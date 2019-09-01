Poseidon Nickel : Appointment of Interim CEO

APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CEO

2 SEPTEMBER 2019

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS or "Poseidon") has appointed Mr David Riekie as interim Chief Executive Officer, following the retirement of Mr Rob Dennis and pending an appointment of a permanent Managing Director and CEO.

David has been assisting Poseidon over the last six months and has worked closely with the Board, Mr Dennis and the Company's executive team, in respect to key operational and corporate actions within Poseidon. David has gained a sound knowledge of the Poseidon's assets base operations and strategic direction. David has extensive experience overseeing exploration and resource development, scoping and feasibility studies, production, optimisation and rehabilitation initiatives.

Further details of David's profile are appended to this announcement.

Mr Riekie will be supported at the executive level by incoming Chief Financial Officer, Mr Brendan Shalders, who will commence on 9th September 2019.

Non Executive Chairman Geoff Brayshaw said that it was an important time for Poseidon with the improving nickel price providing the Company with strong momentum toward a decision point on restarting operations at Black Swan/Silver Swan.

"David's appointment will, together with our existing executive team, enable a smooth transition and continuation of our progress toward a restart decision point. Early works will continue with his oversight in respect to the Silver Swan mine and general refurbishment of the concentrator and processing plant infrastructure at Black Swan," Mr Brayshaw said.

Geoff Brayshaw

Chairman

For further information Geoff Brayshaw : + 61 (0)8 6167 6600