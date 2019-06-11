Poseidon Nickel : Continuing High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan

Current and recent drilling results now provides the basis for Silver Swan Resource revison in August 2019

Page 2

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to provide this update on its ongoing drilling program at the Silver Swan high grade nickel deposit. The Silver Swan underground deposit is immediately adjacent to Poseidon's Black Swan concentrator and is important for the prospective restart of the Black Swan operations. The Black Swan operations are located approximately 50 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie.

Posiedon's Managing Director Rob Dennis commented:

"The results we are achieving with the Silver Swan drilling program continue to impress. Most importantly the drilling has also demonstrated that some of the DHEM indicators of sulphide potential outside the current resource envelope are being converted into the assays we are now seeing.

The Silver Swan program will finish up shortly with the remaining assays being released to market in July .

We envisage that the impact on the resource revisions for Silver Swan will follow by the end of August 2019 and build on our goal and plans for a restart at Black Swan."

Silver Swan, historically, returned some of the highest-grade nickel sulphides assays in the world. The current 3,000 metre program is intended to verify the current Silver Swan resource base underpinning the restart economics and also extend the deposit where previous work by Poseidon has shown additional opportunities.

In conjunction with the recently completed initial drilling program into the Black Swan deposit, the outcomes at Silver Swan will be considered as part of the mine-life extension and optimisation of the Company's proposed restart program.

SILVER SWAN DRILL HOLE RESULTS

Diamond core drilling at Poseidon's Silver Swan underground mine has continued to intersect significant high-grade nickel sulphides at widths greater than predicted from historical results.

The latest results are compiled in Table 1 below.

Hole m From m To Interval Ni% Cu% Co% As% True Width PBSD004 119.4 133 13.6 5.61 0.13 0.01 0.2 4.7m including 119.4 122.9 3.5 14.01 0.23 0.24 0.35 PBSD006A 180 195.15 15.15 8.64 0.24 0.19 0.37 3.5m including 186.2 192.19 5.99 12.85 0.18 0.22 0.2 PBSD008 151 154 3 1.08 0.06 0.02 0.21 N/A -Dyke PBSD009 159.07 197 37.93 3.44 0.14 0.06 0.25 13.2m with 177.15 197 19.85 5.6 0.24 0.1 0.18 6.9m including 180.85 187.77 6.92 11.66 0.41 0.22 0.38 2.4m

Table 1: Selected assay results for holes PBSD 004, 006A, 008, 009

By way of an overview, PBSD009 was designed to test the thickest part of the proposed Lower Tundra- Mute mining zone as shown in Figure 1 below. The hole intersected a massive sulphide true width of 2.4m as expected as well as a much thicker halo of disseminated mineralisation. This geology indicates the central channel position of the komatiite flow. This central channel position was also targeted by PBSD003*, PBSD004 and PBSD005* with all holes intersecting massive sulphide widths on par or greater than was previously modelled on the information available (*ASX announcement 27th May 2019).