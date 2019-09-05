Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Poseidon Nickel Ltd    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LTD

(POS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
0.054 AUD   +1.89%
08:42pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3B
PU
08:42pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Market Update
PU
09/01POSEIDON NICKEL : Appointment of Interim CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poseidon Nickel : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

Poseidon Nickel Limited has cancelled 890,959 Long-Term Incentive Rights, in accordance with the rules of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Incentive Performance Rights Plan because the vesting conditions were not satisfied by the due date.

Post cancellation, no Long-Term Incentive Rights are on issue.

Name of entity

Poseidon Nickel Limited

ACN

060 525 206

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if
    options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount
    outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Not Applicable

(890,959) cancelled

The Long-Term Incentive Rights have been cancelled in accordance with the rules of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Incentive Performance Rights Plan because the vesting conditions were not satisfied by the due date.

14/08/2018

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained

security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Not Applicable

Nil

Cancellation of Long-Term Incentive Rights

No

Not Applicable

Nil

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

,012

6e Number of +securities issued with Not Applicable security holder approval under rule 7.3,

or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A

N/A

for non-cash consideration, state date on

which valuation of consideration was

released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

ASX Listing Rule 7.1

396,405,275 Securities

7

+Issue dates

4 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to

the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example,

the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply

with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

2,642,701,831 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number+Class

277,421,093 30 September 2020 USD$17.5 unsecured Note convertible at $0.09

46,354 16 December 2022 Short Term Incentive Rights

Not Applicable

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

Questions 11 to 33 are not applicable

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

Question 34 is not applicable

Quotation agreement

  1. +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
  2. We warrant the following to ASX.
    • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
    • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
    • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under
    sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any
    information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 05 September 2019

Print name:

Eryn Kestel

Company Secretary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 00:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
08:42pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Market Update
PU
08:42pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3B
PU
09/01POSEIDON NICKEL : Appointment of Interim CEO
PU
08/30POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Z Mr Robert Dennis
PU
08/06POSEIDON NICKEL : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade
AQ
08/05POSEIDON NICKEL : Silver swan resource upgrade and black swan underground rc dri..
AQ
08/04POSEIDON NICKEL : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade
PU
08/04POSEIDON NICKEL : Diggers and Dealers Site Tours Presentation
PU
07/26POSEIDON NICKEL : Drilling at Silver Swan Successfully Completed
AQ
07/24POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly report to 30 june 2019
AQ
More news
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dennis CEO, Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Frank Brayshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez Chief Operating Officer
Felicity Gooding Non-Executive Director
Karl Paganin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD35.71%95
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)33.53%39 640
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%39 640
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP2.70%24 429
SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION - SUCURSAL DEL PERU10.17%24 429
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-23.47%12 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group