Positivo Tecnologia posts a 35.4% growth in PCs sales in Brazil during 2Q18
Curitiba, Brazil, August 14, 2018 - Positivo Tecnologia S.A. (B3: POSI3) announces today its results for the 2Q18. For further information, please click here.
