Poseidon Nickel : High Grade Nickel Intersections at Silver Swan

The continuing 3,000m Silver Swan drilling program will be completed over the next 5 weeks with assays to follow thereafter

Initial assay from the first three holes of the current program at Silver Swan has confirmed some of the highest grade sulphide nickel intersections achieved so far

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to provide this update on its current drilling program at the Silver Swan and Black Swan deposits. Both deposits are immediately adjacent to Poseidon's Black Swan concentrator and will form the foundation of a prospective restart of the Black Swan operations. The Black Swan operations are located approximately 50 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie.

Posiedon's managing director Rob Dennis commented:

"We are extremely excited with the Silver Swan results. By any measure the results have exceeded our expectations with the results at Silver Swan demonstrating some superior nickel grade and solid true width intersections.

The two pronged approach we have adopted has been designed to test the potential and extension of ore sources at both Black Swan and Silver Swan. Combined, these drilling programs have yielded some extremely positive outcomes by virtue of grade width and scale and have prompted us to reassess and accelerate our future drilling programs.

We will complete the drilling at the high-grade Silver Swan deposit in the next few weeks. Our focus, will then be to build on the potential of the Black Swan disseminated ore body above the Gosling deposit which will complement the Silver Swan higher grade success.

From the outset, our objective has been to develop and improve resource potential in proximity to our processing facilities at Black Swan.

We consider that the existing processing capabilities at Black Swan and extremely positive drilling results puts us in a unique position in this nickel province."

The drilling program was designed to confirm the potential for additional ore associated with the Black Swan disseminated nickel ore channel, together with extension of the higher-grade resources at Silver Swan. Silver Swan has confirmed the potential that was interpreted from the Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey.

Silver Swan, historically, returned some of the highest-grade nickel sulphides assays in the world. The current work is part of a 3,000 metre program which is intended to extend the size of the Silver Swan deposit, as well as convert inferred ore resources to indicated resources.

The collective outcomes achieved from the Silver Swan and Black Swan drilling will be considered as part of the ongoing review and optimisation of the Company restart program. The Feasibility Study released to the ASX on 18th July 2018, anticipated ore would be sourced from each of the Black Swan Open pit, the high-grade Silver Swan deposit and from above ground legacy stockpiles. The current drilling programs are enabling the Company to reassess the potential extension of these ore sources with the opportunity to extend the Black Swan operation's minelife.

SILVER SWAN DRILL HOLE RESULTS

The latest diamond drilling at Poseidon's Silver Swan underground mine has intersected significant high- grade nickel sulphides.

PBSD003 - 5.9m @ 9.92% Ni (True Width 2.5m)

PBSD004 - Massive sulphides intersected, assays pending

PBSD005 - 7.48m @10.89% Ni (True Width 2.9m)

PBSD006 - 13m @ 5.64% Ni (True width unavailable, exited footwall)