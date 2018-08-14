Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Positivo Tecnologia SA    POSI3   BRPOSIACNOR9

POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA (POSI3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Positivo Tecnologia : posts a 35.4% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 2Q18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:16pm EDT

Positivo Tecnologia posts a 35.4% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 2Q18

Curitiba, Brazil, August 14, 2018 - Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (B3: POSI3) announces today its results for the 2Q18. For further information, please click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2Q18 Earnings Conference Calls, as follows:

English Conference Call
August 15, 2018
10:30 a.m. (New York time) / 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Connecting Number: +1 (844) 854-4414 (Call from USA)
Connecting Number: +1 (412) 317-5484(Call from other countries)
Conference ID: Positivo
Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event. Click here to access the platform.


Portuguese Conference Call
August 15, 2018
09:30 a.m. (New York time) / 10:30 a.m. (Brasília time)
Connecting Number: +55 (11) 3127-4971
Conference ID: Positivo
Webcast: The Conference Call will be live broadcasted, remaining available after the event. Click here to access the platform .

For additional information please contact Positivo Tecnologia's investor relations area:

Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 41 3239-7887
 E-mail: ir@positivo.com.br
Website: www.positivotecnologia.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Positivo Tecnologia SA published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 01:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA
09:16pPOSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts a 35.4% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 2Q18
PU
08/13POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
06/26POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Notice to the Market - Hi Technologies
PU
05/14POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts a 61.9% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 1Q18
PU
05/09POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : announces its 1Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
04/25POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
2017POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts Net Income of R$4.6 million in 3Q17
PU
2017POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : posts Adjusted EBITDA of R$32.6 million in 2Q17
PU
2017POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA : Hi Technologies introduces Hilab, an innovator telemedicin..
PU
2017POSITIVO INFORMATICA : Tecnologia records net revenue of R$453.5 million in 1Q17..
PU
More news
Chart POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA
Duration : Period :
Positivo Tecnologia SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hélio Bruck Rotenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fernando Soares Mitri Chairman
Lincon Lopes Ferraz CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Samuel Ferrari Lago Director
Pedro Santos Ripper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA SA-13.50%60
HP INC14.18%38 636
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE10.38%23 996
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%22 456
NETAPP48.14%21 434
WESTERN DIGITAL-19.25%19 388
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.