Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Poseidon Nickel Ltd    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LTD (POS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Poseidon Nickel : Dispatch of Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:17am CEST

31 August 2018

POSECORASXASX216

ASX Market Announcements Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dispatch of Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) confirms that in accordance with the Indicative Timetable, the Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus (Prospectus) together with the accompanying personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form has been dispatched by mail and electronically as at close of business on Friday, 31 August 2018.

Shareholders are advised that the offer under the Prospectus is now open for subscription and the proposed closing date is 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 12 September 2018.

Shareholders wanting to acquire the new securities will need to complete the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form that accompanies the Prospectus.

For and on behalf of the Board of Poseidon Nickel Limited

Eryn Kestel

Company Secretary

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 190 West Perth WA 6872 T +618 6167 6660 F +618 6167 6649 www.poseidon-nickel.com.au ABN 60 060 525 206

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
10:17aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Dispatch of Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus
PU
08/31POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Information Required Under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A
AQ
08/31POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Commencement of Drilling at High Grade Abi Rose Nick..
AQ
08/29POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Indermaur
PU
08/29POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Singleton
PU
08/28POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Renounceable Rights Issue
AQ
08/28POSEIDON NICKEL : Additional Disclosure for Placement
PU
08/28POSEIDON NICKEL LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 11 new shares @ 0.05 AUD for 10 existing sha..
FA
08/27POSEIDON NICKEL : Renounceable Rights Issue – Notice to Shareholders
PU
08/24POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Black Mountain Metals Proposal
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of August 2018 
04/24Introducing The IMJI Nickel Subsector Index 
03/16Time To Buy Some Nickel Miners 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2015THE GOOD AND THE BAD AT POSEIDON NIC : The Reserves Look Good, But The Productio.. 
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dennis CEO, Non-Executive Director & Managing Director
Christopher Charles Indermaur Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez Chief Operating Officer
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Frank Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD2.04%40
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-8.03%33 736
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 315
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-2.88%17 875
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%14 092
VEDANTA LTD--.--%11 954
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.