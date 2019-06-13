Poseidon Nickel : Notice of Meeting including Independent Experts Report
POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED
ACN 060 525 206
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:
TIME:
10.30 am (WST)
DATE: Monday 15 July 2019
PLACE: KPMG, Level 8, 235 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4pm (WST) on Thursday 11 July 2019.
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
AGENDA
1. RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SHARES TO EDISON METALS
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of Section 611 (Item 7) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for:
the issue of Shares to Edison Metals Pty Ltd (Edison Metals) on conversion of the Convertible Note and in satisfaction of interest payable under the Convertible Note; and
the increase in the voting power of Edison Metals and its associates as a result of the issue of Shares in the Company under paragraph (a) of this Resolution,
on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."
Voting Exclusion: No votes may be cast in favour of this Resolution by:
the person proposing to make the acquisition and their associates; or
the persons (if any) from whom the acquisition is to be made and their associates.
Accordingly, the Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution by Edison Metals and any of its associates.
Expert's Report: Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of the Shareholder approval required for Resolution 1 under Section 611 Item 7 of the Corporations Act. The Independent Expert's Report comments on the fairness and reasonableness of the transactions the subject of this resolution to the non-associated Shareholders in the Company.
2. RESOLUTION 2 - REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:
"That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution in its place in the form as signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purposes."
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve an increase of the maximum total aggregate amount of fees payable to non-executive Directors from $350,000 per annum to $650,000 per annum in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a Director or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
Voting Prohibition Statement
A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:
the proxy is either:
a member of the Key Management Personnel; or
a Closely Related Party of such a member; and
the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution.
However, the above prohibition does not apply if:
the proxy is the Chair; and
the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.
Dated: 14 June 2019
By order of the Board
Robert Dennis
Managing Director & CEO
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:
each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;
the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and
a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.
Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in
2011 mean that:
if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6167 6600.
EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
This Explanatory Statement has been prepared to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions.
1. RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SHARES TO EDISON METALS
General
Pursuant to a convertible note agreement between the Company and Jefferies, LLC (Jefferies) dated 3 November 2015, the Company issued a convertible note to Jefferies with a face value of US$17.5 million (Convertible Note).
On or about 17 August 2018, Black Mountain Metals Pty Ltd (BMM Aus), a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Mountain Metals LLC (BMM), acquired the Convertible Note. Following an internal restructure of the BMM group in December 2018, the Convertible Note was assigned to Edison Metals, a wholly owned subsidiary of BMM Aus, who is the current holder and sole beneficiary of the Convertible Note.
The material terms of the Convertible Note are set out in Schedule 1.
Resolution 1 seeks Shareholder approval for the purpose of Item 7 of Section 611 to issue Shares to Edison Metals upon conversion of the Convertible Note and in satisfaction of interest payable under the Convertible Note (Conversion Shares).
Legislative Regime
Section 606 of the Corporations Act - Statutory Prohibition
Pursuant to Section 606(1) of the Corporations Act, a person must not acquire a relevant interest in issued voting shares in a listed company if the person acquiring the interest does so through a transaction in relation to securities entered into by or on behalf of the person and because of the transaction, that person's or someone else's voting power in the company increases:
from 20% or below to more than 20%; or
from a starting point that is above 20% and below 90%,
(Prohibition).
Voting Power
The voting power of a person in a body corporate is determined in accordance with Section 610 of the Corporations Act. The calculation of a person's voting power in a company involves determining the voting shares in the company in which the person and the person's associates have a relevant interest.
Associates For the purposes of determining voting power under the Corporations Act, a person (second person) is an "associate" of the other person (first person) if:
(pursuant to Section 12(2) of the Corporations Act) the first person is a body corporate and the second person is:
a body corporate the first person controls;
a body corporate that controls the first person; or
a body corporate that is controlled by an entity that controls the person;
the second person has entered or proposes to enter into a relevant agreement with the first person for the purpose of controlling or influencing the composition of the company's board or the conduct of the company's affairs; or
the second person is a person with whom the first person is acting or proposes to act, in concert in relation to the company's affairs.
Associates are, therefore, determined as a matter of fact. For example where a person controls or influences the board or the conduct of a company's business affairs, or acts in concert with a person in relation to the entity's business affairs.
Relevant Interests
Section 608(1) of the Corporations Act provides that a person has a relevant interest in securities if they:
are the holder of the securities;
have the power to exercise, or control the exercise of, a right to vote attached to the securities; or
have power to dispose of, or control the exercise of a power to dispose of, the securities.
It does not matter how remote the relevant interest is or how it arises. If two or more people can jointly exercise one of these powers, each of them is taken to have that power.
In addition, Section 608(3) of the Corporations Act provides that a person has a relevant interest in securities that any of the following has:
a body corporate in which the person's voting power is above 20%;
a body corporate that the person controls.
