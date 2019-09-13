Log in
Positivo Tecnologia : Material Fact - Positivo Tecnologia considers primary offering of shares

09/13/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Curitiba, September 13, 2019 - POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. ('Company') informs its shareholders and the market in general that it is considering a primary public offering of shares issued by the Company in Brazil and abroad ('Offer').

The effective realization of the Offer, as well as its terms and conditions, including the volume to be raised, the price per share and the schedule for its implementation are under the Company's analysis. The proposed Offering is subject to the conditions of the Brazilian and international capital markets, as well as to the appropriate corporate approvals of the Company. Any public offering of shares will be conducted in accordance with applicable regulations and laws.

Any communications to shareholders and the market related to the potential Offer will be disclosed by notice to the market or material fact on the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 (www.b3.com.br) and Company (https://ri.positivotecnologia.com.br) websites.

This Material Fact does not constitute an offering in Brazil, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction and is for informative purposes only, pursuant to the law in force, and should not, under any circumstances, be considered as constituting an offer to sell securities, or constitute a recommendation to invest, offer to sell, request or offer to buy any of the Company's securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any information herein described shall not be carried, transmitted, disclosed, distributed, or disseminated in the United States of America. The distribution of notices and the offering and sale of securities in certain jurisdictions may not be allowed by law. No securities of the Company may be offered or sold in the United States without registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

Curitiba, September 13, 2019.

Paulo Eduardo Junqueira de Arantes Filho
CFO and IRO

To access the complete document, click here.

Investor Relations
Phone: +55 (41) 3239-7887
 E-mail: ir@positivo.com.br
Website: www.positivotecnologia.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 23:31:07 UTC
