Poseidon Nickel : Appendix 3B

Poseidon Nickel Limited has cancelled 890,959 Long-Term Incentive Rights, in accordance with the rules of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Incentive Performance Rights Plan because the vesting conditions were not satisfied by the due date.
Post cancellation, no Long-Term Incentive Rights are on issue.
Name of entity
Poseidon Nickel Limited
ACN
060 525 206
(890,959) cancelled
The Long-Term Incentive Rights have been cancelled in accordance with the rules of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Incentive Performance Rights Plan because the vesting conditions were not satisfied by the due date.
14/08/2018
Nil
Cancellation of Long-Term Incentive Rights
ASX Listing Rule 7.1
396,405,275 Securities
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
2,642,701,831 Fully paid ordinary shares
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number+Class
277,421,093 30 September 2020 USD$17.5 unsecured Note convertible at $0.09
46,354 16 December 2022 Short Term Incentive Rights
Not Applicable
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 05 September 2019
Print name:
Eryn Kestel
Company Secretary
