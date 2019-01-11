Post : Consumer Brands Teams Up With Hostess Brands To In...

Log in
01/11/2019

Post Consumer Brands Brings the Delicious Taste of Hostess® Donettes® and Hostess® Honey Bun to the Breakfast Table as Tiny and Sweet Cereals.

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Jan. 11, 2019- Just in time to sweeten up the new year, Post Consumer Brands is teaming up with America's most beloved baked goods brand to offer Hostess® Donettes® and Hostess® Honey Bunin tiny and sweet cereal form. The latest collaboration from Post can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk or straight from the box for a cereal everyone will love.

Post Hostess™ Honey Buncereal delivers the delicious taste of America's favorite breakfast pastry right to your cereal bowl. Each Honey Bun-shaped piece is glazed to perfection, for a tasty cereal the whole family will enjoy.

Inspired by the snack favorite, Post Hostess™ Donettes™ Cereal is the perfect addition to your breakfast table. Each spoonful features the Donette™ shape, rich taste and delicious powdered sugar coating of this cherished baked good that Donette™ fans will love.

'We are constantly innovating to bring the most delicious cereals to the breakfast table, and we can't wait for Hostess fans to enjoy these latest additions,'said Roxanne Bernstein, Chief Marketing Officer, at Post Consumer Brands. 'With our new Post Hostess Donettes and Post Hostess Honey Bun Cereals, we have been able to provide the sweet flavor of these classic treats in tiny cereal form, for a truly unforgettable cereal.'

In order to spread the word of these new delicious cereals, Post Consumer Brands will be launching a tiny and sweet digital campaign through a series of online videos.

Post Hostess™ Donettes™ Cereal and Post Hostess™ Honey Bun cereal will be available this January in major retailers across the country. For more information, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Post Consumer Brands
Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category - from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Hostess
Hostess Brands, LLC
An icon of American ingenuity, Hostess® treats have been some of the world's best known sweet baked goods for nearly a century. The category pioneer continues to lead the way in innovation, quality and creativity that captures the imagination of snack cake enthusiasts generation after generation.

Hostess Brands, LLC is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois.

For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 15:08:03 UTC
