Poseidon Nickel : appoints Peter Muccilli as Non-Executive Director

Corporate Directory
ASX Code: POS
Shares on Issue: 2.64B
Share price: 0.029 Market Cap: ≈$75M
Cash & equivalents at 30 June 2020:
$45.2 million
Board of Directors
Non-Executive Chairman
Derek La Ferla
Non-Executive Directors
Felicity Gooding
Dean Hildebrand
Peter Muccilli
Managing Director & CEO
Peter Harold
CFO & Joint Company Secretary
Brendan Shalders
Joint Company Secretary
Andrea Betti
Key Shareholders
Black Mountain Metals: 20.8% Squadron Resources: 17.1%
Key Nickel Assets (100%)
Black Swan/Silver Swan
Lake Johnston
Windarra
Principal & Registered Office
Unit 8 Churchill Court
331-335 Hay Street
Subiaco 6008
Western Australia
-
-
+61 8 6167 6600
-
+61 8 6167 6649
-
admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
-
www.poseidon-nickel.com.au
3 August 2020
Mr Peter Muccilli appointed as
Independent Non- Executive Director
Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon or the Company) (ASX: POS) is delighted to announce, that Peter Muccilli has joined the Board of Poseidon as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 3 August 2020.
Peter is a qualified geologist with over 30 years experience in the resource sector, including a variety of operational, exploration and development roles with a particular focus on nickel, gold and other base metals.
Peter previously held key executive roles at Mincor Resources and over this 15-year period commencing in 2004, included significant nickel exploration successes and production outcomes.
Peter provides a unique range of technical and nickel experience to support the Company at Board level. He has recently been appointed as Technical Director of ASX listed company Constellation Resources Ltd.
"On behalf of the Board and team at Poseidon, I would like to welcome Peter. We have an enormous amount of potential within the Company's nickel portfolio and look forward to Peter's involvement and insights, to help unlock this emerging value" said Derek La Ferla, Company Chairman.
For further information please contact: Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO +61 (0)8 6167 6600
This announcement was authorised for lodgement by Derek La Ferla, Chairman of Poseidon Nickel Limited