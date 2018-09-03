Poseidon Nickel : Dispatch of Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

31 August 2018

ASX Market Announcements Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dispatch of Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) confirms that in accordance with the Indicative Timetable, the Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus (Prospectus) together with the accompanying personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form has been dispatched by mail and electronically as at close of business on Friday, 31 August 2018.

Shareholders are advised that the offer under the Prospectus is now open for subscription and the proposed closing date is 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 12 September 2018.

Shareholders wanting to acquire the new securities will need to complete the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form that accompanies the Prospectus.

For and on behalf of the Board of Poseidon Nickel Limited

Eryn Kestel

Company Secretary

