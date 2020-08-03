Poseidon Nickel : appoints Peter Muccilli as Non-Executive Director

3 August 2020

Mr Peter Muccilli appointed as

Independent Non- Executive Director

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon or the Company) (ASX: POS) is delighted to announce, that Peter Muccilli has joined the Board of Poseidon as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 3 August 2020.

Peter is a qualified geologist with over 30 years experience in the resource sector, including a variety of operational, exploration and development roles with a particular focus on nickel, gold and other base metals.

Peter previously held key executive roles at Mincor Resources and over this 15-year period commencing in 2004, included significant nickel exploration successes and production outcomes.

Peter provides a unique range of technical and nickel experience to support the Company at Board level. He has recently been appointed as Technical Director of ASX listed company Constellation Resources Ltd.

"On behalf of the Board and team at Poseidon, I would like to welcome Peter. We have an enormous amount of potential within the Company's nickel portfolio and look forward to Peter's involvement and insights, to help unlock this emerging value" said Derek La Ferla, Company Chairman.

