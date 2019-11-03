Poseidon Nickel : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

4 November 2019

Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon or the Company) (ASX:POS) is pleased to advise that Ms Andrea Betti has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary, effective 4 November 2019.

Ms Betti is an accounting and corporate governance professional with over 20 years experience in accounting, corporate governance, finance and corporate banking. She has a Bachelor of Commerce, Graduate Diploma in Corporate Governance, Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and a Masters of Business Administration. Ms Betti has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary for companies in the private and publicly listed sectors, as well as senior executive roles in the banking and finance industry. Ms Betti is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand and an associate member of the Governance Institute of Australia.

Ms Betti is currently a Director of a corporate advisory company based in Perth that provides corporate and other advisory services to public listed companies.

Ms Betti will replace current Joint Company Secretary Eryn Kestel. The Board would like to thank Ms Kestel for her service and contribution to the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Brendan Shalders, the Company's CFO, will continue in the role as Joint Company Secretary, with the role being jointly managed by Mr Shalders and Ms Betti.

About Poseidon Nickel Limited

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS, "Poseidon"), is a West Australian focussed nickel

company that owns three previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mta). The processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.

Poseidon released an upgrade to the resource at the Silver Swan deposit on 5th August 2019.

Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking and restart safey works and similar initiatives at and around Black Swan.

Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.

Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.

For further information contact David Riekie: + 61 (0)8 6167 6600.