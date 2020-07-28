Post : Cereals and Dunkin' team up to bring America's...

Log in
07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT

LAKEVILLE, Minn., and CANTON, Mass., July 28, 2020 - Now you can have your coffee and eat it too. Post Consumer Brands and Dunkin' are brewing up two new cereals made with Dunkin' coffee, set to roll out nationwide beginning in August. The two new Post cereals - Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte - were inspired by Dunkin' fans' two favorite flavors and mark the first collaboration between Post and Dunkin'.

Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows, creating the deliciously indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage. Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso. The new cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine, roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee, so all can indulge in the rich coffee-forward experience.

'Coffee and cereal are the ultimate breakfast go-tos, ranking as the top two most consumed items to help people start their day,' said Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands. 'Dunkin' coffee is a daily ritual for Americans, and we're excited to be partnering with them to indulge their fans' coffee cravings. Getting the flavor right on our new cereals was a top priority, and we think we've nailed the rich, smooth and creamy taste.'

'We love delighting customers with surprising new ways to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin'. For our fans who already start their days with Dunkin', this gives them another way to experience their favorite flavors,' said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'. 'The Post Cereals team has done an excellent job of paying homage to the Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte with these new cereals. We can't wait to see how customers enjoy them.'

Coffee remains the beverage of choice in the United States, with nearly 65% of American adults reporting that they drink coffee every day. For the 14th year in a row, Dunkin' was named the No. 1 brand for customer loyalty in the out-of-home coffee category, and for the 8th straight year, the Dunkin' brand was also No. 1 in the packaged coffee category.

Consumed in nearly 90% of all U.S. households and popular with people of all ages, cereal is America's No.1 favorite breakfast food. Today, it's also increasingly enjoyed as a snack, lunch or dinner meal replacement, or as an ingredient in recipes.

To learn more about the new Post Dunkin' cereals, visit: dunkincereal.com.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. family of companies. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category - from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit PostConsumerBrands.com.

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:54 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
