Poseidon Nickel : Brokers Presentation June 2019

POSEIDON NICKEL
Re emerging Australian Nickel Producer
Brokers Presentation June 2019
Poseidon Overview
• Significant Nickel Resource**
44 million Tonnes
392,000 Ni Tonnes*
-
Three operations encompassing the WA's sulphide Nickel province
-
Two nickel concentrators
2.2mtpa - Black Swan 1.5mtpa - Lake Johnston
• Black Swan/Silver Swan Operations
De-risking for restart of operations Mineable resource- expanding/improving
On going drilling (continuing positive outcomes)
-
Lake Johnston - Significant exploration potential (recent Abi Rose discovery)
-
Windarra - Cerberus deposit existing mine development plan (69,000 Ni Tonnes*)
-
Reference Mineral Resources Statement Table 1 attached *Contained Ni metal
Key Strategies and Timetable
-
Finalise optimisation of Black Swan ready for restart - Ni price driven
|
o Restart capable (elapsed time)
|
9 -12 months
-
Current drilling program targeting
|
o
|
High grade Silver Swan - complete
|
June 2019
|
o
|
Disseminated Black Swan ore body open pit - commencing
|
July 2019
|
• Update Black Swan operations, resource and reserves
|
August 2019
-
Ongoing development of opportunities
Proximal external ore sources R&D enhanced process recovery
-
Continue to build processing utilisation options- toll treatment
-
Optimise value of Lake Johnston, Windarra (exploration/corporate)
Corporate Profile
Capital Structure/Enterprise Value
|
ASX Ticker
|
POS
|
|
|
Shares on Issue
|
2.64bn
|
Share Price
|
~$0.04
|
Market Cap
|
~$106M
|
Cash
|
~$63.5M
|
Debt (convertible note)
|
$US$17.5 - $AU25M
|
|
6mth Share Price and Volume
Board of Directors
|
Geoff Brayshaw
|
Chartered Accountant with over 35 years' experience primarily in audit &
|
Non Executive Director &
|
assurance, corporate finance & litigation support.
|
Interim Chair
|
Former independent Director of Fortescue Metals Group.
|
Robert Dennis
|
Mining Engineer with over 40 years' experience in the nickel, copper,
|
Chief Executive Officer &
|
gold and alumina industries.
|
Managing Director
|
Previously COO IGO responsible for the team during design,
|
(retiring 30 August 2019)
|
construction, commissioning and successful ramp up of the Nova
|
|
Project.
|
Felicity Gooding
|
Chartered Accountant with over 15 years' experience specialising in
|
Non Executive Director
|
mergers, acquisitions, equity and debt financing across various sectors in
|
|
the United States, Singapore and London. Held senior positions at PWC,
|
|
Diageo Plc and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
|
Karl Paganin
|
Mr Paganin has over 20 years' experience in investment banking,
|
Non Executive Director
|
specialising in transaction structuring, equity and capital markets, M&A
|
|
and strategic advice to listed companies. He is currently a non-executive
|
|
director of ASX listed companies Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
|
|
Limited and Veris Limited.
Significant Shareholders
|
Black Mountain Metals
|
~20%
|
Squadron Resources
|
~18%
|
Ltd
|
|
Ltd
|
Nickel Market Dynamics and Drivers
Nickel Metal Tonnes (000)
Other Nickel
-Nickel Sulphides
-
Briquettes
-
Powder
-
Scrap etc.
