Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Poseidon Nickel Ltd    POS   AU000000POS4

POSEIDON NICKEL LTD (POS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Poseidon Nickel : Renounceable Rights Issue – Notice to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 06:52am CEST

27 August 2018

POSECORASXASX203

ASX Market Announcements Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Renounceable Rights Issue - Letters to Shareholders

Attached are copies of two (2) letters which have been dispatched as at 27 August 2018 to shareholders in relation to the rights issue recently announced by Poseidon Nickel Limited (the Company).

  • 1. A letter to shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in Australia or New Zealand, who are eligible to participate in the Rights Issue have been notified; and

  • 2. A letter to shareholders of the Company who have registered addresses outside Australia or New Zealand have been notified that they are not entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.

For and on behalf of the Board of Poseidon Nickel Limited.

Eryn Kestel

Company Secretary

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 190 West Perth WA 6872 T +618 6167 6660 F +618 6167 6649 www.poseidon-nickel.com.au ABN 60 060 525 206

27 August 2018

POSE0C0RCORRESPONDENCEC701

Dear Shareholder

Renounceable Rights Issue

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon or the Company) has announced that it would be offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in a pro-rata renounceable rights issue to raise approximately $68.8 million (before costs) (Offer), on the basis of 11 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (New Shares) for every 10 Shares held at the record date, at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share.

Up to 1,375,431,034 New Shares will be issued under the Offer.

The Offer is renounceable, so rights are tradeable on ASX. New Shares will rank equally with the

Company's existing shares.

The Offer is being made pursuant to a Prospectus which has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and ASX Limited (ASX) and is available on the Company's website www.poseidon-nickel.com.au and on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au

Shareholders with an address in Australia and New Zealand who are recorded on the Company's registry as at 7.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 will be eligible to participate in the Offer (Eligible Shareholders).

For the purposes of calculating each Eligible Shareholders' entitlement, fractions of entitlements have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of New Shares.

Successful completion of the Offer will raise up to approximately $68.8 million (before costs). Funds raised through the Offer will allow the Company to bring back the Silver Swan and Black Swan mines and processing plant back into production.

Petra Capital Pty Ltd (AFSL 317944) has entered into an Underwriting Agreement with the Company to fully underwrite the Offer. The Underwriter has entered into a sub-underwriting agreement in respect of the Offer with Squadron Resources Pty Ltd.

The Company will pay to the Underwriter an underwriting fee of approximately $687,716 or 1% of the underwritten amount

The timetable and important dates of the issue are set out below:

Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC

23 August 2018

Notice sent to Shareholders

27 August 2018

Ex Date and Rights trading commences

28 August 2018

Placement Shares and Performance Rights Shares Issued

28 August 2018

Record Date for determining Shareholder entitlements

29 August 2018

Prospectus dispatched to Shareholders and Opening Date of Offer

31 August 2018

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 190 West Perth WA 6872 T +618 9382 8799 F +618 9382 4760 www.poseidon-nickel.com.au ABN 60 060 525 206

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED

2

POSE0C0RCORRESPONDENCEC701

Rights trading ceases

05 September 2018

Securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis

06 September 2018

Closing Date of Offer

12 September 2018

Notify ASX of under-subscriptions

17 September 2018

Shares entered into Shareholders' security holdings

19 September 2018

Quotation of Securities under the Offer

20 September 2018

Dispatch date of Holding Statements

21 September 2018

The above timetable is indicative only and all dates may be subject to change. The Company reserves the right to extend the Closing date for the Offer at their discretion. Should this occur, the extension will have an impact on the date of issue for the New Shares.

If Eligible Shareholder do not wish to take up any part of their entitlement they are not required to take any action. Eligible Shareholders may apply for any shortfall shares under the separate shortfall offer made pursuant to the Prospectus.

Details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus. As there are a number of actions that Eligible Shareholders may take, then Prospectus should be considered carefully before deciding whether to participate in the Offer and consult with their professional advisors.

Yours faithfully

Eryn Kestel Company Secretary

27 August 2018

POSE0C0RCORRESPONDENCEC701

Dear Shareholder

Renounceable Rights Issue

Poseidon Nickel Limited (Poseidon or the Company) has announced that it will be offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in a pro-rata renounceable rights issue to raise approximately $68.8 million (before costs) (Offer), on the basis of 11 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (New Shares) for every 10 Shares held at the record date, at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share.

Up to 1,375,431,034 New Shares will be issued under the Offer.

Successful completion of the Offer will raise up to approximately $68.8 million (before costs). Funds raised through the Offer will allow the Company to bring back the Silver Swan and Black Swan mines and processing plant back into production.

Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand will be eligible to participate in the Offer (Eligible Shareholders).

The Company has determined that it would be unreasonable to extend participation in the Offer to shareholders who do not have a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholders) having regard to:

  • a) the number of Ineligible Shareholders;

  • b) the number and value of the New Shares that would otherwise be offered to Ineligible Shareholders; and

  • c) the cost of complying with overseas legal and regulatory requirements.

Unfortunately, according to the Company's records, you do not satisfy the criteria for an Eligible Shareholder, accordingly, in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.7.1(b) and section 9A(3)(b) of the Corporations Act, the Company wishes to advise that it is unable to extend to you the opportunity to participate in the Offer.

As an Ineligible Shareholder you will not be sent a Prospectus or be able to subscribe for New Shares under the Offer.

If the Company's records are incorrect on this matter, please contact the Company Secretary on 0435 905 770.

Yours faithfully

Eryn Kestel Company Secretary

POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 190 West Perth WA 6872 T +618 9382 8799 F +618 9382 4760 www.poseidon-nickel.com.au ABN 60 060 525 206

Disclaimer

Poseidon Nickel Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 04:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
06:52aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Renounceable Rights Issue – Notice to Shareholders
PU
08/24POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Black Mountain Metals Proposal
AQ
08/22POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Trading Halt Request
AQ
08/22POSEIDON NICKEL : Receives binding, conditional proposal from black mountain met..
AQ
08/22POSEIDON NICKEL : Black Mountain Metals Proposal
PU
08/06POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Quarterly Report to 30 June 2018
AQ
07/23POSEIDON NICKEL : Appoints CEO
PU
07/20POSEIDON NICKEL : Update outcome of court application
AQ
07/18POSEIDON NICKEL : Company Update – Outcome of Court Application
PU
07/17POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : - Company Update Federal Court Application
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24Introducing The IMJI Nickel Subsector Index 
03/16Time To Buy Some Nickel Miners 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2015THE GOOD AND THE BAD AT POSEIDON NIC : The Reserves Look Good, But The Productio.. 
2015Poseidon Nickel Continues To Make Good Progress 
Chart POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Poseidon Nickel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSEIDON NICKEL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Dennis CEO, Non-Executive Director & Managing Director
Christopher Charles Indermaur Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Rodriguez Chief Operating Officer
David Patrick Alexander Singleton Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Frank Brayshaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSEIDON NICKEL LTD-4.08%46
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-6.49%33 457
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%25 844
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-5.10%17 345
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%14 463
VEDANTA LTD--.--%11 452
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.