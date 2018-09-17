Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD (POS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote - 09/12
0.049 AUD   --.--%
03:38aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Completion of Entitlement Issue
PU
09/13POSEIDON NICKEL : Trading Halt Request
PU
09/06POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Dennis
PU
Poseidon Nickel : Completion of Entitlement Issue

09/17/2018 | 03:38am CEST

17 September 2018

POSECORASXASX216

ASX Market Announcements Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

COMPLETION OF ENTITLEMENT ISSUE

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS) (Poseidon or Company) advises that its pro-rata renounceable entitlement issue to raise approximately $68,975,319 (Offer), closed at 5:00pm (AEST) on 12 September 2018.

The Company received applications to subscribe for 1,379,506,382 new Shares from eligible shareholders and subscribers to a shortfall book build to raise approximately $69 million. This represents 100% of all Shares offered under the Offer.

The results of the Offer are as follows:

Total number of Shares offered under the Offer (including ineligible holdings)

1,379,506,382

Total number of Shares applied for by eligible shareholders

567,660,039

Total number of shares subscribed under shortfall book build (including from existing shareholders)

811,846,343

The Offer was fully underwritten by Petra Capital Pty Ltd (Underwriter).

The Underwriter entered into a sub-underwriting agreement with Squadron Resources Pty Ltd (Sub-Underwriter) in respect of 100% of the Offer. 100% of the shortfall was placed with sophisticated and professional investors. No Shares will be issued to the Sub-Underwriter.

The Shares under the Offer including shortfall shares are intended to be issued on 19 September 2018 (unless ASX agrees otherwise).

Chris Indermaur

Chairman

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 190 West Perth WA 6872 T +618 6167 6660 F +618 6167 6649 www.poseidon-nickel.com.au ABN 60 060 525 206

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:37:05 UTC
