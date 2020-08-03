Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Poseidon Nickel Limited    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

(POS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/31
0.029 AUD   -3.33%
01:08aPOSEIDON NICKEL : appoints Peter Muccilli as Non-Executive Director
PU
07/17POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly report 30 june 2020
AQ
07/01POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Board Changes
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poseidon Nickel : appoints Peter Muccilli as Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 01:08am EDT

Corporate Directory

ASX Code: POS

Shares on Issue: 2.64B

Share price: 0.029 Market Cap: ≈$75M

Cash & equivalents at 30 June 2020:

$45.2 million

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Derek La Ferla

Non-Executive Directors

Felicity Gooding

Dean Hildebrand

Peter Muccilli

Managing Director & CEO

Peter Harold

CFO & Joint Company Secretary

Brendan Shalders

Joint Company Secretary

Andrea Betti

Key Shareholders

Black Mountain Metals: 20.8% Squadron Resources: 17.1%

Key Nickel Assets (100%)

Black Swan/Silver Swan

Lake Johnston

Windarra

Principal & Registered Office

Unit 8 Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco 6008

Western Australia

    1. +61 8 6167 6600
    1. +61 8 6167 6649
  2. admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
  1. www.poseidon-nickel.com.au

3 August 2020

Mr Peter Muccilli appointed as

Independent Non- Executive Director

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon or the Company) (ASX: POS) is delighted to announce, that Peter Muccilli has joined the Board of Poseidon as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 3 August 2020.

Peter is a qualified geologist with over 30 years experience in the resource sector, including a variety of operational, exploration and development roles with a particular focus on nickel, gold and other base metals.

Peter previously held key executive roles at Mincor Resources and over this 15-year period commencing in 2004, included significant nickel exploration successes and production outcomes.

Peter provides a unique range of technical and nickel experience to support the Company at Board level. He has recently been appointed as Technical Director of ASX listed company Constellation Resources Ltd.

"On behalf of the Board and team at Poseidon, I would like to welcome Peter. We have an enormous amount of potential within the Company's nickel portfolio and look forward to Peter's involvement and insights, to help unlock this emerging value" said Derek La Ferla, Company Chairman.

For further information please contact: Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO +61 (0)8 6167 6600

This announcement was authorised for lodgement by Derek La Ferla, Chairman of Poseidon Nickel Limited

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
01:08aPOSEIDON NICKEL : appoints Peter Muccilli as Non-Executive Director
PU
07/17POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly report 30 june 2020
AQ
07/01POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Board Changes
AQ
06/22POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Gold Tailings Resource at Windarra Updated to JORC 2..
AQ
06/22POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Robust Prefeasibility Study Completed
AQ
04/29POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly report 31 march 2020
AQ
04/14POSEIDON NICKEL : Exceptional Grades Received at Golden Swan and Windarra Update
AQ
03/27POSEIDON NICKEL : New Massive Sulphide Intersection in Golden Swan EM Anomaly
AQ
03/06POSEIDON NICKEL : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan
AQ
03/06POSEIDON NICKEL : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan (revised)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,19 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2019 -10,5 M -7,49 M -7,49 M
Net cash 2019 37,0 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,73x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 76,6 M 54,9 M 54,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 425x
EV / Sales 2019 300x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Harold Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Derek Noel La Ferla Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Shalders Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Felicity Gooding Non-Executive Director
Dean Hildebrand Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED-36.96%55
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.01%41 571
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION2.90%33 791
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.52%18 759
ANTOFAGASTA PLC12.07%13 309
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-5.99%12 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group