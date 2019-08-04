Poseidon Nickel : Silver Swan Resource Upgrade

Corporate Directory ASX Code: POS Shares on Issue: 2,638M Market Cap: ≈$115M Cash and equivalents at 30 June 2019 $60.1M Board of Directors Non-Executive Chairman Geoffrey Brayshaw Non-Executive Directors Felicity Gooding Karl Paganin Managing Director and CEO Robert Dennis Company Secretary Eryn Kestel Key Shareholders Black Mountain Metals: 19.8% Squadron Resources: 17.1% Key Operating Nickel Assets (100%) Black Swan/Silver Swan Lake Johnston Windarra Principal & Registered Office Unit 8 Churchill Court 331-335 Hay Street Subiaco 6008 Western Australia T: +61 8 6167 660 F: +61 8 6167 6649 E:admin@poseidon-nickel.com.auW:www.poseidon-nickel.com.au

SILVER SWAN RESOURCE UPGRADE AND BLACK SWAN UNDERGROUND RC DRILLING 5TH AUGUST 2019 HIGHLIGHTS SILVER SWAN RESOURCE UPGRADE • Silver Swan JORC 2012 INDICATED Restart Resource more than doubles to 10,130 tonnes of nickel metal at a grade of 9.4% Ni

• Silver Swan JORC 2012 Indicated + Inferred Resource increases 30% to 16,030 tonnes of nickel metal at a grade of 9.5% Ni

• Silver Swan Life of Mine (LOM) schedule set to increase based upon the growth in the Indicated Resource, higher grade and increased continuity of massive sulphide mineralisation BLACK SWAN DRILLING COMMENCES • Underground RC drilling commenced below the Black Swan Open Pit to assess potential underground resource

SILVER SWAN RESOURCE UPGRADE

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, "the Company") is pleased to announce a 30% increase in the JORC 2012 compliant Silver Swan Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimate recently prepared by Optiro Pty Ltd (Optiro). The current Total Silver Swan Resource stands at 168,000t @ 9.5%Ni for a total of 16,030 nickel tonnes. The Company previously announced that Poseidon had completed underground drilling and the resulting geological interpretations and new wireframes were supplied to Optiro for the estimation which was completed recently.

The July 2019 Mineral Resource update has focussed on the remaining four orebodies - the Goose, Fledgling-Canard, Tundra-Mute and Peking Duck areas. The estimate was classified in accordance with the JORC 2012 Code and has been reported above a 4.5% nickel cut-off as presented in Table 1.

Table 1 - Silver Swan Resource Estimate by Optiro, August 2019

Area Silver Swan Resource - August 2019 Indicated Inferred Total kt Ni % As ppm Ni metal (t) kt Ni % As ppm Ni metal (t) kt Ni % As ppm Ni metal (t) Tundra-Mute 68 9.2 3,200 6,260 59 9.8 3,290 5,800 127 9.5 3,240 12,060 Peking Duck 26 9.7 2,520 2,560 1.2 8.8 4,330 100 27 9.7 2,590 2,660 Fledgling- Canard 12 9.9 2,100 1,160 0 12 9.9 2,100 1,160 Goose 1.7 9.0 3,180 150 0 1.7 9.0 3,180 150 Total resource 108 9.4 2,910 10,130 61 9.7 3,310 5,900 168 9.5 3,060 16,030

Totals may not sum correctly due to rounding

For the Indicated Mineral Resource, in comparison to the previous 2015 estimate, the 2019 estimate has resulted in a 107% increase in the tonnes, a 2% increase in the nickel grade and a 112% increase in contained nickel metal. In the Inferred category, there has been a reduction of 28% in tonnes, an 8% increase in the nickel grade, resulting in a reduction of 22% of contained nickel metal due to the conversion of these to the indicated category.

Importantly, the doubling of the Indicated Resource is expected to positively affect the Silver Swan Reserve and LOM schedule upon which work is now underway.

The combined Mineral Resource has an increase of 24% in tonnes, a 5% increase in nickel grade with a resultant 30% increase in nickel metal. This significant increase in the Mineral Resource is the result of the additional drilling extending and increasing the volume of mineralisation, combined with closer spaced drilling improving the proportion of Indicated Mineral Resource

BLACK SWAN LOM EXTENSION DRILLING COMMENCES

The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of drilling after awarding a 2,500m trial Underground RC drilling program to Metres Down Under (MDU). The drilling is aimed at investigating the potential exploitation of an underground disseminated nickel resource below the Black Swan Open Pit.

Prior to drilling the Silver Swan deposit, POS drilled two holes into the Black Swan Disseminated Deposit 1000m below surface to prove continuity of the deposit at depth (refer to ASX announcement 27th May 2019). The success of these two holes enabled geological control to be made between the 2019 deep drilling and current Open Pit resource, through a series of diamond holes collared from the Gosling Decline(Figure 1).

These historical holes clearly show that the three lodes observed in the open pit (named Footwall, Central and Hangingwall) also continue through the Gosling Area (300 to 500m below surface) and are still present in the drilling performed by Poseidon this year at 1000m depth. However, due to the very nuggety nature of the blebby nickel mineralisation encountered in both Poseidon's drilling and the historical holes, interpretation of a hard grade boundary necessary to calculate a mineable underground resource is difficult. This can be seen in Figure 1 which just presents raw assay grades >0.8% Ni as coloured dots.

Figure 1 - Existing drilling below the Black Swan Open Pit showing raw assay grades >0.8% Ni.

In order to decrease or overcome nugget effect, the company needs to either drill many more diamond holes or increase the size of the hole and thus sample size.

The best solution was deemed to trial Underground RC Drilling which has been successfully utilized for the same reasons in deep Gold Deposits such as Sunrise Dam. NQ2 drill core has a diameter of 51mm whereas the underground RC hole has a diameter of 110mm. This leads to a substantial increase in sample size and should almost negate nugget effect.

The MDU rig has arrived on site and is currently being transported underground to the Gosling Access Drive to commence the two ring trial (refer to Figure 2). Two rings, or sets of holes, will be drilled and geologically assessed as to the appropriateness of the drill technique, which has not been used before in nickel.

In theory, as nickel is measured in percent, and gold in grammes per tonne, this technique will perform vastly better in the nickel environment and help to better define the small shifts in grade that need to be defined for a successful underground bulk mining operation, as is the opportunity below the open pit.

A successful outcome would mean that this cheaper drilling technique would yield a much better result than diamond drilling and less holes would be needed for a statistically similar result. Upon a successfultrial, the program would be expanded across the strike length of the Black Swan Deposit to assess the technique in more detail and to define bulk-mineable sections of the Black Swan Disseminated Deposit.

Figure 2 - Underground drilling planned for Black Swan

The trial is expected to take 1 to 2 months to complete (drill rates are currently unknown in ultramafic). A further month will be necessary to receive all assays and assess the results.

DETAIL ON THE SILVER SWAN RESOURCE MODELLING AND ESTIMATION LOCAL GEOLOGY

Nickel sulphide mineralisation at Silver Swan is hosted by the Black Swan Komatiite Complex (BSKC), a 3.5 km long by 0.6 km thick arcuate lens of olivine cumulate and spinifex-textured komatiite flows. The complex is enclosed within a broad NE dipping sequence of intermediate felsic lavas and associated volcanoclastics. Graphitic black shales have been recognised in the enclosing felsic sequence approximately 700 m above and below the BSKC. The BSKC and enclosing felsic volcanic sequence face and dip steeply towards the NE. Except for several small areas of sub-outcrop, a thin veneer of lateritic red soil covers the BSKC.

The northern and southern tails of the complex thin and terminate rapidly in a complex series of interdigitating felsic and komatiite horizons. Individual horizons are typically of limited extent both along strike and down plunge. The southern tail of the complex is the most pronounced. It extends over approximately 1 km and is overlain by up to three discrete thin komatiite flows.

Large areas of the BSKC have been subjected to an intense carbonation event, which altered rocks of an earlier serpentinisation event to talc-carbonate ± quartz-sericite assemblages, and at the same time destroyed most primary igneous textures of the parent komatiite (Hicks & Gamble, 2001). Carbonate is by far the most dominant alteration mineral and is present as magnesite and siderite. Fine talc flakes intergrown with the carbonate form a significant component in some areas. Quartz is a minor constituent, replacing and enveloping the carbonate, while minor sericite is a widespread alteration product.

Two small bodies of serpentinite near the centre and at the northern end of the complex survived the carbonation event. These bodies are dominated by antigorite-carbonate-talc assemblages, with the central body, the Black Swan serpentinite, hosting the Black Swan Disseminated (BSD) mineralisation. Igneous textures are generally well preserved within these areas.

A variety of relict igneous textures have been recognised within the BSKC with orthocumulate olivine textures (pseudomorphically replaced by carbonate or antigorite) the most common, especially to the south. Meso- to adcumulate textures is much less common. Flow-top breccias and spinifex-textured zones are recognised in less-altered flows about the margins of the complex.

The BSKC has been intruded by possibly as many as six dyke suites. Four are distinctive and easily recognisable while two are more mineralogically variable.

SILVER SWAN GEOLOGICAL MODELLING

The Tundra and Mute orebodies (Figure 3) had been interpreted as separate zones by Norilsk Nickel. In 2015, Poseidon identified and located a number of drill holes whose data was lost during shutdown of the operations in 2009, which supported joining these lodes. In early 2019, Newexco was commissioned by Poseidon to track down missing downhole EM (DHEM) surveys that paper records at the Black Swan Mine stated were completed in early 2008. The digital interpretations of this data did not form part of the data set handed over to Poseidon.

Using a combination of the additional drill hole data and the DHEM modelling, the company completed an underground diamond drilling campaign totaling 3,662m from the bottom of the Silver Swan Decline in June this year to target and derisk the current resource and also to exploit additional opportunities that had been identified. This has resulted in the increased Silver Swan Resource published today.

Geological evidence from core demonstrated that the majority of holes have intersected the main Silver Swan thermal erosion area found beneath the komatiite channel. Drilling also showed that a suite of mafic dykes and pegmatite intrusions were responsible for the remobilisation of massive sulphides away from the intruded portions of the channel. The orientation of the dykes intersecting with the komatiite give a northerly plunge. Thus when the sulphides are remobilised, the lodes also appear to have a northerly plunge.

Figure 1 below shows the progressive development of the Silver Swan model from 2009 when Norilsk shut the mine to 2016 when Poseidon acquired the project and completed a review (including finding an additional number of lost holes), through to the conclusions drawn from the current drill program where drillholes revealed new information about the Tundra-Mute Lode. The influence of the dykes clearly seen which correlate well with the DHEM anomalies.