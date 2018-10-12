Post : Declares Dividend on Series C Convertible...

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share on the Company's 2.5% Series C Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the dividend period from the date of August 15, 2018 to November 14, 2018. The dividend will be paid on November 15, 2018 to preferred shareholders as of November 1, 2018.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and active nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes®, All Whites®, Better'n Eggs® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post's Active Nutrition platform brings good energy to a wide range of consumers looking to live healthy lives through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

