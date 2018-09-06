Poseidon Nickel : Appendix 3Y Mr Dennis

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Poseidon Nickel Limited 060 525 206

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Rob DENNIS Date of last notice 06 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Not Applicable Date of change 04 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 3,714,245 Ordinary Shares; and 4,216,012 Unlisted Performance Rights Class Unlisted Performance Rights; and Fully paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 4,216,012 Shares Number disposed 4,216,012 Rights Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil consideration

No. of securities held after change 7,930,257 Ordinary Shares; and 4,216,012 Unlisted Performance Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Conversion of previously issued Unlisted Performance Rights to Director in lieu of Director Fees in accordance with the conversion terms of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Director Fees Performance Rights Plan

