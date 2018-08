Positivo Tecnologia : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule

2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule



Curitiba, Brazil, August 13, 2018 - Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (B3: POSI3) informs its 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule. For further information, please click here.



Earnings Results:08/14 (Thursday) - After trading hours.

Conference Calls: 08/15 (Friday)

English at 10:30 AM (US-ET), 11:30 AM (BR).

Portuguese at 09:30 AM (US-ET), 10:30 AM (BR).

For additional information please contact Positivo Tecnologia's Investor Relations area:

Investor Relations

Phone: +55 (41) 3239-7887

E-mail: ir@positivo.com.br

Website: www.positivotecnologia.com.br/ir