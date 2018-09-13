Poseidon Nickel : Trading Halt Request

13 September 2018

Ms M Green

Listing Advisor (Perth)

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

BY EMAIL

Dear Ms Green

Trading Halt Request

Poseidon Nickel Limited (the Company) requests an immediate trading halt be granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) for the Company's securities.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information in relation to the request:

(a) the trading halt is sought to allow for the conduct of a bookbuild in relation to the Shortfall Shares under the Company's Entitlement Issue Prospectus dated 23 August 2018;

(b) the Company anticipates that the trading halt will remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trade on Monday, 17 September 2018 or the making of an announcement regarding the completion of the bookbuild; and

(c) the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

For and on behalf of the Board of Poseidon Nickel Limited

Eryn Kestel

Company Secretary

