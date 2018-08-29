Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD (POS)

POSEIDON NICKEL LTD (POS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/28
0.049 AUD   -2.00%
03:21aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Indermaur
PU
03:21aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Singleton
PU
08/28POSEIDON NICKEL : - Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
Poseidon Nickel : Appendix 3Y Mr Singleton

08/29/2018 | 03:21am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ACN

Poseidon Nickel Limited 060 525 206

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David SINGLETON

Date of last notice

06 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

  • (a) Direct interest; and

  • (b) to (c) Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • (b) Mrs Jill Singleton Spouse

  • (c) Mr David Singleton and Mrs Jill Singleton

Trustee and Potential Beneficiary

Date of change

24 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • (a) 6,070,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares;

  • (b) 3,706,041 Unlisted Performance Rights; and

(a) 2,900,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares

Class

Fully paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

(b)

3,706,041

Number disposed

(b)

(3,706,041)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil consideration

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

(a)

6,070,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares;

  • (b) 3,706,041 fully paid Ordinary Shares; and

(c)

2,900,000 fully paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Conversion of previously issued Unlisted Performance Rights to the Director in lieu of Director Fees in accordance with the conversion terms of the Poseidon Nickel Limited Director Fees Performance Rights Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not Applicable

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not Applicable

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not Applicable

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - Trading Windows

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a trading window where prior written clearance was required

Not Applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period

Not Applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided

Not Applicable

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 01:21:01 UTC
