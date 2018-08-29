Poseidon Nickel : Appendix 3Y Mr Singleton

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ACN
Poseidon Nickel Limited 060 525 206
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
David SINGLETON
|
Date of last notice
|
06 July 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Trustee and Potential Beneficiary
|
Date of change
|
24 August 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
-
(a) 6,070,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares;
-
(b) 3,706,041 Unlisted Performance Rights; and
(a) 2,900,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares
|
Class
|
Fully paid Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
(b)
3,706,041
|
Number disposed
|
(b)
(3,706,041)
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Nil consideration
|
No. of securities held after change
|
(a)
6,070,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares;
(c)
2,900,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Conversion of previously issued Unlisted Performance Rights to the Director in lieu of Director Fees in accordance with the conversion terms of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Director Fees Performance Rights Plan
