gold-bearing fluids which then travel along lithological contacts. Drill Hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Refer to Table 1 above. exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data Aggregation Methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Grades have been aggregated using the length weighted average. SG information is not available due to the type of drilling and sampling employed. See Table 2 and Table 3 for individual sample grades.. Relationship Between Mineralisation Widths and Intercept Lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). True widths are noted above where appropriate. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Refer to the body of text above. intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views Balanced Reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not Not applicable. practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other Substantive Exploration Data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported Refer to body of text above. including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral Refer to body of text above. extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Page 22 ATTACHMENT B JORC (2012) Table 1 SILVER SWAN RESERVE ESTIMATE Page 23 SILVER SWAN RESERVE ESTIMATE Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve. Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. The Silver Swan Mineral Resource used as the basis of this Ore Reserve were estimated by Optiro Pty Ltd and was announced to market in August 2019. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of the Ore Reserves Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits. If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. The Competent Person (Mr Matthew Keenan) visited the site on 7th June 2016. The visit included inspection of the Silver Swan underground workings and surface infrastructure. The site visits did not give the Competent Person any reason to believe that any portion of the Reserve Estimate will not be mineable. Study status The type and level of study undertaken to enable Mineral Resources to be converted to Ore Reserves. The Code requires that a study to at least Pre-Feasibility Study level has been undertaken to convert Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves. Such studies will have been carried out and will have determined a mine plan that is technically achievable and economically viable, and that material Modifying Factors have been considered. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in 2017 for the Silver Swan material being converted from Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve ("2017 FS"). Modifying factors accurate to the study level have been applied based on detailed stope design analysis. Modelling indicates that the resulting mine plan is technically achievable and economically viable. Cut-off parameters The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. Cut-off grade parameters for the underground ore were determined based on the 2017 FS financial analysis and an underground contractor tender process carried out in late 2018 for mining costs. The Silver Swan material was assumed to be processed at the Black Swan Operations processing plant located at the site. The fully costed stoping cut-off grade applied for the Silver Swan underground was 2.9% Ni, and the incremental stoping cut-off grade was 2.5% Ni. A nickel price of $US7.00/lb and a USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.69 was used to determine the cut-off grades.. Mining factors or assumptions The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre- Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design). The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc. The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (e.g. pit slopes, stope sizes, etc.), grade control and pre-production drilling. The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate). The mining dilution factors used. The mining recovery factors used. Any minimum mining widths used. The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion. The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. Detailed mine designs were carried out on the Silver Swan underground, and these were used as the basis of the Reserve estimate. The Silver Swan Ore Reserve is planned to be mined using a bottom-up modified Avoca method with cemented rock backfill. This mining method has been selected based on detailed dynamic geotechnical modelling. Diesel powered trucks and loaders will be used for materials handling. Diesel-electric jumbo drill rigs will be used for development and ground support installation, and diesel- electric longhole rigs used for production drilling. The mining methods chosen are well-known and widely used in the local mining industry and production rates and costing can be predicted with a suitable degree of accuracy. Suitable access is available through the existing workings, which have been kept pumped dry during care and maintenance. Re-entry and refurbishment of capital development was costed in the Silver Swan mine plan based on detailed independent expert inspection. Independent geotechnical consultants MineGeotech Pty Ltd and Beck Engineering Pty Ltd contributed appropriate geotechnical analyses to a suitable level of detail. These form the basis of mine design, ground support and mining method selection for the Reserve estimate. Underground stopes were designed inclusive of minimum mining width of 2.5 m plus dilution volumes determined by independent geotechnical analysis and dynamic modelling. A global unplanned waste dilution of 7% was applied. An extra 2% of waste dilution at zero grade was applied to allow for overbog of fill. Non-fill dilution was assumed to carry a grade of 0.35% Ni, based on Mineral Resource information provided by Poseidon. Sub-level intervals are 25 m based on geotechnical advice. Maximum stope spans opened prior to filling are 5 m along strike. A mining recovery of 95% has been applied to all stopes. Ore development had an assumed 100% mining recovery, based on historical Page 24 JORC Code explanation Commentary experience and industry standards. Only the Indicated portion of the Mineral Resource was used to estimate the Ore Reserve. All Inferred material has had grade set to waste for the purposes of evaluation. The Ore Reserve is technically and economically viable without the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resource material. No Measured material was contained within the Mineral Resource Most of the infrastructure required for the operations is already in place and has been under care and maintenance for approximately 11 years, including a processing plant and associated infrastructure, access roads, offices and ablutions, connections to the Western Power grid, power reticulation, and borefields. Allowance has been made for refurbishment of this infrastructure where required based on quotes provided by reputable independent vendors to an appropriate standard of detail. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation. Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature. The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied. Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements. The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole. For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? The Silver Swan Reserve estimate has been determined based on processing the material at the Black Swan Operations processing plant, in parallel with material from the Black Swan open pit and surface stockpiles. This processing plant is a conventional sulphide flotation concentrator consisting of a crushing circuit, grinding circuit, flotation circuit, thickening circuit and concentrate storage and handling facilities. The Black Swan concentrator was successfully operated at throughput rates up to 2.2Mtpa during previous operations. All Reserve ore is expected to be processed through this concentrator at a nominal production rate of 1.1 Mtpa (inclusive of all ore sources). Suitable associated infrastructure is in place including power, water supply and storage, reagents storage, and tailings disposal and storage systems. Extensive historical data exists on metallurgical characteristics of the Reserve orebodies. Allowance has been made for the presence of deleterious elements (As and MgO) in the concentrate, based on historical realised penalties during sales from previous operations. The metallurgical process is conventional, well understood and has many years of operational data to support the flotation responses of the Silver Swan ores. A metallurgical recovery of 92.5% has been applied to the Silver Swan ore material for economic analysis, based on this data. The mineral value is not defined by a specification Environmental The status of studies of potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. Details of waste rock characterisation and the consideration of potential sites, status of design options considered and, where applicable, the status of approvals for process residue storage and waste dumps should be reported. Geochemical characterisation studies have been conducted that indicate that the rock mass is non-acid forming. Poseidon has advised that most required approvals already issued under the Mining Act and Environmental Protection Act from previous operations remain current. An additional geochemical study was conducted by MBS Environmental to assess the potential implications of storing tailings from the proposed ore blend on top of existing material in the tailings storage facility (TSF). Works for the Stage 5 lift of the TSF commenced prior to the project being placed in care and maintenance. These works were incomplete and, as such, certification of the works by the Department of Environmental Regulation (DER) could not be obtained. The Works Approval authorising construction of the new embankment raise has since lapsed. A new Works Approval will be required prior to completing the lift. Under current approvals tailings cannot be deposited above RL11378.5 m. Based on current approvals, it is estimated that there is currently 4 years of storage capacity in the TSF. This is sufficient to cover storage of tailings generated by processing the estimated Reserve ore. At this point in time the Competent Person sees no reason permitting will not be granted within a reasonable time frame. Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided, or The project site is already developed and on care and maintenance. The underground workings are powered and kept dry through the installed pumping system. Page 25 JORC Code explanation Commentary accessed. All required surface infrastructure is already in place and requires only minor refurbishment. Most required underground infrastructure is in place to commence mining including primary ventilation fans, escapeways, high voltage power reticulation, service water and compressed air. Allowance has been made for refurbishment and recommissioning of this infrastructure based on inspections and detailed quotes. Allowance has also been made for installation and hire of a refrigeration plant for cooling of air flowing into the workings As the site is 53 km from Kalgoorlie along well maintained gazetted roads, a residential workforce will commute to site daily. The mine is connected to the Western Power grid through two lines, one feeding the concentrator and one feeding the other surface infrastructure and underground workings. Allowance has been made for additional diesel generated power to supplement this underground feed. The existing water supplies from the Black Swan borefield, Silver Swan underground dewatering system, Black Swan pit dewatering and the Federal pit are sufficient to operate the plant at a throughput of 1.1Mtpa Costs The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study. The methodology used to estimate operating costs. Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements. The source of exchange rates used in the study. Derivation of transportation charges. The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc. The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. The cost of plant refurbishment and site restart has been determined to an FS standard of accuracy. The Silver Swan ore will be processed in conjunction with the Black Swan open pit and therefore these costs were assumed to be shared between the ore sources. The Silver Swan DFS capital and operating mining costs are based on detailed quotes from suppliers and mining contractors gathered as part of a contract tender process involving four reputable and experienced underground contractor firms carried out in May 2018. These were also benchmarked against similar operations in the WA Goldfields and historical data from previous operations at Silver Swan. Operating costs for the processing plant were estimated from a combination of first principles, 2008/2009 historic operating costs and recent contractor quotations. They were also benchmarked against similar sized concentrators. Allowance has been made for the presence of deleterious elements (As and MgO) in the concentrate, based on historical realised penalties during sales from previous operations. The USD:AUD exchange rate assumed for the cost modelling was 0.69 based on recent market conditions. Road and sea transport charges for concentrate are based on quotes from suppliers. Treatment and refining charges are included in the payability factors determined from detailed discussions with potential offtake partners. WA state royalties of 2.5 % and a third-party royalty of 1% have been applied to gross concentrate nickel revenues. Revenue factors The derivation of, or assumptions made regarding revenue factors including head grade, metal or commodity price(s) exchange rates, transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc. The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co-products. Forecasts for head grade delivered to the plant are based on detailed mine plans and mining factors. A global payability has been applied to the Silver Swan Reserve Ore concentrate based on detailed discussions with potential offtake partners A flat USD:AUD exchange rate of 0.69 was used in the financial model based on recent market conditions A flat nickel price of US$7.00/lb has been assumed for the financial analysis, based on recent market pricing. No value was assigned to any co-products as the forecast concentrate grades for these elements will not be sufficient to trigger payability. Market assessment The demand, supply and stock situation for the particular commodity, consumption trends and factors likely to affect supply and demand into the future. A customer and competitor analysis along with the identification of likely market windows for the product. Price and volume forecasts and the basis for these forecasts. Poseidon is currently reviewing offtake agreements with several potential offtake partners. The volume of concentrate produced by processing the estimated Reserve will be too small to have an impact on the global market of nickel sulphide concentrate. Page 26 JORC Code explanation Commentary For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and The product is not an industrial mineral. acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Economic The inputs to the economic analysis to produce the net present value (NPV) in the study, the source and confidence of these economic inputs including estimated inflation, discount rate, etc. NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations in the significant assumptions and inputs. The Silver Swan underground Ore Reserve has been assessed in a detailed financial model assuming cost and revenue factors described above. The Reserve plan is economically viable and has a positive NPV at a 10% discount rate at the stated commodity price and exchange rate. Inflation has not been applied to the model. Sensitivity analysis shows that the project is most sensitive to commodity price/exchange rate movements. The mine plan is still NPV positive at negative commodity price/exchange rate movements of 10%. Social The status of agreements with key stakeholders and matters leading to social licence to operate. A compensation agreement exists between the Black Swan Nickel Operations and Mt Vetters Pastoral Station. This has been updated periodically as the operation has changed. Compensation previously paid under this agreement has been adequate to address all impacts of the project. No further compensation is required under the terms of this agreement. However, previous practice may have resulted in an expectation of additional compensation if significant additional land clearance is proposed. Significant land clearance is not required under the current Reserve estimate plan. Poseidon will continue to communicate and negotiate in good faith with key stakeholders Other To the extent relevant, the impact of the following on the project and/or on the estimation and classification of the Ore Reserves: Any identified material naturally occurring risks. The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements. The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. A formal process to assess and mitigate naturally occurring risks will be undertaken prior to execution. Currently, all naturally occurring risks are assumed to have adequate prospects for control and mitigation. No marketing agreement has been signed but it is expected that such an agreement is highly likely to be arrived upon. Interest has been expressed by various potential offtake partners for the concentrate and it was successfully marketed during previous operations. Based on the information provided, the Competent Person sees no reason all required approvals will not be successfully granted within the anticipated timeframe Classification The basis for the classification of the Ore Reserves into varying confidence categories. Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. The proportion of Probable Ore Reserves that have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources (if any). The Probable Ore Reserve is based on that portion of the Indicated Mineral Resource within the mine designs that may be economically extracted and includes an allowance for dilution and ore loss. None of the Probable Ore Reserves have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources. The result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Ore Reserve estimates. The Ore Reserve estimate, along with the mine design and life of mine plan, has been peer-reviewed by Entech internally. Discussion of relative accuracy/confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Ore Reserve estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the reserve within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors which could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used. Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific The Silver Swan design, schedule, and financial model on which the Ore Reserve is based has been completed to a Definitive Feasibility study standard, with a corresponding level of confidence. Considerations in favour of a high confidence in the Ore Reserves include: The mine plan assumes a low complexity mechanised mining method that has been successfully implemented at various sites in the local area;

The mine has been successfully operated previously and has been kept dry and accessible during the care and maintenance period, allowing detailed inspection of the workings and infrastructure;

Material from the SS area has previously been successfully processed through the BSN plant and sufficient historical data exists to forecast metallurgical performance with a high degree of accuracy;

Concentrate generated from SS ore has previously been successfully Page 27 JORC Code explanation Commentary discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a - marketed; and material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are The project, as previously operated, has a very high likelihood of being remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage. successfully permitted It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in Considerations in favour of a lower confidence in Ore Reserves include: all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and - There is a degree of uncertainty associated with geological estimates. The confidence of the estimate should be compared with production Reserve classifications reflect the levels of geological confidence in the data, where available. estimates; - Nickel price and exchange rate assumptions are subject to market forces and present an area of uncertainty; - There is a degree of uncertainty regarding estimates of impacts of natural phenomena including geotechnical assumptions, hydrological assumptions, and the modifying mining factors, commensurate with the - DFS level of detail of the study; and No offtake agreement has yet been signed for the Silver Swan product and there is no guarantee that such an agreement will be reached The Ore Reserve is based on a global estimate. Modifying factors have been applied at a local scale. Further, i.e. quantitative, analysis of risk is not warranted or appropriate at the current level of technical and financial study. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:27:05 UTC 0 Latest news on POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED 02/10 POSEIDON NICKEL : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan PU 01/30 POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 31 December 2019 PU 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3X – Mr Derek La Ferla PU 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Black swan underground rc drilling final assay results AQ 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Key Appointments Chairman and Managing Director AQ 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Key Appointments – Chairman and Managing Director PU 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Black Swan Underground Drilling Success AQ 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Black Swan Underground Drilling Success PU 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Appointment of Joint Company Secretary AQ 2019 POSEIDON NICKEL : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary PU Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Managers Name Title David Noel Riekie Chief Executive Officer Derek Noel La Ferla Non-Executive Chairman Brendan Shalders Chief Financial Officer & Secretary Geoffrey Frank Brayshaw Independent Director Felicity Gooding Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED -28.26% 62 PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 8.84% 52 189 SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION -9.04% 30 049 FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC -10.06% 16 424 CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD. -3.23% 11 986 HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD -10.08% 11 491