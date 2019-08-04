Poseidon Nickel : Diggers and Dealers Site Tours Presentation

POSEIDON NICKEL
Primed for the Nickel Revival
Rob Dennis, MD & CEO
Diggers & Dealers Site Tours August 2019
Primed to commence nickel production
Supportive nickel price environment
Medium & longer term upside
(* ASX announcement 18 July 2018)
|
•
|
Black Swan restart ready
|
9 months
|
•
|
Current drilling program targeting
|
o High grade Silver Swan - complete
|
June 2019
|
o Disseminated Black Swan ore body
|
drilling program commencing
|
August 2019
|
•
|
Updated Silver Swan resources
|
August 2019
|
•
|
Ongoing development of opportunities
|
•
|
•
Continue to build processing utilisation options - toll treatment Optimise value of Lake Johnston,& Windarra (Cerberus and exploration)
Nickel Portfolio Profile: 395,530 t contained Nickel
Black Swan Operations**
Lake Johnston Operations**
-
• Maggie Hays Ni Mine 52kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 1.5%)**
-
• Emily Ann Ni Mine - now closed
-
• Recent Abi Rose Ni discovery - New geological model
-
• 1.5mtpa process plant
-
• Exploration upside
Windarra Nickel Operations**
-
• Mt Windarra & underground Ni mine 71.5kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 1.64%)**
-
• Cerberus Nickel deposit 69kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 1.5%)**
-
• Potential to upgrade and process ore at Black Swan
-
• Gold Tailings - Au 183koz & Ag 670koz***
* Contained Ni metal **Reference Mineral Resources Statement Table 1 attached ***Reference Mineral Resources Statement Table 2 attached
Supportive Nickel Price Environment
-
• Sustained growth in stainless steel demand
-
• New and accelerating demand from Lithium battery technology, driven by electric vehicles
-
• Declining LME stocks, lowest level in 5 years
-
• Forecast Nickel supply deficit
Disclaimer
Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 23:39:03 UTC