Poseidon Nickel : Joint Company Secretary

9 September 2019

Joint Company Secretary Appointment

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon, or the Company) (ASX: POS) announces the appointment of Mr Brendan Shalders as Joint Company Secretary, effective 9 September 2019. Ms Eryn Kestel also continues as Joint Company Secretary.

Mr Shalders has also commenced as Chief Financial Officer on 9 September 2019.

David Riekie

Interim CEO

For further information contact Eryn Kestel: +61 (0)8 6167 6600.

About Poseidon Nickel Limited

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS, Poseidon), is an Australia focussed nickel company that owns three previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mtpa). The Processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.

On 18 July 2018, POS released to ASX a definitive feasibility study regarding the restart of operations and potential outcomes for Black Swan/Silver Swan, located 50 kms from Kalgoorlie. Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking initiatives including additional drilling at and around Black Swan.

Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.

Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.