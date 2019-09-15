Poseidon Nickel : Black Swan Underground RC Drilling Update

Immediate benefit to Poseidon is that this RC technique overcomes Black Swan blebby sulphide "nugget effect" by increasing sample volumes much more efficiently than conventional drilling

Drill technique being used is a first for nickel in Australia and offers potential for Research and Development status and support

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of a 2,500m underground RC drilling program from the Gosling Access Drive, 200m below the Black Swan open pit. The program commenced in August and has been designed with a research and development focus. It utilises a Cubex 5200, track mounted long-hole rig supplied by Metres Down Under with gyro survey support and development from Downhole Surveys.

The successful refining of this technology and drill method has the strong potential to provide a more efficient alternative to exploration diamond drilling in the underground environment. In particular it allows for the recovery of large samples for statistical and metallurgical purposes whilst having the flexibility to drill in any direction up or down. The process is anticipated to confirm the added benefit of reducing the number of drill-holes required, improved cost structure and overall program flexibility.

Earlier this year Poseidon successfully located high-grade blebby disseminated sulphides 900m below the Black Swan open pit. The aim of that particular program was to provide information on the continuation of the Black Swan mineralisation at depth and to obtain core for metallurgical testing. Hole PBSD001A intersected 223m @ 1.02% nickel in an interpreted hangingwall position of the deposit (see ASX announcement 6 May 2019 "Successful Phase 1 Drilling Under Black Swan Open Pit").

Aided with these historical drilling results (from both surface and underground into the Black Swan Deposit below the open pit) Poseidon was able to establish the potential for geological continuity of mineralisation from the base of the current pit to the new intersections 900 meters below (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Deep diamond intercepst in relation to historical drilling and the Black Swan open pit. The RC trial area lies directly below the open pit.

Due to what is known in the industry as, "nugget effect" (a phenomena caused by large, blebby nickel sulphides), there is a need to increase the diameter of a drill hole so that the impact of this feature is reduced, thus improving the representativeness of samples. Diamond core holes are smaller in diameter to RC holes, and are not considered of adequate volume to accurately define the extent or grade of mineralisation, without vastly increasing the number of diamond holes required and the associated cost. Historical drilling below the open pit consisted exclusively of diamond core and therefore historical understanding of potential below the pit remained nebulous. Poseidon envisages the new application of RC drilling to the Black Swan nickel deposit will improve our level of understanding of the deposit.