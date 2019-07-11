Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD

(POS)
07/11
0.038 AUD   +2.70%
02:08aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appointment of New CEO and Company Secretary
PU
06/26POSEIDON NICKEL : Notice of Meeting Clarifications
PU
06/18POSEIDON NICKEL : Brokers Presentation June 2019
PU
Poseidon Nickel : Appointment of New CEO and Company Secretary

07/11/2019

Corporate Directory

ASX Code: POS

Shares on Issue: 2,643M

Market Cap: $100M

Cash and equivalents at 31 March 2019

$63.5M

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Geoffrey Brayshaw

Non-Executive Directors

Felicity Gooding

Karl Paganin

Managing Director and CEO

Robert Dennis

Company Secretary

Eryn Kestel

Key Shareholders

Black Mountain Metals: 19.8% Squadron Resources: 17.1%

Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%)

Black Swan/Silver

Swan Lake Johnston

Windarra

Principal & Registered Office

Unit 8 Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco 6008

Western

Australia

    1. +61 8 6167 660
    1. +61 8 6167 6649
  2. admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
  1. www.poseidon-nickel.com.au

Appointment of new CFO and Company Secretary

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon, or the Company) (ASX: POS) announces the appointment of Brendan Shalders as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, joining Poseidon on 9 September 2019.

With positive progress being made on the Black Swan project, the Board have decided to invest in our corporate management team to take the company forward. Brendan has been engaged following a comprehensive executive search.

Most recently Brendan was a Managing Director at FTI Consulting and is a Chartered Accountant having commenced his career at KPMG. Having held senior finance roles in both advisory and corporate settings, he has over 16 years' experience in corporate finance, accounting, risk management and business development, predominantly within the mining and mining services industries.

Brendan brings a strong track record of financial and strategic business skills. His skills and experience will be invaluable as a member of the Executive Team as the Company progresses to the commencement of production and pursues other corporate opportunities.

Geoffrey Brayshaw

Chairman

11 July 2019

About Poseidon Nickel Limited

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS, Poseidon), is an Australia focused nickel company that owns three previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mtpa). The Processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.

On 18 July 2018, POS released to ASX a definitive feasibility study regarding the restart of operations and potential outcomes for Black Swan/Silver Swan, located 50 kms from Kalgoorlie. Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking initiatives including additional underground diamond drilling at Black Swan.

Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.

Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco • WA 6008

PO Box 190 West Perth WA 6872 T +618 6167 6600 F +618 6167 6649 www.poseidon-nickel.com.au ABN 60 060 525 206

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:07:00 UTC
