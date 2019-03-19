Poseidon Nickel : Black Swan Operations Refurbishment and Drilling to Commence

20 March 2019

Black Swan Operations Refurbishment and Drilling to Commence Highlights

• Initial refurbishment of Silver Swan decline has commenced

• Exploration Program at Black Swan ore deposit to commence this week

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS or the Company) is pleased to announce that consistent with previously stated objectives, it has commenced the initial refurbishment of the Silver Swan decline and, this week, will commence exploration drilling of the Black Swan ore deposit from drill platforms located underground at Silver Swan.

REFURBISHMENT OF SILVER SWAN DECLINE

Underground refurbishment of the Silver Swan decline will entail the upgrading of ground support in the Silver Swan decline, repair of the southern ventilation surface infrastructure, inspection of the northern ventilation raise and initial repairs of the mine's second means of egress.

This early work enables safe access from the Silver Swan decline into underground diamond drilling platforms to enable exploration drilling of the Black Swan ore deposit, at depth, below the Black Swan open pit.

The refurbishment will also provide safe access to drilling crews in the event of further drilling at the base of the Silver Swan mine.

EXPLORATION OF BLACK SWAN ORE DEPOSIT

A diamond drilling program will commence this week to test the mineralisation that extends below the existing Black Swan open pit. Limited historical drilling indicates the Black Swan disseminated mineralisation has the potential to extend to a depth in excess of 1000m over an approximate strike length of 300m. This first stage of exploration will investigate the extent of mineralisation at depth and in close proximity to the Silver Swan decline.

Both the underground refurbishment work and exploration drilling, along with addressing other long lead time items, will expedite the Company's strategy of fast tracking Black Swan operations to nickel concentrate production within 12 months of a decision made to restart of the operation.

In the meantime the Company intends to maintain its Lake Johnston and Windarra operations on care and maintenance.

The Company continues to carefully monitor movements in the nickel market to determine the appropriate time to activate its restart plans.

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED • Unit 8 • Churchill Court • 331-335 Hay Street • Subiaco • WA 6008

PO Box 190 • West Perth WA 6872 • T +618 6167 6600 • F +618 6167 6649 • www.poseidon-nickel.com.au • ABN 60 060 525 206

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS:

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and reviewed by Mr S Warriner, Chief Geologist, who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd. The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and who is a Members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Neil Hutchison, General Manager of Geology at Poseidon Nickel, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Ian Glacken who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Matthew Keenan who is a full-time employee of Entech Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report which relates to the Lake Johnston Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Neil Hutchison, General Manager of Geology at Poseidon Nickel, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report which relates to the Lake Johnston Ore Reserves Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Matt Keenan who is a full time employee of Entech Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at the Windarra Nickel Project and Gold Tailings Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Neil Hutchison, General Manager of Geology at Poseidon Nickel, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Ian Glacken who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The Windarra Project contains Mineral Resources which are reported under JORC 2004 Guidelines as there has been no Material Change or Re-estimation of the Mineral Resource since the introduction of the JORC 2012 Codes. Future estimations will be completed to JORC 2012 Guidelines.

Mr Hutchison, Mr Glacken, Mr Weeks, and Mr Keenan all have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012

Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code 2012). Mr Hutchison, Mr Glacken, Mr Weeks, and Mr Keenan have consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT - INFERRED RESOURCE STATEMENTS:

The Company notes that an Inferred Resource has a lower level of confidence than an Indicated Resource and that the JORC Codes, 2012 advises that to be an Inferred Resource it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Resource would be upgraded to an Indicated Resource with continued exploration. Based on advice from relevant competent Persons, the Company has a high degree of confidence that the Inferred Resource for the Silver Swan deposit will upgrade to an Indicated Resource with further exploration work.

The Company believes it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statement in this announcement, including with respect to any production targets, based on the information contained in this announcement and in particular, the JORC Code, 2012 Mineral Resource for Silver Swan as of May 2016, together with independent geotechnical studies, determination of production targets, mine design and scheduling, metallurgical testwork, external commodity price and exchange rate forecasts and worldwide operating cost data.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains certain forward looking statements including nickel production targets. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "except", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production and expected costs. Indications of, and guidance on future earnings, cash flows, costs, financial position and performance are also forward looking statements

Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change, without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance.

Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility and potential development of the Silver Swan underground mine.