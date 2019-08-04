Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD

(POS)
08/02
0.042 AUD   +2.44%
Poseidon Nickel : Diggers and Dealers Site Tours Presentation

08/04/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

POSEIDON NICKEL

Primed for the Nickel Revival

Rob Dennis, MD & CEO

Diggers & Dealers Site Tours August 2019

Primed to commence nickel production

BLACK SWAN

  • Ready to restart in less than 9 months at ≈ 8,000t nickel p.a.

    • o 3 year mine life to date - Black Swan Disseminated Deposit drilling commenced

    • o 2.2 Mtpa Concentrator (running at 50%), all infrastructure, grid power connection

    • o Early works refurbishment underway

    • o AISC - US$5.10* (Current spot ≈ $6.50)

    • o Capital Cost of $57m* (Current cash $60m, debt $25m)

    • o De-risking of restart plan complete

Supportive nickel price environment

  • • LME Ni stocks at five year lows - market in to deficit

  • • Nickel price up 34% YTD. Longer term underpinned by Electric Vehicle demand

Medium & longer term upside

LAKE JOHNSTON

  • • New discovery at Abi Rose and significant exploration upside

  • • 1.5mt concentrator and associated infrastructure

WINDARRA

  • • Cerebrus deposit - 69,000t Ni with mine plan, exploration upside

(* ASX announcement 18 July 2018)

Black Swan restart ready

9 months

Current drilling program targeting

o High grade Silver Swan - complete

June 2019

o Disseminated Black Swan ore body

drilling program commencing

August 2019

Updated Silver Swan resources

August 2019

Ongoing development of opportunities

Continue to build processing utilisation options - toll treatment Optimise value of Lake Johnston,& Windarra (Cerberus and exploration)

  • o Proximal external ore sources

  • o R&D enhanced process recovery

Nickel Portfolio Profile: 395,530 t contained Nickel

Black Swan Operations**

  • • Silver Swan underground Ni mine 16.0kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 9.5%)**

  • • Black Swan Ni open pit & stockpiles 179kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 0.7%)**

  • • 2.2mtpa process plant

  • • Exploration upside

Lake Johnston Operations**

  • • Maggie Hays Ni Mine 52kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 1.5%)**

  • • Emily Ann Ni Mine - now closed

  • • Recent Abi Rose Ni discovery - New geological model

  • • 1.5mtpa process plant

  • • Exploration upside

Windarra Nickel Operations**

  • • Mt Windarra & underground Ni mine 71.5kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 1.64%)**

  • • Cerberus Nickel deposit 69kt Ni Tonnes* (Grade - 1.5%)**

  • • Potential to upgrade and process ore at Black Swan

  • • Gold Tailings - Au 183koz & Ag 670koz***

* Contained Ni metal **Reference Mineral Resources Statement Table 1 attached ***Reference Mineral Resources Statement Table 2 attached

Supportive Nickel Price Environment

  • • Sustained growth in stainless steel demand

  • • New and accelerating demand from Lithium battery technology, driven by electric vehicles

  • • Declining LME stocks, lowest level in 5 years

  • • Forecast Nickel supply deficit

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2019 23:39:03 UTC
