Poseidon Nickel : Notice of Meeting including Independent Experts Report

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SHARES TO EDISON METALS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Section 611 (Item 7) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for:

the issue of Shares to Edison Metals Pty Ltd ( Edison Metals ) on conversion of the Convertible Note and in satisfaction of interest payable under the Convertible Note; and the increase in the voting power of Edison Metals and its associates as a result of the issue of Shares in the Company under paragraph (a) of this Resolution,

on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Voting Exclusion: No votes may be cast in favour of this Resolution by:

the person proposing to make the acquisition and their associates; or the persons (if any) from whom the acquisition is to be made and their associates.

Accordingly, the Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution by Edison Metals and any of its associates.

Expert's Report: Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of the Shareholder approval required for Resolution 1 under Section 611 Item 7 of the Corporations Act. The Independent Expert's Report comments on the fairness and reasonableness of the transactions the subject of this resolution to the non-associated Shareholders in the Company.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution in its place in the form as signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purposes."

3. RESOLUTION 3 - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR'S REMUNERATION

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve an increase of the maximum total aggregate amount of fees payable to non-executive Directors from $350,000 per annum to $650,000 per annum in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."