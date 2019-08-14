Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Positivo Tecnologia SA    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA

(POSI3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Positivo Tecnologia : Posts Net Income of R$11.1 million in 2Q19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

Positivo Tecnologia Posts Net Income of R$11.1 million in 2Q19

Curitiba, Brazil, August 14, 2019 - Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (B3: POSI3) announces today its results for the 2Q19. For further information, please click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2Q19 Earnings Conference Calls, as follows:

English Conference Call
August 15, 2019
10:30 a.m. (New York time) / 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Connecting Number: +1 (412) 317-6396
Conference ID: Positivo
Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event.
Click here to access the platform.


Portuguese Conference Call
August 15, 2019
09:30 a.m. (New York time) / 10:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Connecting Number: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Conference ID: Positivo
Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event.
Click here to access the platform .

For additional information please contact Positivo Tecnologia's investor relations area:

Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 41 3239-7887
 E-mail: ir@positivo.com.br
Website: www.positivotecnologia.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA
10:37pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Posts Net Income of R$11.1 million in 2Q19
PU
03/27POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts net profit before inconme tax of R$10.2 million in 2..
PU
03/22POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA : annual earnings release
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts net income of R$11.8 million in the 3Q18
PU
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts a 35.4% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 2Q18
PU
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Notice to the Market - Hi Technologies
PU
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts a 61.9% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 1Q18
PU
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : announces its 1Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2018POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 270 M
Chart POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA
Duration : Period :
Positivo Tecnologia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,12  BRL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Soares Mitri Chairman
Lincon Lopes Ferraz CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA44.20%70
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC1.33%38 171
HP INC-7.43%29 433
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 599
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE1.44%17 945
WESTERN DIGITAL50.39%16 291
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group