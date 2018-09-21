Poseidon Nickel : MOUs for Ore Tolling at Black Swan

21 September 2018

MOUs for Ore Tolling at Black Swan

Highlights

• MOUs with 2 local nickel explorers to toll treat ore at Black Swan

• Processing to be under Ore Tolling and Concentrate Purchase Agreements (OTPCAs)

• OTPCAs will increase utilisation of the Black Swan concentrator

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) (Poseidon or the Company) is pleased to announce it has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOU's) with SulphideX Limited (SulphideX) to process ore from the Mt Venn project and also with Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR) (Estrella) to process ore from the Carr Boyd nickel project at the Black Swan Concentrator.

Poseidon owns the Black Swan Operations located 55 Kilometres from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The facility includes the Silver Swan mine, Black Swan open pit nickel mine and a 2.2Mtpa concentrator.

SulphideX is a private exploration company moving towards listing an IPO on the ASX and owns the exploration tenements EL 38/3111 and EL 38/3150) located at Mt Venn, Western Australia ("the Mt Venn Project"). The Mt Venn Project is located within trucking distance from the Black Swan Operations. SulphideX plan to develop the Mt Venn Project.

Estrella owns the historical Carr Boyd nickel project ("the Carr Boyd Project") located 38 kilometres north of Poseidon's Black Swan operations.

Poseidon will work with both Sulphide X and Estrella to evaluate toll treating nickel ore mined from both the Mt Venn Project and the Carr Boyd Project at Poseidon's Black Swan Operations under Ore Tolling and Concentrate Purchasing Agreements ("OTCPA"), providing a pathway to market for SulphideX and Estrella and a lower processing cost option than construction of their own concentrator facilities. Similar OTCPAs currently exist with the Kambalda nickel miners for processing at BHP Billiton's Nickel West Kambalda Concentrator.

Under the OTCPAs, SulphideX and Estrella will mine the nickel ore and Poseidon will toll treat the ore producing a nickel concentrate which would be purchased as concentrate from SulphideX and Estrella at agreed pricing arrangements with the sales and marketing of the concentrate to be managed exclusively by Poseidon.

Poseidon is now fully funded to restart the Black Swan open pit, Silver Swan underground mine and the Black Swan concentrator in accordance with the Feasibility Study showing the

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED • Unit 8 • Churchill Court • 331-335 Hay Street • Subiaco • WA 6008

PO Box 190 • West Perth WA 6872 • T +618 6167 6600 • F +618 6167 6649 • www.poseidon-nickel.com.au • ABN 60 060 525 206

economics of this project which was released to the market on 18 July 2018. Underground refurbishment works have commenced.

That Feasibility Study showed that based on the existing JORC Resource and Reserves for both the Silver Swan underground and Black Swan open pit the project has an attractive return although the concentrator would be only half utilised, with surplus capacity to process a further million tonne per year of ore. Poseidon is actively engaging with existing and potential near development nickel miners to develop and source third party feed for the Black Swan concentrator.

Poseidon sees the recent closure of the BHP Billiton Nickel West Kambalda concentrator as an opportunity to provide an alternative processing facility for stranded nickel miners as well as improving the available utilisation of the Black Swan concentrator.

Poseidon will strive to fully utilise the concentrator with ore from its own mines and offer a tolling arrangement to local nickel miners under OTPCAs. Nickel West offered this arrangement for many years for the use of its Kambalda Concentrator which is now closed.

Poseidon notes that neither SulphideX nor Estrella have JORC compliant Resources and Reserves at their projects and both companies need to complete additional drilling, modelling and evaluation to meet the terms of the MOU.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY Director / Senior Management Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Managing Director & CEO Company Secretary Corporate & Media Enquiries T: +61 8 6167 6600 F: +61 8 6167 6649 E:admin@poseidon-nickel.com.au Principal & Registered Office Chris Indermaur David Singleton Geoff Brayshaw Robert Dennis Eryn Kestel Unit 8, Churchill CourtNon-Executive Director 331-335 Hay StreetSUBIACO WA 6008 T: +61 8 6167 6600 F: +61 8 6167 6649 Shareholder Enquiries Personal shareholding queries should be addressed to:Computershare Investor Services GPO Box D182, Perth WA 6840 T: +61 8 9323 2000 Home Exchange The Company's shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the home exchange is Perth. ASX code : POS

MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT

Table 1: Nickel Projects Mineral Resource Statement

BLACK SWAN PROJECT

MINERAL RESOURCE CATEGORYINDICATEDTonnes

(Kt)Ni% Grade

Ni Metal

(t)Black SwanSilver Swan

2012 2012

0.40%4.50%

9,600

52

0.68 9.19

4,800

LAKE JOHNSTON PROJECT

Maggie Hays

2012

0.80%

2,600

1.60

WINDARRA PROJECT

TOTAL

2004 & 201216,720

1.01

168,70027,300 0.82 223,20044,020

TOTAL Ni% Ni% Ni Metal Co% Co Metal Cu% Cu Metal Grade Grade (t) Grade (t) Grade (t) 0.54 0.58 179,000 0.01 4,200 NA - 9.01 7,600 136 9.08 12,400 0.17 250 0.45 600 1.17 10,100 3,500 1.49 52,000 0.05 1,800 0.10 3,400 1.66 57,500 4,358 1.64 71,500 0.03 1,200 0.13 5,700 - - 772 0.98 8,000 NA - NA - 35,0001,778 1.91 34,000 4,551 1.51 69,000 NA - 0.08 3,600 0.89 7,450 14,0003,436

INFERREDTonnes

(Kt)Ni Metal

(t)Tonnes (Kt)

65,00021,100

114,00030,700

84

41,900

900

391,900 0.05

0.10 13,300

Note: totals may not sum exactly due to rounding. NA = information Not Available from reported resource model.

The Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Ore Reserves.

Black Swan Resource as at 22 July 2014, Silver Swan Resource as at 3 June 2016, Maggie Hays Resource as at 17 March 2015, Mt Windarra, South Windarra and Cerberus Resource as at 30 April 2013

Table 2: Gold Tailings Project Mineral Resource Statement

MINERAL RESOURCE CATEGORY Gold Tailings Resources JORC Compliance Cut Off Grade TOTAL INDICATED Tonnes (Kt) Au Grade (g/t) Au (oz) Ag Grade (g/t) Ag (oz) WINDARRA GOLD TAILINGS PROJECT Gold Tailings 2004 NA 11,000 0.52 183,000 1.9 670,000 TOTAL Total Au Resources 2004 11,000 0.52 183,000 1.9 670,000

Note: totals may not sum exactly due to rounding.

Windarra Gold Tailings Resource as at 30 April 2013.

ORE RESERVE STATEMENT

Table 3: Nickel Projects Ore Reserve Statement

SILVER SWAN PROJECT

ORE RESERVE CATEGORYPROBABLE

Tonnes

(Kt)Ni% Grade

Ni Metal

(t)Co% Grade

Co Metal

(t)Cu% Grade

Cu Metal (t)

Silver Swan

2012

57

Underground Black Swan Open pit

5.79

3,300

0.11

60

0.26

150

2012

3,370

0.63

21,500

NA

NA

NA

NA

TOTAL

Total Ni Reserves

2012

3,427

0.72

24,800

0.11

60

0.26

150

Note: Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 t of ore, 0.01 % Ni grade 100 t Ni metal and 10t of cobalt metal. Co & Cu grades and metal content for Black Swan require additional modelling prior to estimation.

Silver Swan Underground Reserve as at 26 May 2017, Black Swan Open Pit Reserve as at 5 November 2014.

The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in this report and the Resource/Reserve tables above. Such information is based on the information complied by the Company's Geologists and the Competent Persons as listed below in the Competent Person Statements.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS:

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and reviewed by Mr N Hutchison, General Manager of Geology who is a full-time employee at Poseidon Nickel, and is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd. The information in this report which relates to the Black Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and who is a Members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Neil Hutchison, General Manager of Geology at Poseidon Nickel, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Ian Glacken who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Silver Swan Ore Reserve is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Matthew Keenan who is a full-time employee of Entech Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report which relates to the Lake Johnston Mineral Resource is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Neil Hutchison, General Manager of Geology at Poseidon Nickel, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Andrew Weeks who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The information in this report which relates to the Lake Johnston Ore Reserves Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Matt Keenan who is a full time employee of Entech Pty Ltd and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources at the Windarra Nickel Project and Gold Tailings Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Neil Hutchison, General Manager of Geology at Poseidon Nickel, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Ian Glacken who is a full time employee of Optiro Pty Ltd and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The Windarra Project contains Mineral Resources which are reported under JORC 2004 Guidelines as there has been no Material Change or Re-estimation of the Mineral Resource since the introduction of the JORC 2012 Codes. Future estimations will be completed to JORC 2012 Guidelines.

Mr Hutchison, Mr Glacken, Mr Weeks, and Mr Keenan all have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code 2012).

Mr Hutchison, Mr Glacken, Mr Weeks, and Mr Keenan have consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT - INFERRED RESOURCE STATEMENTS:

The Company notes that an Inferred Resource has a lower level of confidence than an Indicated Resource and that the JORC Codes, 2012 advises that to be an Inferred Resource it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Resource would be upgraded to an Indicated Resource with continued exploration. Based on advice from relevant competent Persons, the Company has a high degree of confidence that the Inferred Resource for the Silver Swan deposit will upgrade to an Indicated Resource with further exploration work.

The Company believes it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statement in this announcement, including with respect to any production targets, based on the information contained in this announcement and in particular, the JORC Code, 2012 Mineral Resource for Silver Swan as of May 2016, together with independent geotechnical studies, determination of production targets, mine design and scheduling, metallurgical testwork, external commodity price and exchange rate forecasts and worldwide operating cost data.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains certain forward looking statements including nickel production targets. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "except", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production and expected costs. Indications of, and guidance on future earnings, cash flows, costs, financial position and performance are also forward looking statements

Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change, without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance.

Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility and potential development of the Silver Swan underground mine.