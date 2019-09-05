Poseidon Nickel : Market Update

The Board has also been closely monitoring LME nickel warehouse levels and longer-term trends.

These improved market dynamics provides the basis for a foundation for a sustained price level to support a restart of the Black Swan operations and previously foreshadowed.

The recent 30-day nickel price has remained above US$6.50/lb and featured intraday highs of US$8.40/lb on 2 September 2019.

The nickel market has been the feature of a stronger and improving spot nickel price over the recent months.

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS or "Poseidon") is pleased to provide the following update on its recent and ongoing activities, relating to the restart of the company's Black Swan nickel operations.

Preliminary and rehabilitation works

The Board has now considered and approved an accelerated program of works that comprises:

rehabilitation of mine escape ladderways at Silver Swan mine (6-month program elapsed time)

(6-month program elapsed time) rehabilitation of all accessways and structures Black Swan plant (2-month program elapsed time)

(2-month program elapsed time) dewatering of the Black Swan open pit (4 to 6-month program elapsed time)

The estimated contracted cost for these works totals $2.9m; they are considered time critical and necessary precursors to ensure the bulk of mine and plant rehabilitation work can proceed at an accelerated rate but in an orderly and safe environment. The dewatering of the pit is a necessary step to enable access from surface to the Black Swan ore body.

These works are estimated to be completed over the coming months to provide the basis for a rapid restart. The key capital expenditures and rehabilitation required at the processing plant, will run concurrent with metallurgical testing (based on the expected run of mine ores) and optimal processing improvements that are continuing.

Restart Contracts and next steps

The rehabilitation, accessways and safety works programs, will allow site access inspections, necessary for the finalisation of the award and commencement of any major plant refurbishment contracts.

Interim CEO, Mr David Riekie said, "we are now entering an important and critical time for Poseidon aided with tailwinds from improving, sustained increased nickel prices.

Poseidon has over the past month been de-risking and improving the bases for a positive restart decision.

This has included the recent rounds of drilling at Silver Swan, released on ASX on 5 August 2019, which has enabled a significant upgrade in the inferred and indicated resource.

Combined with the earlier drilling at Black Swan and the current underground RC drilling, Poseidon is seeking to build on the projects underlying fundamentals.