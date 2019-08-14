Positivo Tecnologia Posts Net Income of R$11.1 million in 2Q19

Curitiba, Brazil, August 14, 2019 - Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (B3: POSI3) announces today its results for the 2Q19. For further information, please click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2Q19 Earnings Conference Calls, as follows:



English Conference Call

August 15, 2019

10:30 a.m. (New York time) / 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)

Connecting Number: +1 (412) 317-6396

Conference ID: Positivo

Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event.

Click here to access the platform.





Portuguese Conference Call

August 15, 2019

09:30 a.m. (New York time) / 10:30 a.m. (Brasília time)

Connecting Number: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Conference ID: Positivo

Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event.

Click here to access the platform .



For additional information please contact Positivo Tecnologia's investor relations area:



Investor Relations

Tel.: +55 41 3239-7887

E-mail: ir@positivo.com.br

Website: www.positivotecnologia.com.br/ir