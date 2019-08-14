Positivo Tecnologia Posts Net Income of R$11.1 million in 2Q19
Curitiba, Brazil, August 14, 2019 - Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (B3: POSI3) announces today its results for the 2Q19. For further information, please click here.
The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2Q19 Earnings Conference Calls, as follows:
English Conference Call
August 15, 2019
10:30 a.m. (New York time) / 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Connecting Number: +1 (412) 317-6396
Conference ID: Positivo
Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event.
Click here to access the platform.
Portuguese Conference Call
August 15, 2019
09:30 a.m. (New York time) / 10:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Connecting Number: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Conference ID: Positivo
Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event.
Click here to access the platform .
For additional information please contact Positivo Tecnologia's investor relations area:
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 41 3239-7887
E-mail: ir@positivo.com.br
Website: www.positivotecnologia.com.br/ir
