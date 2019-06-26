Poseidon Nickel : Notice of Meeting Clarifications

27 June 2019

NOTICE OF MEETING CLARIFICATIONS

On 14 June 2019 Poseidon Limited (Poseidon or the Company) issued a Notice of General Meeting (NOM) to be held on 15 July 2019.

Subsequent to the release of the NOM, the Company has received a number of general queries, requesting clarification around the issues being considered at the Shareholders Meeting.

To assist all shareholders, the Company has outlined below, points of clarification for consideration by shareholders.

SECTION 36 OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTION

Shareholders have asked why there is a need to include the Section 36 in our proposed Constitution.

A proportional takeover bid (where the offer made to each shareholder is only for a proportion of that shareholder's shares) is in the ordinary course, permitted by law.

The purpose of the proposed Section 36 is to counter the proposition of a proportional takeover. The Board considers the proposed amendment to be a protection mechanism for shareholders.

It is only with the now proposed Section 36, that the Board is able to give shareholders a say in any such takeover proposal before it can proceed. The proposed Section 36, enables shareholders, via a formally called meeting, to either accept or reject any proposal for a proportional takeover and creates an additional hurdle for any potential bidder.

The proposed Constitution expressly requires that where a proportional bid has been made, the Directors are to ensure that a prescribed resolution to approve the proportional bid is voted on in accordance with Section 36, before the relevant deadline date (see Section 36.2(b)).

Further, it is a criminal offence (under the applicable Corporations law) for directors to not hold such a meeting.

With regard to the proposed constitution deeming a resolution where a meeting has not been held in the prescribed time, the Constitution merely reflects the Corporations law in this regard. Again, as noted above, it would be a breach of the Constitution and the Corporations law if the directors did not hold such a meeting.

It is to overcome concerns relating to proportional takeovers as allowed for by the Corporations Law that we have proposed this Section 36 forms part of the Company's Constitution.