POSEIDON NICKEL LTD

(POS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/18
0.036 AUD   --.--%
Poseidon Nickel : Brokers Presentation June 2019

06/18/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

POSEIDON NICKEL

Re emerging Australian Nickel Producer

Brokers Presentation June 2019

Poseidon Overview

• Significant Nickel Resource**

o

o

44 million Tonnes

392,000 Ni Tonnes*

  • Three operations encompassing the WA's sulphide Nickel province
  • Two nickel concentrators

o

o

2.2mtpa - Black Swan 1.5mtpa - Lake Johnston

• Black Swan/Silver Swan Operations

o

o

o

De-risking for restart of operations Mineable resource- expanding/improving

On going drilling (continuing positive outcomes)

  • Lake Johnston - Significant exploration potential (recent Abi Rose discovery)
  • Windarra - Cerberus deposit existing mine development plan (69,000 Ni Tonnes*)
  • Reference Mineral Resources Statement Table 1 attached *Contained Ni metal

2

Key Strategies and Timetable

  • Finalise optimisation of Black Swan ready for restart - Ni price driven

o Restart capable (elapsed time)

9 -12 months

  • Current drilling program targeting

o

High grade Silver Swan - complete

June 2019

o

Disseminated Black Swan ore body open pit - commencing

July 2019

• Update Black Swan operations, resource and reserves

August 2019

  • Ongoing development of opportunities

o

o

Proximal external ore sources R&D enhanced process recovery

  • Continue to build processing utilisation options- toll treatment
  • Optimise value of Lake Johnston, Windarra (exploration/corporate)

3

Corporate Profile

Capital Structure/Enterprise Value

ASX Ticker

POS

Shares on Issue

2.64bn

Share Price

~$0.04

Market Cap

~$106M

Cash

~$63.5M

Debt (convertible note)

$US$17.5 - $AU25M

6mth Share Price and Volume

Board of Directors

Geoff Brayshaw

Chartered Accountant with over 35 years' experience primarily in audit &

Non Executive Director &

assurance, corporate finance & litigation support.

Interim Chair

Former independent Director of Fortescue Metals Group.

Robert Dennis

Mining Engineer with over 40 years' experience in the nickel, copper,

Chief Executive Officer &

gold and alumina industries.

Managing Director

Previously COO IGO responsible for the team during design,

(retiring 30 August 2019)

construction, commissioning and successful ramp up of the Nova

Project.

Felicity Gooding

Chartered Accountant with over 15 years' experience specialising in

Non Executive Director

mergers, acquisitions, equity and debt financing across various sectors in

the United States, Singapore and London. Held senior positions at PWC,

Diageo Plc and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Karl Paganin

Mr Paganin has over 20 years' experience in investment banking,

Non Executive Director

specialising in transaction structuring, equity and capital markets, M&A

and strategic advice to listed companies. He is currently a non-executive

director of ASX listed companies Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Limited and Veris Limited.

Significant Shareholders

Black Mountain Metals

~20%

Squadron Resources

~18%

Ltd

Ltd

4

Nickel Market Dynamics and Drivers

Nickel Metal Tonnes (000)

Other Nickel

-Nickel Sulphides

  • Briquettes
  • Powder
  • Scrap etc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 23:58:06 UTC
