POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
Poseidon Nickel : Interim Financial Report to 31 December 2019

02/26/2020

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

ABN 60 060 525 206

Interim Financial Report

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

2

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Contents

Page

Corporate directory

3

Directors' report

4

Auditors' independence declaration

8

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

9

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive

10

income

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

11

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

12

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

13

Directors' declaration

20

Independent auditor's review report

21

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

3

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Corporate directory

ABN: 60 060 525 206

Incorporated in Australia

Directors

Mr Derek La Ferla

Mr Geoff Brayshaw

Mr Karl Paganin

Ms Felicity Gooding

Joint Company Secretaries

Mr Brendan Shalders

Ms Andrea Betti

Registered Office

Unit 8, Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Website: www.poseidon-nickel.com.au

Email: admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au

Telephone: +61 8 6167 6600

Facsimile: +61 8 6167 6649

Postal Address

PO Box 190

West Perth WA 6872

Auditors to the Company

KPMG

Chartered Accountants

235 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd.

Level 11

172 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ASX Code

Shares: POS

Country of Incorporation and Domicile

Australia

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

4

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Directors' report

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

The directors of Poseidon Nickel Limited ("Poseidon" or "the Company") present their report together with the condensed consolidated interim financial report for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and the auditor's review report thereon.

Contents of Directors' report

  1. Directors
  2. Operating and Financial Review
  3. Dividends
  4. Events subsequent to reporting date
  5. Lead auditor's independence declaration
  6. Rounding off

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

5

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Directors' report (continued)

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

1. Directors

The directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the interim period are:

Name

Period of directorship

Non-executive

Mr Derek La Ferla

Appointed 3

December 2019

Independent Chairman

Mr Geoff Brayshaw

Appointed 1

February 2008.

Independent Non-Executive Director

Resigned as Interim Chairman on 3 December 2019

Mr Karl Paganin

Appointed 1

October 2018

Non-Executive Director

Ms Felicity Gooding

Appointed 1

October 2018

Non-Executive Director

Mr Robert Dennis

Resigned 31 August 2019

Managing Director and CEO

2. Operating and Financial Review

Overview

Poseidon remains focused on developing its assets in Western Australia. The strategy has been to accumulate nickel assets, economically maintain the assets in good standing and await an anticipated recovery in the nickel market. Poseidon has gathered a suite of projects which are strategically located and offer near term production opportunities with a positive swing in the nickel price.

During first half FY20 the Company strengthened its Board and management team with a number of appointments including Derek La Ferla as Independent Chairman, Peter Harold as Managing Director (to commence 3 March 2020) and Brendan Shalders as CFO and Joint Company Secretary.

Poseidon is continuing to assess plans to recommission the Black Swan operation just North of Kalgoorlie, including the high-grade Silver Swan underground mine, Black Swan open pit and concentrator. Concurrently, the Company intends to pursue value add activities at Lake Johnston and Windarra nickel operations.

Exploration drilling continues to support existing resource inventory and potentially create longevity to the intended operations at Poseidon nickel assets. During first half FY20 Poseidon undertook exploration drilling programs below the Black Swan open pit and at the Crazy Diamond prospect at Windarra. In addition, further analysis of drilling results from drilling at Silver Swan during the prior financial year increased the reserve from 57kt @ 5.8% Ni grade to 130kt @ 5.2% Ni grade.

During FY19 the Company raised $71 million (net of costs), through the placement of shares to sophisticated and professional investors and a fully underwritten renounceable entitlement issue. The Company held cash of $51.6 million at 31 December 2019 placing Poseidon in a strong financial position. Net cash was $27.9 million at 31 December 2019 with the Company's convertible note facility maturing 30 September 2020. The Company is undertaking a process to consider options for restructuring / refinancing this facility.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

6

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Directors' report (continued)

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

2. Operating and Financial Review (continued)

Projects - Black Swan

The operations at Black Swan remained on care and maintenance during the period with the restart on hold pending improved market conditions. Key safety activities such as escape emergency ladder way repairs and processing facility clean up and pre-refurbishment works were conducted over the period in preparation of a restart at the Black Swan operations.

In addition to the safety works the Company performed further studies to assess the availability of water sources for a restart of the Black Swan concentrator; the potential for power source from the local grid and required electrical infrastructure and configuration to accommodate various power sources; and structural integrity of sections of the concentrator.

On-going dewatering, regulatory and licence compliance requirements activities continued during the period and the site remains in good standing.

Projects - Lake Johnston

The operations at Lake Johnston also remained on care and maintenance during the period. Similarly, the Company maintained a focus on regulatory and licence compliance requirement activities during the period and the site remains in good standing.

Projects - Windarra

The Windarra mine and infrastructure remains on care and maintenance. The ore resources at Windarra and Cerberus totalling 148,500 tonnes of nickel remains significant to the longer-term planning for Poseidon.

Drilling conducted at the Crazy Diamond prospect over first half FY20 demonstrated potential for additional nickel resources at this site. Subsequent to period end, assays received from the Crazy Diamond drill program indicated both nickel and gold mineralisation.

The process of terminating the State Agreement continues with the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science & Innovation. Terminating the State Agreement requires the Windarra tenements to transition to the Mining Act and will trigger a Mine Rehabilitation Fund levy. Rents and Shire Rates will remain unaffected by the termination and the current environmental bond will be transferred to the Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation & Safety.

Financial Position

For the six months ended 31 December 2019 the Group incurred a loss of $6,994,000 (2018: loss $7,287,000) and had a

net working capital surplus of $22,947,000 (30 June 2019: surplus $55,588,000). The working capital surplus as at 31

December 2019 includes the US$17.5 million convertible note (31 December 2019: $23,708,000) which matures 30 September 2020 (classified as non-current borrowings at 30 June 2019). In addition, the working capital surplus includes a provision for environmental rehabilitation of $3,500,000 that is cash backed (non-current asset).

The Group had a net cash outflow from operating activities of $5,136,000 (2018: $5,036,000) and a net cash inflow from

investing activities of $32,602,000 (2018: outflow $26,362,000). Operating cash outflow reflects ongoing exploration and evaluation, mine refurbishment and care and maintenance activities across the three operations of Black Swan, Lake Johnston and Windarra. Investing cash inflow reflects proceeds from term deposits which matured within 3 months as at 31 December 2019, net of payments for exploration and evaluation activities. The Group held cash and cash equivalents of $51,643,000 at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $25,133,000), noting that $35,012,000 term deposits with maturity greater than 3 months were classified as Other Investments at 30 June 2019 (nil at 31 December 2019).

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

7

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Directors' report (continued)

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

3. Dividends

No dividends were paid or proposed during the six months ended 31 December 2019.

4. Events subsequent to reporting date

There has not arisen in the interval between the end of the reporting period and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group, in future financial years.

5. Lead auditor's independence declaration

The lead auditor's independence declaration is set out on page 8 and forms part of the directors' report for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

6. Rounding off

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with this Instrument, amounts in the financial report and directors' report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors:

Mr D La Ferla

Independent Chairman

Perth

26 February 2020

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

8

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

9

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2019

In thousands of AUD

Note

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

51,643

25,133

Trade and other receivables

751

1,312

Other investments - term deposits

12

35,012

Total current assets

52,406

61,457

Plant and equipment

3.1

24,629

24,744

Exploration and evaluation expenditure

3.1

62,555

60,946

Other

3,500

3,500

Total non-current assets

90,684

89,190

Total assets

143,090

150,647

Liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,299

2,254

Loans and borrowings

4.2

23,708

-

Convertible note derivative

4.2

831

-

Employee benefits

121

115

Provisions

3,500

3,500

Total current liabilities

29,459

5,869

Loans and borrowings

4.2

-

23,142

Convertible note derivative

4.2

-

1,108

Provisions

46,488

46,418

Total non-current liabilities

46,488

70,668

Total liabilities

75,947

76,537

Net Assets

67,143

74,110

Equity

Share capital

4.1

228,796

228,796

Reserves

29

2

Accumulated losses

(161,682)

(154,688)

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

67,143

74,110

The condensed notes on pages 13 to 19 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

10

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

In thousands of AUD

Note

31 Dec

2019

31 Dec 2018

Other income

78

131

Depreciation expense

(9)

(22)

Personnel expenses

(432)

(478)

Exploration and evaluation costs expensed

3.1

(3,996)

(2,924)

Repairs and maintenance costs expensed

(1,199)

-

Consultancy and advisor fees

(697)

(1,413)

Share based payment expense

5.1

(27)

(37)

Other expenses

(339)

(598)

Results from operating activities

(6,621)

(5,341)

Finance income

840

396

Finance costs

(1,213)

(2,342)

Net finance income / (costs)

2.2

(373)

(1,946)

Loss before income tax

(6,994)

(7,287)

Income tax benefit

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(6,994)

(7,287)

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted loss per share (cents/share)

(0.26)

(0.59)

The condensed notes on pages 13 to 19 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

11

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

In thousands of AUD

Balance at 1 July 2018

Loss

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners

Issue of share capital (net of costs) Issue of performance rights

Transfer to accumulated losses upon forfeiture of performance rights Performance rights exercised

Total contributions by and distributions to owners Balance at 31 December 2018

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

In thousands of AUD

Balance at 1 July 2019

Loss

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity Contributions by and distributions to owners

Issue of share options

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

Balance at 31 December 2019

Share

Share based

Accumulated

Capital

payment reserve

losses

Total equity

156,337

1,173

(144,221)

13,289

-

-

(7,287)

(7,287)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,287)

(7,287)

71,180

-

-

71,180

-

300

-

300

-

(50)

50

-

1,279

(1,279)

-

-

72,459

(1,029)

50

71,480

228,796

144

(151,458)

77,482

Share

Share based

Accumulated

Capital

payment reserve

losses

Total equity

228,796

2

(154,688)

74,110

-

-

(6,994)

(6,994)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,994)

(6,994)

27

27

-

-

27

228,796

29

(161,682)

67,143

The condensed notes on pages 13 to 19 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

12

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 31 December 2019

In thousands of AUD

Note

31 Dec

2019

31 Dec 2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Sundry receipts

257

79

Payments to suppliers and employees

(6,450)

(5,397)

Cash used in operations

(6,193)

(5,318)

Interest received

1,057

282

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,136)

(5,036)

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and equipment Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure Payments for other investments - term deposits Proceeds from other investments - term deposits

Net cash received from / (used in) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares and options (net of costs) Repayment of borrowings

Interest paid

Net cash (used in) / received from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 July

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December

(12)

(118)

-

36

(2,387)

(1,264)

  • (25,016)

35,000

-

32,601

(26,362)

-

70,915

-

(42)

(956)

(366)

(956)

70,507

26,510

39,109

25,133

2,048

51,643

41,157

The condensed notes on pages 13 to 19 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

13

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 1 - Basis of Preparation

Poseidon Nickel Limited ("Poseidon" or "the Company") is a company domiciled in Australia. The condensed consolidated interim financial report of the Company as at and for the six months ended 31 December 2019 comprises the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group"). The Group is primarily involved in exploration, mining and production of nickel and other minerals.

The consolidated annual financial report of the Group as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019 is available upon request from the Company's registered office at Unit 8, Churchill Court, 331-335 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6000 or at www.poseidon- nickel.com.au.

1.1 Statement of compliance

The condensed consolidated interim financial report is a general purpose financial report prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001 and with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The condensed consolidated interim financial report does not include all of the information required for a full annual financial report and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated annual financial report of the Group as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019.

This condensed consolidated interim financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 February 2020.

The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191 and in accordance with this Instrument, amounts in the financial report and directors' report have been rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

1.2 Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated interim financial report are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the Company's 2019 annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. These accounting policies are consistent with Australian Accounting Standards and with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in these condensed financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019.

AASB 16 Leases

The key feature of AASB 16 for (lease accounting) are as follows:

  • Lessees are required to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term of more than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value.
  • A lessee measures right-of-use assets similarly to other non-financial assets and lease liabilities similar to other financial liabilities.
  • Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. The measurement includes non-cancellable lease payments (including inflation-lined payments), and also includes payments to be made in optional periods if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise an option to extend the lease, or not to exercise an option to terminate the lease.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

14

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 1 - Basis of Preparation (continued)

1.2 Significant accounting policies (continued)

AASB 16 Leases (continued)

The Group has chosen to apply the practical expedients relating to low value and short-term leases and as a result there are no leases requiring disclosure so there has not been any material impact.

The adoption of this standard from 1 July 2019 has had no impact on these condensed financial statements and did not give rise to any adjustments in the condensed financial statements.

1.3 Estimates

The preparation of condensed financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial report, the significant judgements made by management in applying this Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

15

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 2 - Results for the Half Year

2.1 Operating segments

For management purposes the Group has one operating segment, being nickel exploration and evaluation in Australia.

Information about reportable segments

Nickel exploration and evaluation

In thousands of AUD

For the six months ended 31 December

2019

2018

Reportable segment other income

74

120

Reportable segment exploration costs expensed

(3,996)

(2,924)

Reportable segment repairs and maintenance costs expensed

(1,199)

-

Reportable segment loss before income tax

(5,121)

(2,804)

Reportable segment assets

90,400

84,155

Reportable segment liabilities

50,938

47,353

Capital expenditure

1,550

105

Reconciliations of reportable segment profit / (loss) and assets

Loss

Total loss for reportable segments

(5,121)

(2,924)

Unallocated amounts: other corporate expenses

(1,500)

(2,537)

Net finance costs

(373)

(1,946)

Loss before income tax

(6,994)

(7,287)

Assets

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

Total assets for reportable segments

90,400

88,815

Other assets

52,690

61,832

143,090

150,647

Liabilities

Total liabilities for reportable segments

50,938

51,386

Other liabilities

25,009

25,151

75,947

76,537

There have been no changes to the basis of segmentation or the measurement basis for the segment profit or loss since 30 June 2019.

2.2 Net financing costs

Net financing costs can be analysed as follows:

In thousands of AUD

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Interest income on bank deposits

560

396

Change in fair value of convertible note derivative

277

-

Net foreign exchange gain

3

-

Finance income

840

396

Interest expense - convertible note

(1,213)

(1,135)

Interest expense - loan

-

-

Net foreign exchange loss

-

(1,207)

Finance costs

(1,213)

(2,342)

Net finance (cost) / income

(373)

(1,946)

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

16

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 3 - Assets and Liabilities Supporting Exploration and Evaluation

3.1 Exploration and evaluation expenditure

In thousands of AUD

Costs carried forward in respect of areas of interest in the following phase:

Exploration and evaluation phase

Reconciliations: Exploration and evaluation phase

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

62,55560,946

Carrying amount at beginning of period

60,946

54,270

Additions

1,539

3,024

Movements in provisions

70

3,652

62,555

60,946

The ultimate recoupment of costs carried forward for exploration and evaluation is dependent on the successful development and commercial exploitation or sale of the respective areas of interest. Exploration expenditure of $3,996,000 (2018: $2,924,000) was expensed as incurred through the Income Statement for the period.

Plant and Equipment

Plant and equipment associated with the Lake Johnston and Black Swan nickel operations of $22,983,000 (30 June 2019: $22,983,000) remains on care and maintenance. Both projects remain in the exploration and evaluation phase and accordingly associated plant and equipment items are not installed and ready for use. No depreciation has been charged on these assets.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

17

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 4 - Equity and Funding

4.1 Capital and reserves

Share capital

Ordinary shares

In thousands of shares

31 Dec 2019

30 Jun 2019

Ordinary shares

Fully paid

2,642,702

2,642,702

Total share capital on issue

2,642,702

2,642,702

Movements in ordinary shares on issue:

On issue at 1 July

2,642,702

1,107,373

Shares issued and expensed during the period:

Issued for cash (i)

-

1,496,283

Issued for interest on convertible notes

-

7,188

Issued for performance rights

-

31,858

On issue

2,642,702

2,642,702

  1. No Ordinary Shares were issued during the current reporting period.

4.2 Loans and borrowings - Convertible Note

Convertible note liability and derivative

In thousands of AUD

Convertible

Convertible

note liability

note derivative

Total

Balance at 30 June 2019

23,142

1,108

24,250

Fair value movements

-

(277)

(277)

Accrued interest capitalised

1,213

-

1,213

Payment of interest

(644)

-

(644)

Exchange rate effects

(3)

-

(3)

Balance at 31 December 2019

23,708

831

24,539

The Company has an outstanding convertible note of US$17.5 million repayable in September 2020. On maturity the note is repayable in cash but may be converted to shares by the note holder prior to this point at a conversion price of A$0.09 per share. The interest coupon on the note is 5% and can be repaid in cash or shares at the discretion of the Company. The carrying amount of the liability has been calculated as the discounted original fair value, accrued for interest plus exchange adjustments.

The value of the derivative fluctuates with the Company's underlying share price and the difference in the Company's share price between 30 June 2019 (share price $0.035) and 31 December 2019 (share price $0.046) is reflected in the fair value movement.

As the convertible note is denominated in United States dollars (USD), the change in the exchange rate with the Australian dollar (AUD) is also taken into account in deriving the fair value movement during the period. The USD:AUD exchange rate at 30 June 2019 was 0.7020:1 and at 31 December 2019, 0.7021:1.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

18

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 4 - Equity and Funding (continued)

4.2 Loans and borrowings - Convertible Note (continued) Convertible note liability and derivative (continued)

AASB 13 requires disclosure of fair value measurements by level of the following fair value

measurement hierarchy:

  1. quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1)
  2. inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly (level 2), and
  3. inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (level 3).

The fair value of the convertible note derivative has been determined by firstly computing the fair value per convertible option feature multiplied by the number of outstanding options. The fair value per option is computed using a binomial option pricing model that takes into account of the exercise price, the terms of the option, the company's share price at the end of the reporting period, the expected volatility of the underlying share price and the risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds). The expected volatility is based upon historic volatility (based on the remaining life of the options) adjusted for abnormal spikes in the company's share price.

All significant inputs required to fair value the convertible note derivative are based on observable market data, as such the instrument is included in level 2.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

19

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Section 5 - Other Disclosures

5.1 Share-based payments arrangements

The share-based payment expense included within the Income Statement can be broken down as follows:

In thousands of AUD

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

Performance rights expense

-

37

Options expense

27

-

Total expenses recognised as employee costs

27

37

Share Options

During the reporting period Mr La Ferla was appointed Independent Chairman of Poseidon with a commencement date of 3 December 2019 (Commencement Date). Mr La Ferla was granted options on appointment as detailed below.

Subject to shareholder approval, Mr La Ferla was granted options as a sign on incentive (Options) to acquire shares in the Company as follows:

  • 1,000,000 Options each with an exercise price of 100% of the 5 Day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of shares immediately prior to Mr La Ferla's commencement date of 3 December 2019, expiring three (3) years from the Commencement Date (Expiry Date); and
  • 1,000,000 Options each with an exercise price of 150% VWAP of shares immediately prior to Commencement Date, expiring four (4) years from the Commencement Date (Expiry Date).

The Options are exercisable at any time on or prior to the Expiry Date.

The fair value of Options (being $0.013 for 3 year Options, $0.014 for 4 year Options) is measured using the Black Scholes pricing model. Measurement inputs include share price at 31 December 2019 (Reporting Date) ($0.046), exercise price of 100% and 150% to VWAP, time to expiration, expected volatility (of 70%, based on an evaluation of the Company's historic volatility and outlook over the time to expiration) and the risk free interest rate (based on government bonds, being 1.04%).

The full fair value has been expensed on commencement with any subsequent change in value up to shareholder approval date to be recorded in the income statement at that time.

Performance Rights

Performance conditions associated with the short term and long-term incentive rights are consistent with those disclosed in the 30 June 2019 financial statements (refer note 6.1).

No performance rights were granted to directors or employees during the reporting period.

5.2 Subsequent events

There has not arisen in the interval between the end of the reporting period and the date of this report any item, transaction or event of a material and unusual nature likely, in the opinion of the directors of the Company, to affect significantly the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group, in future financial years.

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

20

Poseidon Nickel Limited

Directors' declaration

In the opinion of the directors of Poseidon Nickel Limited ("the Company"):

  1. the condensed financial statements and notes set out on pages 9 to 19 are in accordance with the Corporations Act
    2001 including:
    1. giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the six month period ended on that date; and
    2. complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
  3. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors:

Mr D La Ferla

Director

Perth

26 February 2020

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

21

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

22

31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report

