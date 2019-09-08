Log in
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD

(POS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/06
0.058 AUD   +7.41%
08:02pPOSEIDON NICKEL : Joint Company Secretary
PU
09/05POSEIDON NICKEL : Market Update
PU
09/05POSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3B
PU
Poseidon Nickel : Joint Company Secretary

09/08/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Corporate Directory

ASX Code: POS

Shares on Issue: 2,643M

Market Cap: $130M

Cash and equivalents at 30 June 2019

$60.1M

Board of Directors

Non-Executive Chairman

Geoffrey Brayshaw

Non-Executive Directors

Felicity Gooding

Karl Paganin

Interim CEO

David Riekie

Joint Company Secretaries

Eryn Kestel

Brendan Shalders

Key Shareholders

Black Mountain Metals: 19.8% Squadron Resources: 17.1%

Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%)

Black Swan/Silver

Swan Lake Johnston

Windarra

Principal & Registered Office

Unit 8 Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco 6008

Western

Australia

    1. +61 8 6167 660
    1. +61 8 6167 6649
  2. admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au
  1. www.poseidon-nickel.com.au

9 September 2019

Joint Company Secretary Appointment

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon, or the Company) (ASX: POS) announces the appointment of Mr Brendan Shalders as Joint Company Secretary, effective 9 September 2019. Ms Eryn Kestel also continues as Joint Company Secretary.

Mr Shalders has also commenced as Chief Financial Officer on 9 September 2019.

David Riekie

Interim CEO

For further information contact Eryn Kestel: +61 (0)8 6167 6600.

About Poseidon Nickel Limited

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS, Poseidon), is an Australia focussed nickel company that owns three previously operating Nickel Sulphide mines: Windarra, Black Swan/Silver Swan and Lake Johnston. These 100% owned assets collectively had an operating capacity of 3.6mtpa (Lake Johnston 1.5mtpa; Black Swan 2.1mtpa). The Processing facilities at Lake Johnston and Black Swan have been maintained through company managed, care and maintenance programs.

On 18 July 2018, POS released to ASX a definitive feasibility study regarding the restart of operations and potential outcomes for Black Swan/Silver Swan, located 50 kms from Kalgoorlie. Poseidon is currently undertaking a number of de-risking initiatives including additional drilling at and around Black Swan.

Poseidon has continued to explore at Lake Johnston, with recent diamond drilling at the Abi Rose prospect. These exploration results were released to ASX on 22 October 2018 and 21 November 2018.

Windarra has a number of near mine exploration projects including the extension of the original Windarra deposit, Cerberus, South Windarra and Woodline Well.

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:01:11 UTC
