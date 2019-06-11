Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Poseidon Nickel Ltd    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LTD

(POS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/11
0.038 AUD   +2.70%
08:14pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Continuing High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan
PU
10:43aPOSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Retirement of Managing Director
AQ
06/10POSEIDON NICKEL : Retirement of Managing Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poseidon Nickel : Continuing High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

Corporate Directory

ASX Code: POS

Shares on Issue: 2,643M

Market Cap: $106M

Cash and equivalents at 31 March 2019

$63.5M

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Geoffrey Brayshaw

Non-Executive Directors

Felicity Gooding

Karl Paganin

Managing Director and CEO

Robert Dennis

Company Secretary

Eryn Kestel

Key Shareholders

Black Mountain Metals: 19.8%

Squadron Resources: 17.1%

Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%)

Black Swan/Silver Swan

Lake Johnston

Windarra

Principal & Registered Office

Unit 8 Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco 6008

Western Australia

    1. +61 8 6167 660
    1. +61 8 6167 6649
  2. admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
  1. www.poseidon-nickel.com.au

CONTINUING HIGH GRADE NICKEL INTERSECTIONS

AT SILVER SWAN

12 JUNE 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Silver Swan drilling continues to expand high grade nickel sulphide mineralisation
  • Hole PBSD006A has encounted high grade nickel ore outside the Tundra-Mute Resource envelope for Silver Swan
  • Current and recent drilling results now provides the basis for Silver Swan Resource revison in August 2019
  • Latest results demonstrate high grade nickel intercepts:
    • PBSD004 13.6m @ 5.61% Ni (true width 4.7m) including
      • 3.5m @ 14.01% Ni (true width 1.2m)
    • PBSD006A 15.1m @8.64% Ni (true width 3.5m) including
      • 5.99m @ 12.85% Ni (true width 1.4m)
    • PBSD009 37.9m @3.4% Ni (true width) including
      • 6.92m @ 11.66% Ni (true width 2.4m)
      • 19.85m @ 5.6%ni (true width 6.9m)
  • Completion of this 3,000m Silver Swan drilling program in June and remaining assays early in July 2019

Page 2

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to provide this update on its ongoing drilling program at the Silver Swan high grade nickel deposit. The Silver Swan underground deposit is immediately adjacent to Poseidon's Black Swan concentrator and is important for the prospective restart of the Black Swan operations. The Black Swan operations are located approximately 50 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie.

Posiedon's Managing Director Rob Dennis commented:

"The results we are achieving with the Silver Swan drilling program continue to impress. Most importantly the drilling has also demonstrated that some of the DHEM indicators of sulphide potential outside the current resource envelope are being converted into the assays we are now seeing.

The Silver Swan program will finish up shortly with the remaining assays being released to market in July .

We envisage that the impact on the resource revisions for Silver Swan will follow by the end of August 2019 and build on our goal and plans for a restart at Black Swan."

Silver Swan, historically, returned some of the highest-grade nickel sulphides assays in the world. The current 3,000 metre program is intended to verify the current Silver Swan resource base underpinning the restart economics and also extend the deposit where previous work by Poseidon has shown additional opportunities.

In conjunction with the recently completed initial drilling program into the Black Swan deposit, the outcomes at Silver Swan will be considered as part of the mine-life extension and optimisation of the Company's proposed restart program.

SILVER SWAN DRILL HOLE RESULTS

Diamond core drilling at Poseidon's Silver Swan underground mine has continued to intersect significant high-grade nickel sulphides at widths greater than predicted from historical results.

The latest results are compiled in Table 1 below.

Hole

m From

m To

Interval

Ni%

Cu%

Co%

As%

True

Width

PBSD004

119.4

133

13.6

5.61

0.13

0.01

0.2

4.7m

including

119.4

122.9

3.5

14.01

0.23

0.24

0.35

PBSD006A

180

195.15

15.15

8.64

0.24

0.19

0.37

3.5m

including

186.2

192.19

5.99

12.85

0.18

0.22

0.2

PBSD008

151

154

3

1.08

0.06

0.02

0.21

N/A -Dyke

PBSD009

159.07

197

37.93

3.44

0.14

0.06

0.25

13.2m

with

177.15

197

19.85

5.6

0.24

0.1

0.18

6.9m

including

180.85

187.77

6.92

11.66

0.41

0.22

0.38

2.4m

Table 1: Selected assay results for holes PBSD 004, 006A, 008, 009

By way of an overview, PBSD009 was designed to test the thickest part of the proposed Lower Tundra- Mute mining zone as shown in Figure 1 below. The hole intersected a massive sulphide true width of 2.4m as expected as well as a much thicker halo of disseminated mineralisation. This geology indicates the central channel position of the komatiite flow. This central channel position was also targeted by PBSD003*, PBSD004 and PBSD005* with all holes intersecting massive sulphide widths on par or greater than was previously modelled on the information available (*ASX announcement 27th May 2019).

Page 3

Drillhole PBSD006A has intersected thick, massive sulphide mineralization outside of the current Tundra- Mute interpreted resource. The hole was positioned with the objective of extending mineralization in this area based on observed geology in surrounding holes. The success of this hole together with good historical intersections both below and above this zone is positive for the success of the current mine plan and for the continuation of the deposit at greater depth.

Figure 1: Longsection of drilling results and correlation with DHEM areas of interest

Figure 2: Core from PBSD006A showing massive sulphide mineralisation outside of the current resource

Page 4

Figure 2 profiles the mineralisation intersected outside the current resource envelope where substantial lengths of massive sulphides were intersected.

Poseidon continues to be encouraged with the ongoing successes being achieved at Silver Swan. The drilling program is an integral part of the ongoing de-risking of the project and optimisation processes, including mine life extension in an anticipated higher nickel price environment.

Robert Dennis

Managing Director and CEO

12 June 2019

For further information contact Mr Rob Dennis, Managing Director & CEO : + 61 (0)8 6167 6600.

About Poseidon Nickel Limited

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS, "Poseidon"), is an Australia focussed nickel company that owns three

previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mta). The processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.

On 18 July 2018, POS released to ASX a definitive feasibility study regarding the restart of operations and potential outcomes for Black Swan/Silver Swan, located 50 kms from Kalgoorlie. Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking initiatives including additional underground diamond drilling at Black Swan.

Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.

Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.

The current Resource Statement below shows a combined Nickel resource of 391,900 tonnes of Nickel (which should be read with the Competent Person statements below).

Table 2: Collar Tables - Black Swan and Silver Swan

Hole ID

Loc_E

Loc_N

Loc_RL

MGA_E

MGA_N

MGA_RL

Depth

Dip

Loc_Azi

MGA_Azi

PBSD004

10505

11796

10014

370132

6637263

14.2

141.9

-34.8

66.0

31

PBSD006A

10505

11796

10014

370132

6637263

4.9

220.2

-48.6

80.0

45

PBSD008

10505

11796

10014

370132

6637263

14.2

184.4

-44.8

39.2

4.2

PBSD009

10498

11859

10005

370089

6637267

4.9

221.8

-41.5

53.6

18.6

Page 5

Table 3: Assay Results PBSD004, PBSD006A, PBSD008 & PBSD009

Sample

Hole ID

m From

m To

No

Ni%

Cu%

Co%

As%

Mg%

S.G.

Lithology

PBSD004

117

118

PN31730

0.02

X

X

X

1.96

2.79

Felsic

PBSD004

118

119

PN31731

0.01

X

X

0.01

1.67

2.75

Felsic

PBSD004

119

119.4

PN31732

0.06

0.03

X

0.02

1.53

2.75

Felsic

PBSD004

119.4

120

PN31733

6.03

0.9

0.43

1.92

2.27

3.82

Felsic + Ni Stringers

PBSD004

120

121

PN31734

14.7

0.06

0.14

0.05

0.45

4.67

Massive Sulphide

PBSD004

121

122

PN31735

15.8

0.07

0.23

0.06

0.38

4.68

Massive Sulphide

PBSD004

122

122.9

PN31736

15.6

0.24

0.27

0.14

0.43

4.71

Massive Sulphide

PBSD004

122.9

123.4

PN31738

1.54

0.08

0.07

0.36

2.84

3.05

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

123.4

124

PN31739

0.32

0.04

0.01

0.11

3.10

2.78

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

124

125

PN31740

0.68

0.2

0.03

0.14

4.16

2.73

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

125

126

PN31741

0.37

0.1

X

0.01

2.47

2.75

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

126

127

PN31742

0.92

0.05

0.02

0.06

4.59

2.83

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

127

128

PN31743

0.22

0.02

X

0.21

6.85

2.79

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

128

129

PN31744

0.92

0.04

0.02

0.02

6.68

2.79

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

129

130.4

PN31745

0.39

0.05

X

0.04

6.67

2.77

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

130.4

131.1

PN31746

1.06

0.15

0.02

0.07

5.04

2.84

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

131.1

132

PN31747

1.04

0.06

0.03

0.34

9.53

2.78

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

132

133

PN31748

2.65

0.05

0.04

0.04

11.37

2.91

Komatiite + Disseminated

PBSD004

133

134

PN31749

0.18

X

X

X

25.20

2.88

Pyroxenite Dyke

PBSD004

134

135

PN31750

0.18

X

X

X

27.36

2.86

Pyroxenite Dyke

PBSD004

135

136

PN31751

0.25

X

0.01

X

26.86

2.88

Pyroxenite Dyke

PBSD004

136

137

PN31753

0.24

X

X

X

29.02

2.91

Pyroxenite Dyke

PBSD004

137

138

PN31754

0.3

X

0.01

X

30.34

2.92

Pyroxenite Dyke

PBSD004

138

139

PN31755

0.1

X

X

X

20.06

2.77

Pyroxenite Dyke

PBSD004

139

139.9

PN31756

0.08

X

X

X

16.58

2.79

Pyroxenite Dyke

Sample

Hole ID

m From

m To

No

Ni%

Cu%

Co%

As%

Mg%

S.G.

Lithology

PBSD006A

176

177.33

PN31648

0.03

X

X

0.05

2.50

2.77

Felsic

PBSD006A

177.33

177.87

PN31649

1.38

0.06

0.03

0.02

3.08

3.08

Felsic + Ni Stringers

PBSD006A

177.87

179

PN31650

0.04

0.01

X

0.04

2.45

2.75

Felsic

PBSD006A

179

180

PN31651

0.12

0.01

X

0.04

2.60

2.79

Felsic

PBSD006A

180

180.65

PN31652

1.33

0.46

0.06

0.22

1.94

3.16

Felsic + Ni Stringers

PBSD006A

180.65

181.68

PN31653

12.4

0.07

0.41

1.34

1.21

4.43

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

181.68

183.07

PN31654

6.49

0.36

0.35

1.37

1.99

3.2

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

183.07

184

PN31655

3.25

0.19

0.06

0.11

1.97

3.08

PBSD006A

184

184.82

PN31656

0.66

0.14

0.02

0.04

2.93

3.06

PBSD006A

184.82

185.54

PN31657

6.85

0.1

0.22

0.81

2.54

3.84

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

185.54

185.96

PN31658

0.18

0.02

0.01

0.08

5.62

2.83

Felsic + Ni Stringers

PBSD006A

185.96

186.2

PN31659

0.34

0.05

0.03

0.21

4.74

2.82

Felsic + Ni Stringers

PBSD006A

186.2

187

PN31660

12.7

0.1

0.15

0.31

1.51

4.64

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

187

188

PN31661

14

0.11

0.2

0.07

0.73

4.58

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

188

189

PN31662

14.9

0.31

0.31

0.37

0.80

4.68

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

189

190

PN31663

15.6

0.13

0.26

0.09

0.61

4.7

Massive Sulphide

PBSD006A

190

191.22

PN31664

12.3

0.23

0.25

0.2

0.85

4.67

Massive Sulphide

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
08:14pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Continuing High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan
PU
10:43aPOSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Retirement of Managing Director
AQ
06/10POSEIDON NICKEL : Retirement of Managing Director
PU
05/27POSEIDON NICKEL : High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan
AQ
05/26POSEIDON NICKEL : High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan
PU
05/06POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Successful Phase 1 Drilling Under Black Swan Open Pi..
AQ
05/05POSEIDON NICKEL : Successful Phase 1 Drilling Under Black Swan Open Pit
PU
04/30POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 31 March 2019
AQ
04/29POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 31 March 2019
PU
03/21POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Black Swan Operations Refurbishment and Drilling to ..
AQ
More news
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dennis CEO, Managing Director & Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Frank Brayshaw Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez Chief Operating Officer
Felicity Gooding Non-Executive Director
Karl Paganin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD-11.90%72
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 358
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP18.17%26 825
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-13.22%15 176
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.45%11 409
ANTOFAGASTA6.54%9 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About