Poseidon Nickel : Continuing High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan

Corporate Directory
ASX Code: POS
Shares on Issue: 2,643M
Market Cap: $106M
Cash and equivalents at 31 March 2019
$63.5M
Board of Directors
Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Brayshaw
Non-Executive Directors
Felicity Gooding
Karl Paganin
Managing Director and CEO
Robert Dennis
Company Secretary
Eryn Kestel
Key Shareholders
Black Mountain Metals: 19.8%
Squadron Resources: 17.1%
Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%)
Black Swan/Silver Swan
Lake Johnston
Windarra
Principal & Registered Office
Unit 8 Churchill Court
331-335 Hay Street
Subiaco 6008
Western Australia
-
-
+61 8 6167 660
-
+61 8 6167 6649
-
admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
-
www.poseidon-nickel.com.au
CONTINUING HIGH GRADE NICKEL INTERSECTIONS
AT SILVER SWAN
12 JUNE 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Silver Swan drilling continues to expand high grade nickel sulphide mineralisation
-
Hole PBSD006A has encounted high grade nickel ore outside the Tundra-Mute Resource envelope for Silver Swan
-
Current and recent drilling results now provides the basis for Silver Swan Resource revison in August 2019
-
Latest results demonstrate high grade nickel intercepts:
-
-
PBSD004 13.6m @ 5.61% Ni (true width 4.7m) including
-
-
3.5m @ 14.01% Ni (true width 1.2m)
-
PBSD006A 15.1m @8.64% Ni (true width 3.5m) including
-
-
5.99m @ 12.85% Ni (true width 1.4m)
-
PBSD009 37.9m @3.4% Ni (true width) including
-
-
6.92m @ 11.66% Ni (true width 2.4m)
-
19.85m @ 5.6%ni (true width 6.9m)
-
Completion of this 3,000m Silver Swan drilling program in June and remaining assays early in July 2019
Page 2
Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to provide this update on its ongoing drilling program at the Silver Swan high grade nickel deposit. The Silver Swan underground deposit is immediately adjacent to Poseidon's Black Swan concentrator and is important for the prospective restart of the Black Swan operations. The Black Swan operations are located approximately 50 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie.
Posiedon's Managing Director Rob Dennis commented:
"The results we are achieving with the Silver Swan drilling program continue to impress. Most importantly the drilling has also demonstrated that some of the DHEM indicators of sulphide potential outside the current resource envelope are being converted into the assays we are now seeing.
The Silver Swan program will finish up shortly with the remaining assays being released to market in July .
We envisage that the impact on the resource revisions for Silver Swan will follow by the end of August 2019 and build on our goal and plans for a restart at Black Swan."
Silver Swan, historically, returned some of the highest-grade nickel sulphides assays in the world. The current 3,000 metre program is intended to verify the current Silver Swan resource base underpinning the restart economics and also extend the deposit where previous work by Poseidon has shown additional opportunities.
In conjunction with the recently completed initial drilling program into the Black Swan deposit, the outcomes at Silver Swan will be considered as part of the mine-life extension and optimisation of the Company's proposed restart program.
SILVER SWAN DRILL HOLE RESULTS
Diamond core drilling at Poseidon's Silver Swan underground mine has continued to intersect significant high-grade nickel sulphides at widths greater than predicted from historical results.
The latest results are compiled in Table 1 below.
|
|
Hole
|
|
m From
|
|
m To
|
|
Interval
|
|
Ni%
|
|
Cu%
|
|
Co%
|
|
As%
|
|
True
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Width
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PBSD004
|
|
119.4
|
|
133
|
|
13.6
|
|
5.61
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.2
|
|
4.7m
|
|
|
including
|
|
119.4
|
|
122.9
|
|
3.5
|
|
14.01
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
PBSD006A
|
|
180
|
|
195.15
|
|
15.15
|
|
8.64
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.37
|
|
3.5m
|
|
|
including
|
|
186.2
|
|
192.19
|
|
5.99
|
|
12.85
|
|
0.18
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
PBSD008
|
|
151
|
|
154
|
|
3
|
|
1.08
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.21
|
|
N/A -Dyke
|
|
|
PBSD009
|
|
159.07
|
|
197
|
|
37.93
|
|
3.44
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.25
|
|
13.2m
|
|
|
with
|
|
177.15
|
|
197
|
|
19.85
|
|
5.6
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.18
|
|
6.9m
|
|
|
including
|
|
180.85
|
|
187.77
|
|
6.92
|
|
11.66
|
|
0.41
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.38
|
|
2.4m
|
Table 1: Selected assay results for holes PBSD 004, 006A, 008, 009
By way of an overview, PBSD009 was designed to test the thickest part of the proposed Lower Tundra- Mute mining zone as shown in Figure 1 below. The hole intersected a massive sulphide true width of 2.4m as expected as well as a much thicker halo of disseminated mineralisation. This geology indicates the central channel position of the komatiite flow. This central channel position was also targeted by PBSD003*, PBSD004 and PBSD005* with all holes intersecting massive sulphide widths on par or greater than was previously modelled on the information available (*ASX announcement 27th May 2019).
Page 3
Drillhole PBSD006A has intersected thick, massive sulphide mineralization outside of the current Tundra- Mute interpreted resource. The hole was positioned with the objective of extending mineralization in this area based on observed geology in surrounding holes. The success of this hole together with good historical intersections both below and above this zone is positive for the success of the current mine plan and for the continuation of the deposit at greater depth.
Figure 1: Longsection of drilling results and correlation with DHEM areas of interest
Figure 2: Core from PBSD006A showing massive sulphide mineralisation outside of the current resource
Page 4
Figure 2 profiles the mineralisation intersected outside the current resource envelope where substantial lengths of massive sulphides were intersected.
Poseidon continues to be encouraged with the ongoing successes being achieved at Silver Swan. The drilling program is an integral part of the ongoing de-risking of the project and optimisation processes, including mine life extension in an anticipated higher nickel price environment.
Robert Dennis
Managing Director and CEO
12 June 2019
For further information contact Mr Rob Dennis, Managing Director & CEO : + 61 (0)8 6167 6600.
About Poseidon Nickel Limited
Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS, "Poseidon"), is an Australia focussed nickel company that owns three
previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mta). The processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.
On 18 July 2018, POS released to ASX a definitive feasibility study regarding the restart of operations and potential outcomes for Black Swan/Silver Swan, located 50 kms from Kalgoorlie. Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking initiatives including additional underground diamond drilling at Black Swan.
Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.
Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.
The current Resource Statement below shows a combined Nickel resource of 391,900 tonnes of Nickel (which should be read with the Competent Person statements below).
Table 2: Collar Tables - Black Swan and Silver Swan
|
Hole ID
|
Loc_E
|
Loc_N
|
Loc_RL
|
MGA_E
|
MGA_N
|
MGA_RL
|
Depth
|
Dip
|
Loc_Azi
|
MGA_Azi
|
PBSD004
|
10505
|
11796
|
10014
|
370132
|
6637263
|
14.2
|
141.9
|
-34.8
|
66.0
|
31
|
PBSD006A
|
10505
|
11796
|
10014
|
370132
|
6637263
|
4.9
|
220.2
|
-48.6
|
80.0
|
45
|
PBSD008
|
10505
|
11796
|
10014
|
370132
|
6637263
|
14.2
|
184.4
|
-44.8
|
39.2
|
4.2
|
PBSD009
|
10498
|
11859
|
10005
|
370089
|
6637267
|
4.9
|
221.8
|
-41.5
|
53.6
|
18.6
Page 5
Table 3: Assay Results PBSD004, PBSD006A, PBSD008 & PBSD009
|
|
|
|
Sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
m From
|
m To
|
No
|
Ni%
|
Cu%
|
Co%
|
As%
|
Mg%
|
S.G.
|
Lithology
|
PBSD004
|
117
|
118
|
PN31730
|
0.02
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
1.96
|
2.79
|
Felsic
|
PBSD004
|
118
|
119
|
PN31731
|
0.01
|
X
|
X
|
0.01
|
1.67
|
2.75
|
Felsic
|
PBSD004
|
119
|
119.4
|
PN31732
|
0.06
|
0.03
|
X
|
0.02
|
1.53
|
2.75
|
Felsic
|
PBSD004
|
119.4
|
120
|
PN31733
|
6.03
|
0.9
|
0.43
|
1.92
|
2.27
|
3.82
|
Felsic + Ni Stringers
|
PBSD004
|
120
|
121
|
PN31734
|
14.7
|
0.06
|
0.14
|
0.05
|
0.45
|
4.67
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD004
|
121
|
122
|
PN31735
|
15.8
|
0.07
|
0.23
|
0.06
|
0.38
|
4.68
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD004
|
122
|
122.9
|
PN31736
|
15.6
|
0.24
|
0.27
|
0.14
|
0.43
|
4.71
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD004
|
122.9
|
123.4
|
PN31738
|
1.54
|
0.08
|
0.07
|
0.36
|
2.84
|
3.05
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
123.4
|
124
|
PN31739
|
0.32
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.11
|
3.10
|
2.78
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
124
|
125
|
PN31740
|
0.68
|
0.2
|
0.03
|
0.14
|
4.16
|
2.73
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
125
|
126
|
PN31741
|
0.37
|
0.1
|
X
|
0.01
|
2.47
|
2.75
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
126
|
127
|
PN31742
|
0.92
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
4.59
|
2.83
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
127
|
128
|
PN31743
|
0.22
|
0.02
|
X
|
0.21
|
6.85
|
2.79
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
128
|
129
|
PN31744
|
0.92
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
6.68
|
2.79
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
129
|
130.4
|
PN31745
|
0.39
|
0.05
|
X
|
0.04
|
6.67
|
2.77
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
130.4
|
131.1
|
PN31746
|
1.06
|
0.15
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
5.04
|
2.84
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
131.1
|
132
|
PN31747
|
1.04
|
0.06
|
0.03
|
0.34
|
9.53
|
2.78
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
132
|
133
|
PN31748
|
2.65
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
11.37
|
2.91
|
Komatiite + Disseminated
|
PBSD004
|
133
|
134
|
PN31749
|
0.18
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
25.20
|
2.88
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
PBSD004
|
134
|
135
|
PN31750
|
0.18
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
27.36
|
2.86
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
PBSD004
|
135
|
136
|
PN31751
|
0.25
|
X
|
0.01
|
X
|
26.86
|
2.88
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
PBSD004
|
136
|
137
|
PN31753
|
0.24
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
29.02
|
2.91
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
PBSD004
|
137
|
138
|
PN31754
|
0.3
|
X
|
0.01
|
X
|
30.34
|
2.92
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
PBSD004
|
138
|
139
|
PN31755
|
0.1
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
20.06
|
2.77
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
PBSD004
|
139
|
139.9
|
PN31756
|
0.08
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
16.58
|
2.79
|
Pyroxenite Dyke
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
m From
|
m To
|
No
|
Ni%
|
Cu%
|
Co%
|
As%
|
Mg%
|
S.G.
|
Lithology
|
PBSD006A
|
176
|
177.33
|
PN31648
|
0.03
|
X
|
X
|
0.05
|
2.50
|
2.77
|
Felsic
|
PBSD006A
|
177.33
|
177.87
|
PN31649
|
1.38
|
0.06
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
3.08
|
3.08
|
Felsic + Ni Stringers
|
PBSD006A
|
177.87
|
179
|
PN31650
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
X
|
0.04
|
2.45
|
2.75
|
Felsic
|
PBSD006A
|
179
|
180
|
PN31651
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
X
|
0.04
|
2.60
|
2.79
|
Felsic
|
PBSD006A
|
180
|
180.65
|
PN31652
|
1.33
|
0.46
|
0.06
|
0.22
|
1.94
|
3.16
|
Felsic + Ni Stringers
|
PBSD006A
|
180.65
|
181.68
|
PN31653
|
12.4
|
0.07
|
0.41
|
1.34
|
1.21
|
4.43
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
181.68
|
183.07
|
PN31654
|
6.49
|
0.36
|
0.35
|
1.37
|
1.99
|
3.2
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
183.07
|
184
|
PN31655
|
3.25
|
0.19
|
0.06
|
0.11
|
1.97
|
3.08
|
|
PBSD006A
|
184
|
184.82
|
PN31656
|
0.66
|
0.14
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
2.93
|
3.06
|
|
PBSD006A
|
184.82
|
185.54
|
PN31657
|
6.85
|
0.1
|
0.22
|
0.81
|
2.54
|
3.84
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
185.54
|
185.96
|
PN31658
|
0.18
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.08
|
5.62
|
2.83
|
Felsic + Ni Stringers
|
PBSD006A
|
185.96
|
186.2
|
PN31659
|
0.34
|
0.05
|
0.03
|
0.21
|
4.74
|
2.82
|
Felsic + Ni Stringers
|
PBSD006A
|
186.2
|
187
|
PN31660
|
12.7
|
0.1
|
0.15
|
0.31
|
1.51
|
4.64
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
187
|
188
|
PN31661
|
14
|
0.11
|
0.2
|
0.07
|
0.73
|
4.58
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
188
|
189
|
PN31662
|
14.9
|
0.31
|
0.31
|
0.37
|
0.80
|
4.68
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
189
|
190
|
PN31663
|
15.6
|
0.13
|
0.26
|
0.09
|
0.61
|
4.7
|
Massive Sulphide
|
PBSD006A
|
190
|
191.22
|
PN31664
|
12.3
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
0.2
|
0.85
|
4.67
|
Massive Sulphide
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:13:01 UTC