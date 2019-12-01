Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
0.049 AUD   -2.00%
12/01POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3X – Mr Derek La Ferla
PU
11/28POSEIDON NICKEL : Black swan underground rc drilling final assay results
AQ
11/25POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Key Appointments Chairman and Managing Director
AQ
Poseidon Nickel : Appendix 3X – Mr Derek La Ferla

12/01/2019 | 10:58pm EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

:Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Poseidon Nickel Limited

ABN:

60 060 525 206

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Derek Noel La Ferla

Date of appointment

1 December 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

n/a

Name of registered holder

n/a

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

n/a

which interest relates

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:57:06 UTC
